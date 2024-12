Auburn at Alabama Iron Bowl Preview with Pat Smith

Pat Smith 3ManFront host on WJOX and the co-creator of "The Paul Finebaum Show" joins the show to preview the Iron Bowl!so much on the line for the Iron Bowl (0:30), can Deboer afford Iron Bowl loss?(1:50), Auburn playing with house money? (4:00), Jalen Milroe's future? (5:30), keys to Iron Bowl victory? (7:30), will Alabama show up for no Playoff bowl game? (8:30), Kalen DeBoer a fit for Alabama? (10:15), will Auburn land big-name QB in portal? (13:30), which fan base wants a win more? (15:00), any SEC coach getting fired? (17:00), How hot is iron bowl rivalry? (20:30)