Zach Randolph and Tony Allen pull up to KG CERTIFIED for an OUT THE MUD crossover packed with real talk about the Knicks, KAT’s contract and whether New York could actually trade its championship big man. KG, Z-Bo and TA also break down LeBron’s move to Philly, Steph Curry leaving money on the table and what Wemby must change after coming up short in the Finals.The crew gets into the brotherhood that powered Memphis’ Grit-and-Grind era, how Z-Bo helped unlock Marc Gasol’s confidence and why today’s players may not be preparing their bodies for an 82-game season. Plus: KG reflects on his Minnesota jersey retirement, the guys pick their breakout players and surprise teams, and KG explains why he has the Timberwolves coming out of the West.



0:00 Cold open and welcome1:00 Shout-outs and a happy birthday to Paul2:36 The craziest offseason moves: Giannis to Miami, LeBron to Philly3:20 Can LeBron play Robin?8:58 Conditioning and mental toughness: Pat Riley’s drills, Michigan State, the Jail Blazers12:30 Teams to watch in the East: Utah, Washington and Toronto14:19 Will AD play 50+ games? The 65-game All-NBA rule17:05 Rookie watch: Boozer and the young guns18:46 Small ball takes over: Wolves, Spurs and Portland’s guard play22:57 Grit n’ Grind: leadership, Memphis and mentoring Marc Gasol26:45 Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo, Ant, Jaden McDaniels and Defensive Player of the Year Call31:04 Charlotte without LaMelo: Knueppel, Brandon Miller and working on ones34:15 The Knicks’ money situation: Brunson’s discount, Dolan and the KAT trade talk39:08 Steph’s two-year extension and the Warriors’ window43:49 The loaded West and the Spurs’ guard play44:33 The Spurs’ mindset after the Finals loss and the short summer48:01 What to watch in preseason49:48 The big 21 going up: KG’s jersey retirement in Minnesota53:22 Predictions: who elevates most (Scottie Barnes, the rookies, Cade, Haliburton)56:35 Who shocks people this season: Utah, the Knicks’ repeat chances, OKC’s rookie1:00:20 Closing thoughts

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