That SEC Football Podcast

Podcast That SEC Football Podcast
Michael Bratton/SEC Mike
Hosted by SEC Mike Bratton and his Cousin Shane Follow them on Twitter @MichaelWBratton @BigOrangeVolz
  • Updated Playoff & Bowl Projections + Transfer Portal Needs, SEC Championship Game
    SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) and Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven) back to talk some SEC Football!Sam Pittman returning to Arkansas (6:45), Oklahoma hires OC Ben Arkbuckle (13:20), SEC Championship idea (19:30), Brian Kelly says see you in the national championship (27:30), Bryan Harsin trolls Auburn (30:00), Updated Playoff Projections (33:00), Updated Bowl Projections (43:00), Transfer Portal Needs (50:00), Alabama (50:50), Arkansas (53:50), Auburn (56:00), Florida (57:30), Georgia (1:02:00), Kentucky (1:05:00), LSU (1:08:00), Ole Miss (1:12:20), Mississippi State (1:15:50), Missouri (1:19:00), Oklahoma (1:23:50), South Carolina (1:28:50), Tennessee (1:35:30), Texas (1:38:10), Texas A&M (1:41:15), Vanderbilt (1:44:00), SEC Championship Game (1:47:30), closing thoughts (1:50:00)
    1:50:44
  • Rivalry Week Recap: SEC Title Game Set + Playoff Debate Heats Up!
    SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) and Cousin Shane (@BigOrangeVolz) back to talk some SEC Football!we are headed to Atlanta (3:00), Texas HUMBLES Texas A&M 17-7 (4:45), South Carolina BEATS Clemson 17-14; Put Cocks In Playoff! (16:00), Alabama Quiets Auburn 28-14 (29:00), Georgia beats Ga Tech in 8 Overtime Thriller (37:00), Tennessee punches ticket to Playoff, beats Vandy 36-23 (46:00), Mizzou wins Arkansas Ice Bowl 28-21 (51:30), Ole Miss beats State in Egg Bowl 26-14 (1:00:00), LSU crushes Oklahoma 37-17; BK says Natty coming (1:10:30), Florida destroys FSU 31-11 in Tally (1:19:00), Kentucky is awful; falls 41-14 to Louisville (1:22:30), cousin questions (1:27:00), closing thoughts (1:29:30)
    1:31:27
  • Championship Weekend SEC Power Rankings: Texas is ELITE
    SEC Mike and Cousin Shane back to talk some SEC Football!Go to mybookie.ag now and register for an account free.Promo Code:  THATSECLink:  https://bit.ly/thatsecpodcastAdvertising inquiries: [email protected] have t-shirts for sale! Check out our merchandise store featuring shirts, hoodies, stickers, coffee mugs, pillows, phone cases and more:https://www.teepublic.com/stores/thatsecpodcast?ref_id=19055Please help support the show's independence by taking advantage of our sponsorship offers!PRIZEPICKS: https://prizepicks.onelink.me/ivHR/SEC promo code SEC will receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100Call In Line: (615) 965-5152All show music comes via Nashville band Crimson Calamity; check out their work by clicking the link below: https://open.spotify.com/artist/29HGeJEcYHBJlyt4xIcLBw?si=GJoEOr0YSoeqWkrjhCc0UgDonate to cousin Shane’s beer fund via CashApp: $thatSECpodcast
    41:05
  • LIVE REACTION: Georgia & Tennessee Playoff Bound; South Carolina Deserves To Join Them
    SEC Mike and Cousin Shane are back to talk some SEC Football!Go to mybookie.ag now and register for an account free.Promo Code:  THATSECLink:  https://bit.ly/thatsecpodcastAdvertising inquiries: [email protected] have t-shirts for sale! Check out our merchandise store featuring shirts, hoodies, stickers, coffee mugs, pillows, phone cases and more:https://www.teepublic.com/stores/thatsecpodcast?ref_id=19055Please help support the show's independence by taking advantage of our sponsorship offers!PRIZEPICKS: https://prizepicks.onelink.me/ivHR/SEC promo code SEC will receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100Call In Line: (615) 965-5152All show music comes via Nashville band Crimson Calamity; check out their work by clicking the link below: https://open.spotify.com/artist/29HGeJEcYHBJlyt4xIcLBw?si=GJoEOr0YSoeqWkrjhCc0UgDonate to cousin Shane’s beer fund via CashApp: $thatSECpodcast
    24:09
  • Auburn at Alabama Iron Bowl Preview with Pat Smith
    Pat Smith 3ManFront host on WJOX and the co-creator of "The Paul Finebaum Show" joins the show to preview the Iron Bowl!so much on the line for the Iron Bowl (0:30), can Deboer afford Iron Bowl loss?(1:50), Auburn playing with house money?  (4:00), Jalen Milroe's future? (5:30), keys to Iron Bowl victory?  (7:30), will Alabama show up for no Playoff bowl game? (8:30), Kalen DeBoer a fit for Alabama? (10:15), will Auburn land big-name QB in portal?  (13:30), which fan base wants a win more? (15:00), any SEC coach getting fired? (17:00), How hot is iron bowl rivalry? (20:30),
    23:14

About That SEC Football Podcast

Hosted by SEC Mike Bratton and his Cousin Shane Follow them on Twitter @MichaelWBratton @BigOrangeVolz
