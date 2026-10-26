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134 episodes
Ant & LaMelo Look Dangerous, LeBron Takes On Embiid and KG Believes in Luka’s Lakers | KG CERTIFIED10/24/2026 | 1h 30 mins.Matt Barnes pulls up to KG CERTIFIED for a wide-open conversation with Kevin Garnett about fatherhood, coaching the next generation and the lessons young players need before reaching the league. Matt opens up about coaching his twins, raising competitive athletes and preparing them for life beyond basketball.Then the duo gets into the new NBA season: Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves leading the Lakers, Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball changing Minnesota, the emerging Thunder–Spurs rivalry, and why Bam Adebayo must match Giannis Antetokounmpo’s superstar energy. KG and Matt also examine whether LeBron James can unlock Joel Embiid, why Philadelphia may belong to Tyrese Maxey, what Jayson Tatum must show in Boston and how Fred VanVleet changes Houston.
0:00 Cold open, beach mornings & cold plunges6:39 Matt’s twins, college visits & “Diesel” going viral12:05 Recruiting, injuries & raising tough kids20:11 KG’s daughter, D1 volleyball & jersey retirement news24:49 Saban, NIL money, agents’ cuts & a players union29:05 Streaming, All the Smoke’s expansion & Deep Fry36:52 Nostalgia: posters, 80s/90s style & colognes41:16 NBA: Lakers, Luka & the lob threat48:15 Chirping stories: Barkley, Z-Bo & Darius Miles54:10 Fines for swinging, Thunder vs. Spurs & early-season takes1:00:12 Superstar energy: what Bam needs to be1:03:43 Sixers: Maxey, Embiid & where everyone fits1:08:34 Portland: legit West dark horse?1:14:18 Rockets: KD, Amen Thompson & Fred VanVleet1:18:09 Celtics: Tatum’s team & the new pieces1:23:30 Shoutouts: EuroLeague & the WNBA Finals1:26:47 NFL: Niners, Brock Purdy & the MVP race1:28:53 Sign-off: the “All the Smoke” joint idea
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KAT Could Get Traded, Wemby’s Next Step, Tony Allen & Z-Bo’s Grit-and-Grind Blueprint | KG CERTIFIED10/16/2026 | 1h 2 mins.Zach Randolph and Tony Allen pull up to KG CERTIFIED for an OUT THE MUD crossover packed with real talk about the Knicks, KAT’s contract and whether New York could actually trade its championship big man. KG, Z-Bo and TA also break down LeBron’s move to Philly, Steph Curry leaving money on the table and what Wemby must change after coming up short in the Finals.The crew gets into the brotherhood that powered Memphis’ Grit-and-Grind era, how Z-Bo helped unlock Marc Gasol’s confidence and why today’s players may not be preparing their bodies for an 82-game season. Plus: KG reflects on his Minnesota jersey retirement, the guys pick their breakout players and surprise teams, and KG explains why he has the Timberwolves coming out of the West.
0:00 Cold open and welcome1:00 Shout-outs and a happy birthday to Paul2:36 The craziest offseason moves: Giannis to Miami, LeBron to Philly3:20 Can LeBron play Robin?8:58 Conditioning and mental toughness: Pat Riley’s drills, Michigan State, the Jail Blazers12:30 Teams to watch in the East: Utah, Washington and Toronto14:19 Will AD play 50+ games? The 65-game All-NBA rule17:05 Rookie watch: Boozer and the young guns18:46 Small ball takes over: Wolves, Spurs and Portland’s guard play22:57 Grit n’ Grind: leadership, Memphis and mentoring Marc Gasol26:45 Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo, Ant, Jaden McDaniels and Defensive Player of the Year Call31:04 Charlotte without LaMelo: Knueppel, Brandon Miller and working on ones34:15 The Knicks’ money situation: Brunson’s discount, Dolan and the KAT trade talk39:08 Steph’s two-year extension and the Warriors’ window43:49 The loaded West and the Spurs’ guard play44:33 The Spurs’ mindset after the Finals loss and the short summer48:01 What to watch in preseason49:48 The big 21 going up: KG’s jersey retirement in Minnesota53:22 Predictions: who elevates most (Scottie Barnes, the rookies, Cade, Haliburton)56:35 Who shocks people this season: Utah, the Knicks’ repeat chances, OKC’s rookie1:00:20 Closing thoughts
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- Kevin Garnett is officially on correspondent duty for the most cracking Summer League he can remember. KG runs through the rookie class he’s been waiting on: Darryn Peterson 25-and-12 statement, Kareem Lopez making history as the first Mexican-born first-round pick, and the Boozer-Lopez frontcourt that could flip Memphis.Then it gets real. KG keeps it a buck on the Jaylen Brown trade (“I wanted JB to retire a Celtic”), why it feels like KD leaving Golden State all over again, why he’s heated for New York losing Mitchell Robinson, where LeBron should actually sign now that the Lakers chapter is closed, and why Ja Morant in Portland might be exactly the fresh air he needs.
