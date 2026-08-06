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903 episodes
Ohio State 2026 fall camp INTEL: Will Ryan Day bring the Buckeyes BACK to the National Championship?08/06/2026 | 41 mins.As Ohio State's fall camp is underway in Columbus, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are eyeing a return to the College Football Playoff National Championship. After an early exit to the hands of Miami last year, how should we view OSU heading into this year? With many prominent players like Julian Sayin, Jeremiah Smith, and Chris Henry Jr., hwo should Ryan Day's squad feel headed into the season? Watch here as Andy & Ari break it all down here from Ohio State's fall camp.
(0:000) On Today's Episode
(0:48) Presenting Sponsor
(2:44) Intro: Live from OSU camp
(5:28) Ohio State, back to being elite?
(14:46) Ryan Day joins the show
(26:27) Recapping Ryan Day: Cars
(30:38) USC & Notre Dame Facilities
(40:06) Thanks for watching!
After the guys break down the Ohio State roster, Ryan Day joins the show to catch up and discuss where things are at headed into his 8th full season as the head coach. Also, stick around to find out what car the Buckeyes head coach drives.
Later, the fellas take a look at the latest facility updates from Notre Dame and USC. With multi-million dollar buildings and facilities, are they worth what they used to be? Andy & Ari debate.
Thanks for watching! See you tomorrow for Dear Andy & Ari!
Our show is presented by Polymarket!
New User Offer: Deposit $10, get $20 upon sign up
https://app.polymarket.us/S8ac/ON3
Trade on College Football games every week on Polymarket. Download the Polymarket App with code ON3 for a $20 bonus upon sign up.
18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirement apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur.
Join On3 today! https://www.on3.com/join
Watch our show on YouTube! https://youtu.be/ZtYeCuUewM8
Hosts: Andy Staples, Ari Wasserman
Producer: River Bailey
Interested in partnering with the show? Email advertise@on3.com
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
College Football Playoff 2026 PREDICTIONS: Can Georgia re-claim CFP trophy? Notre Dame as #1 seed?08/05/2026 | 56 mins.As the college football season is rapidly approaching, Andy & Ari run through Andy’s latest prediction of this year’s playoff field. With Georgia as his eventual champion, do you agree with the field that Andy has put together for the upcoming season? Watch here as Andy & Ari run through the entire list of teams who made Andy’s field.
(0:00) On Today’s Episode
(0:50) Presenting Sponsor
(2:44) Intro: Andy’s field
(8:48) Full list of teams
(13:50) Rhoback
(15:57) Last year’s Penn State & Clemson?
(37:51) Akron Offensive Coordinator
(47:53) Dylan Raiola on Nebraska
(55:38) Conclusion: Thanks for watching!
Once Andy & Ari run through Andy’s prediction, the fellas ponder who this year’s version of Penn State & Clemson will be for the upcoming season. With plenty of teams returning talent, is there a clear and obvious answer? Is retention an over-hyped statistic? Watch here as Andy & Ari ponder.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Akron football program ignited social media. With a promotion for season ticket holders to call the plays for the first offensive drive at the home opener vs Robert Morris, is this a good idea from the Zips football program? Andy & Ari dive into this bizarre situation out of the MAC here.
To close the show, Oregon QB Dylan Raiola had some pointed comments about his former school in Nebraska. Transferring from the starting role in Lincoln to the backup position in Eugene, were these comments on his old school warranted? Andy & Ari dive into what the former Huskers QB said.
Thanks for watching!
Send your questions to:
andystapleson3@gmail.com
ari.wasserman@on3.com
Our show is presented by Polymarket!
New User Offer: Deposit $10, get $20 upon sign up
https://app.polymarket.us/S8ac/ON3
Trade on College Football games every week on Polymarket. Download the Polymarket App with code ON3 for a $20 bonus upon sign up.
18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirement apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur.
We are also sponsored by Rhoback! Use the code ANDYARI20 on Rhoback.com for 20% off for all new customers through the end of this week Rhoback.com - 20% off all Performance Polos, Shorts and more with code ANDYARI20
Join On3 today! https://www.on3.com/join
Watch our show on YouTube! https://youtu.be/t2oeIp-w7Kg
Hosts: Andy Staples, Ari Wasserman
Producer: River Bailey
Interested in partnering with the show? Email advertise@on3.com
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Predicting the TOP Quarterback competitions: QB1 Battles for Alabama, Tennessee, Iowa, & Clemson08/04/2026 | 54 mins.As fall camp begins all across the country, there are a plethora of quarterback battles that need to be decided. Watch here as On3 insider Pete Nakos joins Andy & Ari from the On3 HQ in Nashville to predict the most notable QB battles across the country.
(0:00) On Today’s Episode
(0:53) Polymarket
(2:39) Intro: Pete Nakos Joins
(6:36) Alabama QB battle
(13:07) Tennessee QB battle
(20:07) Florida QB battle
(24:00) Iowa QB battle
(27:56) North Carolina QB battle
(29:50) Clemson QB Battle
(33:46) Closing with Pete
(34:04) Previewing Senator Eric Schmitt
(34:39) Senator Eric Schmitt Joins
(48:06) Recapping Eric Schmitt’s interview
(52:45) Conclusion - Thanks for watching!
Pete breaks down the following QB battles here:
Alabama: Keelon Russell vs Austin Mack
Tennessee: George MacIntyre or Faizon Brandon
Florida: Aaron Philo or Tramell Jones Jr
Iowa: Hank Brown or Jeremy Hecklinski
North Carolina: Billy Edwards Jr or Miles O’Neill
Clemson: Christopher Vizzina or Tait Reynolds
After the quarterback battles, Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt joins the show to recap what happened last week with the Protect College Sports Act. As the bill seemed to be dead at the end of Thursday, Schmitt recaps what happened on Friday to get the wheels spinning.
