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1548 episodes
- Catherine, David and Matt react to the first few days of action across Canada as the men’s top seeds fall by the wayside.
Part one (00:00 - 44:35) Unfortunately we start with an update on the abundance of injury news on the ATP Tour, including Carlos Alcaraz delaying his comeback and withdrawing from Cincinnati, as well as reports in Italy that Jannik Sinner is dealing with a knee issue. What do we make of all that?
The tournament in Montreal hasn’t been immune to injury woe either and we discuss the sad withdrawal of Felix Auger-Aliassime and the crushing scene of Jack Draper in tears on court.
Moving on to the actual tennis, there’s chat about Alexander Zverev losing to Tallon Griekspoor, a win for Boric van de Zandschulp over Daniil Medvedev, another opportunity missed by Alex de Minaur, a second straight win for Rafael Jodar over the returning Lorenzo Musetti, and our picks for the title from here.
Part two (44:46 - 1:01:45) While the men’s event in Montreal has been defined by big names going out, there hasn’t been many upsets in Toronto, except for Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova losing to Caty McNally. We discuss that result, Aryna Sabalenka doing enough to keep her No.1 ranking, and more incredible scenes at Alexandra Eala’s matches. There’s also reaction to Amanda Anisimova’s dramatic win over Nikola Bartunkova and a look ahead to some of the blockbuster matches which have been set up.
Part three (1:01:46 - 1:16:32) We discuss the first comments from players about the new WTA genetic sex testing policy and take a look at what the WTA appointing IMG as its production partner for broadcast could mean.
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- Catherine, David and Matt are back to discuss the delayed finals from Washington which saw Alexandra Eala and Taylor Fritz win the titles.
Part one (00:00 - 29:00) We discuss the way Eala, backed by vociferous Filipino support, turned the final around against Jessica Pegula, the awkwardness and effectiveness of her game against top players, and why her rise is such a big deal for tennis.
Part two (29:01 - 51:06) We cover Fritz winning his biggest title for almost four years and the latest on his ongoing knee injury, before taking stock of Rafael Jodar’s development this season.
Part three (51:07 - 1:11:05) A look at some of the other stories from Washington, including a tough tournament for many Americans and more reason to be concerned about the fitness of Jack Draper and Arthur Fils.
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Talk tennis with Friends on The Barge!
Sign up to receive our free Newsletter (daily at Slams and weekly the rest of the year, featuring Matt’s Stat, mascot photos, Fantasy League updates, and more)
Follow us on Instagram (@thetennispodcast)
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- This show was supposed to be focusing on events at the Washington 500 tournament, but with the finals delayed due to rain, Catherine, David and Matt take the time to catch up on other results and news from the last fortnight.
Part one (00:00 - 38:35) We cover 16-year-old Kristina Liutova winning Memphis in her first WTA main draw appearance, Lilli Tagger’s triumph in Prague, Arthur Gea’s first career title, and a wild week for Bernard Tomic in Los Cabos.
Part two (38:36 - 1:20:35) We discuss an assortment of tennis news, including Carlos Alcaraz’s return to the practice court and new hairstyle, Amanda Anisimova reuniting with Rick Vleeshouwers, the damning full verdict in Marketa Vondrousova’s case, the initial US Open mixed doubles entry list, the 2028 Olympic tennis schedule, and the Australian Open’s decision to cap grounds passes.
Part three (1:20:36 - 1:42:58) A look ahead to the Canadian Open which began with a strong statement from the tournament director towards the ATP Tour after Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal.
We’ll be back with another show tomorrow to cover all things Washington.
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Talk tennis with Friends on The Barge!
Sign up to receive our free Newsletter (daily at Slams and weekly the rest of the year, featuring Matt’s Stat, mascot photos, Fantasy League updates, and more)
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Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- For this episode, Catherine, David and Matt are joined in the Wimbledon library by Matt Futterman to talk about his new book, The Cruelest Game.
The book is an in-depth and up-close look at the sport’s modern era, its stars, and what it takes to succeed in professional tennis.
Using his incredible access, Matt speaks to players and team members on his quest to empathetically figure out why the sport seems to take such a toll on everyone and whether there are any secret codes that will allow players to thrive at the summit of this brutal game.
With chapters dedicated to most of the sport’s top players, Matt explores the individual paths taken by them, as well as the unique and shared challenges they all face as tennis emerges from the era of The Big 3 and Serena Williams.
We speak to Matt about his inspiration for writing the book, some of the most memorable conversations he had over the past three years while working on it, and the recurring themes such as parent-child coaching dynamics and what makes tennis stand out from other sports when it comes to the price paid by its athletes.
The Cruelest Game: Chasing Greatness in Professional Tennis comes out on Tuesday August 4th 2026 or is available for pre-order now, with the audiobook read by Catherine.
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Talk tennis with Friends on The Barge!
Sign up to receive our free Newsletter (daily at Slams and weekly the rest of the year, featuring Matt’s Stat, mascot photos, Fantasy League updates, and more)
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Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- It’s wedding season, it’s holiday season and it’s moving house season, but tennis never stops so Catherine, David and Matt are here to react to the latest results and news since Wimbledon.
Part one - We cover a big week for Stefanos Tsitsipas who won the title in Gstaad. Could this help to revitalise him? And will it be validation for ending his coaching relationship with his father? Elsewhere, there’s chat about Andrey Rublev winning in Bastad and Daniel Merida continuing his rise with a title in Umag.
Part two (32:27) - We discuss a fun week on the WTA Tour in Athens as Maria Sakkari followed in her mother’s footsteps and reached the final, while Barbora Krejcikova won the title.
Part three (48:06) - We react to some significant coaching changes on the ATP side and the report that the WTA has enacted a policy requiring that all players must undergo genetic sex testing in order to maintain their eligibility to compete on the WTA Tour.
For ad-free listening and bonus content, Become a Friend.
Check out our new merch shop!
Talk tennis with Friends on The Barge!
Sign up to receive our free Newsletter (daily at Slams and weekly the rest of the year, featuring Matt’s Stat, mascot photos, Fantasy League updates, and more)
Follow us on Instagram (@thetennispodcast)
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Tennis Podcast
Your definitive tennis round up, daily at the Slams. Part of the Athletic Network. Named in Time Mag's Top 100 podcasts of all time.Friends of The Tennis Podcast have access to exclusive Q & A's, new editions of Tennis Re-Lived and more bonus content.See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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