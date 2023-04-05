KG CERTIFIED is a Showtime Basketball series hosted by Hall of Fame NBA legend, Kevin Garnett. Garnett traverses the sports landscape to bring you unparalleled ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 7
Suns vs. Nuggets, Playoff Jimmy, Bucks & Clippers Lose | Ticket & The Truth | SHOWTIME BASKETBALL
The dynamic duo is back on this weeks episode of TICKET & THE TRUTH. KG & Paul discuss the incredible performance of Playoff Jimmy Butler, the Bucks downfall, preview the must-see round 2 matchup between the Suns & Nuggets, and a whole lot more.
4/28/2023
36:23
Bones Hyland | Playing For Denver, Clippers Trade, Trash Talk | EP 39 | KG Certified
Another episode of KG CERTIFIED is here and Kevin Garnett sits down with a talented young player in the NBA, Bones Hyland. Bones opens up about his time in Denver, being traded to the Clippers, the teams playoff run and much more. Plus, he talks about trash-talk and playing with Kawhi, Paul George, and Russ.
4/24/2023
36:45
NBA First Round Matchups, Suspensions, Taking Charges, and Weekend Picks | Ticket & The Truth
Paul Pierce is back in the studio for Ticket & The Truth this week. KG & Paul talk about the NBA playoff first-round matchups, the Warriors title window, weekend picks, and much more.
4/24/2023
37:23
NBA Playoff Preview ft. Stephen Jackson | Ticket & The Truth | KG Certified
On the latest episode of Ticket & The Truth, Stephen Jackson fills in for Paul Pierce and joins Kevin Garnett for an extensive playoff preview as we are 1 day away from the big games beginning.
4/14/2023
55:38
DeMarcus Cousins | Boogie's Game, MVP Picks, Current NBA, College Journey | EP 38 | KG Certified
Another episode of KG CERTIFIED is here and Kevin Garnett once again sits down with another ultra-talented, fiery big man in DeMarcus Cousins. KG and Boogie discuss how Cousins' transcended the position with his skills, talk about the state of the league, and the current status of college hoops. Plus, they talk about his time at Kentucky and the stigma surrounding Cousins.
We're finalists for the 2023 Webby Awards -
Vote for Showtime basketball here: https://Bit.ly/VOTESHOBB
KG CERTIFIED is a Showtime Basketball series hosted by Hall of Fame NBA legend, Kevin Garnett. Garnett traverses the sports landscape to bring you unparalleled sit-downs with the biggest stars and most influential power brokers in the industry. Plus, KG is joined weekly by former teammate and Hall Of Famer Paul Pierce to break down the latest in the NBA in TICKET & THE TRUTH.