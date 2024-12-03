Updated Playoff & Bowl Projections + Transfer Portal Needs, SEC Championship Game
SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) and Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven) back to talk some SEC Football!Sam Pittman returning to Arkansas (6:45), Oklahoma hires OC Ben Arkbuckle (13:20), SEC Championship idea (19:30), Brian Kelly says see you in the national championship (27:30), Bryan Harsin trolls Auburn (30:00), Updated Playoff Projections (33:00), Updated Bowl Projections (43:00), Transfer Portal Needs (50:00), Alabama (50:50), Arkansas (53:50), Auburn (56:00), Florida (57:30), Georgia (1:02:00), Kentucky (1:05:00), LSU (1:08:00), Ole Miss (1:12:20), Mississippi State (1:15:50), Missouri (1:19:00), Oklahoma (1:23:50), South Carolina (1:28:50), Tennessee (1:35:30), Texas (1:38:10), Texas A&M (1:41:15), Vanderbilt (1:44:00), SEC Championship Game (1:47:30), closing thoughts (1:50:00)Go to mybookie.ag now and register for an account free.Promo Code: THATSECLink: https://bit.ly/thatsecpodcastAdvertising inquiries: [email protected]
