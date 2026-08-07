Catherine, David and Matt react to the first few days of action across Canada as the men’s top seeds fall by the wayside.

Part one (00:00 - 44:35) Unfortunately we start with an update on the abundance of injury news on the ATP Tour, including Carlos Alcaraz delaying his comeback and withdrawing from Cincinnati, as well as reports in Italy that Jannik Sinner is dealing with a knee issue. What do we make of all that?

The tournament in Montreal hasn’t been immune to injury woe either and we discuss the sad withdrawal of Felix Auger-Aliassime and the crushing scene of Jack Draper in tears on court.

Moving on to the actual tennis, there’s chat about Alexander Zverev losing to Tallon Griekspoor, a win for Boric van de Zandschulp over Daniil Medvedev, another opportunity missed by Alex de Minaur, a second straight win for Rafael Jodar over the returning Lorenzo Musetti, and our picks for the title from here.

Part two (44:46 - 1:01:45) While the men’s event in Montreal has been defined by big names going out, there hasn’t been many upsets in Toronto, except for Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova losing to Caty McNally. We discuss that result, Aryna Sabalenka doing enough to keep her No.1 ranking, and more incredible scenes at Alexandra Eala’s matches. There’s also reaction to Amanda Anisimova’s dramatic win over Nikola Bartunkova and a look ahead to some of the blockbuster matches which have been set up.

Part three (1:01:46 - 1:16:32) We discuss the first comments from players about the new WTA genetic sex testing policy and take a look at what the WTA appointing IMG as its production partner for broadcast could mean.

For ad-free listening and bonus content, Become a Friend.

Check out our ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠new merch shop⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠!

Talk tennis with Friends on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠The Barge! ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Sign up to receive our free ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Newsletter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ (daily at Slams and weekly the rest of the year, featuring Matt’s Stat, mascot photos, Fantasy League updates, and more)

Follow us on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ (@thetennispodcast)

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.