0:00 - KG the Summer League Correspondent 1:36 - The deepest draft class since ’96? 3:00 - Darryn Peterson & Yaxel Lendeborg 4:38 - Sacramento’s rookie guard setting the bar 5:13 - Kareem Lopez + Boozer: Memphis’ new twin towers 6:19 - #1 vs #2 pick opens Thursday night 7:10 - The Jaylen Brown trade: “I wanted JB to retire a Celtic” 10:12 - Where LeBron should sign (and where he shouldn’t) 13:14 - Ja Morant gets a fresh start in Portland 14:38 - Washington’s sleeper young core
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Knicks Are Immortal Now, Wemby’s Summer & The Giannis-for-Jaylen Domino | TICKET & THE TRUTH06/19/2026 | 1h 2 mins.The Knicks are champions and New York will never be the same. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce break down how Brunson closed it out, why one ring just put him on the Mount Rushmore of New York athletes, and how a city that hasn’t won in over 50 years is about to throw a parade for the ages.Then the guys get into Wemby’s reality check — a rough first Finals, the no-handshake walk-off, and what the Spurs’ young core needs next. Plus the Giannis sweepstakes heating up (Boston? Cleveland? Minnesota?), why guard play is the new currency in the West, and which stars need a big summer to climb back into the conversation. Ticket & Truth also relive their own 2008 title on the anniversary of the night the Celtics got it done.
0:00 – Intro & Pre-Show Chaos2:19 – Knicks Are Champions 5:21 – Brunson vs. Jeter vs. Aaron Judge: King of New York Debate8:00 – Knicks’ Playoff Run Breakdown11:22 – Highest-Rated NBA Finals Since ’9813:26 – Guard Play Is Everything26:27 – Wembanyama’s Development28:33 – Players Who Need a Big Summer32:34 – Giannis Trade Rumors38:11 – What Boston Needs42:27 – Do the Knicks Run It Back?44:49 – The Knicks Parade Debate47:13 – 2008 Championship Flashback49:40 – Parade Talk Continued55:53 – Season Recap & 2026 Draft Sleepers58:41 – The Era Is Shifting59:02 – Where Should LeBron Finish His Career?1:02:17 – Outro
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Knicks’ Must-Win Game 4, Brunson Getting Beat Up and Why the Crowd Isn’t Enough | TICKET & THE TRUTH06/10/2026 | 48 mins.The road team has won every single game of this Finals, and Game 3 was the wildest one yet. KG and Paul break down Victor Wembanyama’s bounce-back, Stephon Castle going absolutely nuclear on both ends, and a rookie Dylan Harper coming off the bench being a differencemaker. Then they get into the part everybody’s mad about: 24 second-half free throws to 8, Mike Brown losing it, and whether the refs just decided Game 3.Plus: should the Spurs actually put Fox on the table, what New York’s crowd energy (the butters in the front row, the anthems, the whole circus) does to a road team, and what has to change before Game 4. Two Hall of Famers, no filter.
0:00 The road team keeps winning - Game 3 reaction2:30 Wemby’s bounce-back and the call to KG8:00 Stef Castle goes nuclear (41 and 20)14:00 Dylan Harper, the ice-cold rookie19:00 The officiating takeover: 24-8 at the line25:00 Mike Brown’s complaint and the physicality debate31:00 GM hat: should the Spurs trade Fox?37:00 New York’s crowd energy and the butters43:00 Game 4 outlook and predictions
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About KG Certified
KG CERTIFIED is a series hosted by Hall of Fame NBA legend, Kevin Garnett. Garnett traverses the sports landscape to bring you unparalleled sit-downs with the biggest stars and most influential power brokers in the industry.
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