Thanks for watching!
Send your questions to:
andystapleson3@gmail.com
ari.wasserman@on3.com
Our show is presented by Polymarket!
New User Offer: Deposit $10, get $20 upon sign up
https://app.polymarket.us/S8ac/ON3
Trade on College Football games every week on Polymarket. Download the Polymarket App with code ON3 for a $20 bonus upon sign up.
18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirement apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur.
Watch our show on YouTube! https://youtu.be/sWvZF7xCsC8
Join On3 today! https://www.on3.com/join
Hosts: Andy Staples, Ari Wasserman
Producer: River Bailey
Interested in partnering with the show? Email advertise@on3.com
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
College Football 2026 Win Totals DEEP DIVE: Can Indiana REPEAT? How will Alabama perform?08/03/2026 | 1h 15 mins.As Andy & Ari welcome in our brand new presenting sponsor in Polymarket, the fellas run through the win total markets on a number of prominent college football teams. Watch here as the guys utilize Polymarket to gauge the 2026 regular season win totals. Which market do you like the most?
(0:00) On Today’s Episode
(0:56) Presenting Sponsor
(2:51) Intro: New Sponsor
(8:40) Win Totals: Indiana
(14:52) Alabama’s Win Totals
(20:50) Auburn
(26:08) Florida
(32:35) Optimistic Andy on Florida
(38:02) Michigan’s Win total
(49:48) Protect College Sports Act LATEST
(1:05:25) Tommy Castellanos Ruling?
(1:09:28) USC-Notre Dame is BACK
(1:14:29) Thanks for watching!
Once the fellas wrap up Indiana and Alabama, the guys dive into more teams on the Polymarket college football page. The teams include….
Auburn, Florida, and Michigan
Next up, the guys break down the latest on the Protect College Sports Act. With the Big Ten and SEC hopping on board, will this bill pass? Andy & Ari discuss
Also, the guys break down the madness from Friday night that would potentially allow former Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos to come back to college football.
To close, the guys with some breaking news regarding the USC & Notre Dame rivalry returning.
Thanks for watching!
Send your questions to:
andystapleson3@gmail.com
ari.wasserman@on3.com
Our show is presented by Polymarket!
Trade on College Football games every week on Polymarket. Download the Polymarket App with code ON3 for a $20 bonus upon sign up.
18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirement apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur.
Join On3 today! https://www.on3.com/join
Watch our show on YouTube! https://youtu.be/Af6-RYiMkfo
Hosts: Andy Staples, Ari Wasserman
Producer: River Bailey
Interested in partnering with the show? Email advertise@on3.com
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Does it matter if new Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham hates Ohio State? USC & Success in 2026? Nebraska Fans on Huskers in 2026 | Protect College Sports Act = DEAD?07/31/2026 | 1h 19 mins.As Big Ten Media Days have concluded, talking season is officially wrapped up among the power conferences. On Thursday, new Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham had some comments on the hate within the rivalry with Ohio State: "I don't think there's any place for that." Should that be the case? Should the Michigan head coach immediately feel disdain for Ohio State? What do you think? Andy & Ari debate.
(0:00) On Today's Episode
(0:39) Presenting Sponsor
(1:47) Intro: Kyle Whittingham on Ohio State-Michigan
(10:20) Does it matter what Whittingham said?
(13:05) The word 'hate'
(18:18) Closing out with Whittingham
(20:41) Dear Andy & Ari, What if USC is good?
(26:25) Notre Dame fans?
(28:28) Oregon at USC, September 26th
(31:29) Dear Andy & Ari - Nebraska fans
(34:53) Nebraska in the super league?
(36:19) 10-2 for Huskers ahead?
(39:32) Last time Nebraska won a big game?
(43:11) Ralph on Nebraska
(47:43) Wisconsin and Luke Fickell
(51:30) Dennis Dixon Story, revisiting Who Am I?
(54:40) Protect College Sports Act Update
(1:02:50) What is next for PCSA?
(1:16:20) Thanks for watching! See you next week!
In this week's Dear Andy & Ari, the fellas start off with a great question from Daniel... Who would it bother the most if USC won the national title?
Next up, a plethora of Nebraska fans chimed in and shared their thoughts on the upcoming season in Lincoln. Andy & Ari dive deep into the mailbag on the Huskers in today's segment.
Later, Andy & Ari revisit yesterday's Who Am I with a story from Andrew on former Oregon QB Dennis Dixon.
To close the show, Andy & Ari provide the latest on the Protect College Sports Act.
Our show is also presented by BetMGM!
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Join On3 today! https://www.on3.com/join
Watch our show on YouTube! https://youtu.be/HC0hVRDX8H8
Hosts: Andy Staples, Ari Wasserman
Producer: River Bailey
Interested in partnering with the show? Email advertise@on3.com
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Andy & Ari On3
Welcome to “Andy & Ari On3” the ultimate daily podcast for college football fans! Join National College Football hosts Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman as they deliver the latest news, analysis, and insights from the captivating world of college football. Get in-depth coverage of teams, transfer portal, NIL, and recruiting with interviews featuring coaches, players, and experts. Tune in daily for your college football fix! Dropping on YouTube and podcast services at 3 pm et, Monday-Friday! LIVE Instant Reaction shows during the season on Saturday nights at 11:30 pm et!Podcast website
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