Rome - Inequalities, early results and is Pietrangeli the best court in the world?

While Rome has been underway for a few days now, we pick off this episode where we left off, by discussing the fallout from the women’s doubles final ceremony in Madrid where the players were not allowed to speak. Four days after the event, the tournament finally apologised, but not before Jessica Pegula had had more to say and a piece by Matt Futterman in the New York Times had drawn attention to the large scale inequalities faced by women in tennis. Catherine, David and Matt discuss all of that before getting on to the main headlines from Rome so far, including the wonder of Court Pietrangeli, total dominance from Iga Swiatek, a surprise defeat for Aryna Sabalenka against Sofia Kenin, impressive performances by Marketa Vondrousova which have left us wondering if she’s happening again, better signs from Novak Djokovic, and a defiant victory by Holger Rune against Fabio Fognini and the Italian crowd. ON LOCATION:This edition of The Tennis Podcast is brought to you in association with On Location, the premium hospitality and experience provider. On Location took us to Indian Wells last month so we can vouch for the brilliant experiences they provide at tennis tournaments. They provide packages via Steve Furgal’s International Tennis Tours to all of the four Grand Slam tournaments, including the US Open, which is on sale now, with fantastic seats, hospitality and hotel packages available for the year’s final major event at Flushing Meadows in New York. Go to OnLocationEXP.com/TTP to see what they have to offer. OUR LINKS:Become a Friend of the Tennis Podcast to help us to produce the show year-round, and receive exclusive access to bonus podcasts throughout 2023, including Tennis Re-Lived, listener questions pods, and Grand Slam review shows. Friends also get a 5% discount on Steve Furgal's International Tennis Tours.Sign up to receive our Newsletter (daily at Slams and weekly the rest of the year, featuring Matt’s Stat, mascot photos, predictions, and more)Follow us on TwitterFollow us on Instagram (@thetennispodcast)Subscribe to our YouTube channel.Check out our ShopRead our New York Times profileTennis Podcast Terminology Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.