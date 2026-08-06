As Big Ten Media Days have concluded, talking season is officially wrapped up among the power conferences. On Thursday, new Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham had some comments on the hate within the rivalry with Ohio State: "I don't think there's any place for that." Should that be the case? Should the Michigan head coach immediately feel disdain for Ohio State? What do you think? Andy & Ari debate.







(0:00) On Today's Episode



(0:39) Presenting Sponsor



(1:47) Intro: Kyle Whittingham on Ohio State-Michigan



(10:20) Does it matter what Whittingham said?



(13:05) The word 'hate'



(18:18) Closing out with Whittingham



(20:41) Dear Andy & Ari, What if USC is good?



(26:25) Notre Dame fans?



(28:28) Oregon at USC, September 26th



(31:29) Dear Andy & Ari - Nebraska fans



(34:53) Nebraska in the super league?



(36:19) 10-2 for Huskers ahead?



(39:32) Last time Nebraska won a big game?



(43:11) Ralph on Nebraska



(47:43) Wisconsin and Luke Fickell



(51:30) Dennis Dixon Story, revisiting Who Am I?



(54:40) Protect College Sports Act Update



(1:02:50) What is next for PCSA?



(1:16:20) Thanks for watching! See you next week!







In this week's Dear Andy & Ari, the fellas start off with a great question from Daniel... Who would it bother the most if USC won the national title?







Next up, a plethora of Nebraska fans chimed in and shared their thoughts on the upcoming season in Lincoln. Andy & Ari dive deep into the mailbag on the Huskers in today's segment.







Later, Andy & Ari revisit yesterday's Who Am I with a story from Andrew on former Oregon QB Dennis Dixon.







To close the show, Andy & Ari provide the latest on the Protect College Sports Act.







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