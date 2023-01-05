Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast The Tennis Podcast
David Law, Catherine Whitaker, Matt Roberts
SportsTennis
  • Rome - Inequalities, early results and is Pietrangeli the best court in the world?
    While Rome has been underway for a few days now, we pick off this episode where we left off, by discussing the fallout from the women's doubles final ceremony in Madrid where the players were not allowed to speak. Four days after the event, the tournament finally apologised, but not before Jessica Pegula had had more to say and a piece by Matt Futterman in the New York Times had drawn attention to the large scale inequalities faced by women in tennis. Catherine, David and Matt discuss all of that before getting on to the main headlines from Rome so far, including the wonder of Court Pietrangeli, total dominance from Iga Swiatek, a surprise defeat for Aryna Sabalenka against Sofia Kenin, impressive performances by Marketa Vondrousova which have left us wondering if she's happening again, better signs from Novak Djokovic, and a defiant victory by Holger Rune against Fabio Fognini and the Italian crowd.
    5/14/2023
    1:06:35
  • Madrid - Sabalenka, Alcaraz win again; Women's doubles finalists censored!?
    It was a thrilling finals weekend in Madrid with Aryna Sabalenka getting revenge on Iga Swiatek before Carlos Alcaraz survived a great performance by Jan-Lennard Struff to defend his title. Catherine is back home and she joins David and Matt to review it all. Is Sabalenka-Swiatek now a legitimate rivalry? Will Sabalenka be able to take this form to Rome and Roland Garros? And did Struff provide a blueprint for facing Alcaraz?Sadly, the great tennis was somewhat overshadowed by the fact that the women's doubles finalists - Victoria Azarenka, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Jessica Pegula & Coco Gauff - were not allowed to give speeches on court. What happened? Why did it happen? What might it have to do with #cakegate? Why have the tournament not put out an official explanation? And in what way did this incident feed into the idea that the WTA players don't receive equal treatment in Madrid? Elsewhere, we cover Andy Murray winning a Challenger title in Aix-en-Provence, Rafael Nadal withdrawing from Rome, and Veronika Kudermetova's sponsorship with one of Russia's gas and oil giants.
    5/8/2023
    1:05:29
  • Madrid - Rivalry time, Raducanu’s agony and ‘Model Ball Girls’ must stop
    Iga Swiatek will face Aryna Sabalenka's in Saturday's Madrid final which means the rivalry we've all wanted is officially happening. David, Catherine (in Madrid) and Matt talk through how both players have got there, Swiatek's intensity and focus this week, and the way in which Sabalenka is embracing the prospect of a rematch with the world number one. On the men's side, we look ahead to the Carlos Alcaraz vs Borna Coric and Aslan Karatsev vs Jan-Lennard Struff semi-finals. Yes, you read that correctly, Karatsev and Struff have made it all the way to the last four. We chat about how this run has come out of nowhere for Karatsev, the way in which Struff went toe-to-toe with a jaded-looking Stefanos Tsitsipas, and how much their qualifying match will affect Friday's semi. Elsewhere, we react to the news that Emma Raducanu will be out of action for several months while she recovers from hand and ankle surgery, and we discuss why it's time for Madrid to stop having model ball girls.
    5/5/2023
    1:03:26
  • Madrid - Aggro, action and agony everywhere
    With Madrid well underway, Catherine, David and Matt catch up to discuss everything that's happened so far. There's chat about an impressive win for Maria Sakkari over the improving-but-not-there-yet Paula Badosa, more forehand woes for Coco Gauff, Mayar Sherif becoming the first Egyptian to reach a WTA 1000 quarter-final, and the thrilling run of 15/16 year old Mirra Andreeva to the fourth round. On the men's side, Holger Rune brought the aggro (of course), Dominic Thiem came so close to beating Stefanos Tsitsipas, we all had a fun time watching Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Carlos Alcaraz has ignited after a slow start.
    5/1/2023
    1:14:56
  • Barcelona/Alcaraz = Stuttgart/Swiatek in everything but prize money
    There was a feeling of déjà vu this week as Iga Swiatek in Stuttgart, Carlos Alcaraz in Barcelona and Holger Rune in Munich all defended their titles. In what way was this a big statement from Swiatek? Just how dominant was Alcaraz against Stefanos Tsitsipas? And how did Botic van de Zandschulp let it slip in the Munich final? Catherine, David and Matt discuss all of that, as well as a hard-earned title for Dusan Lajovic in Banja Luka, a worrying injury update from Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from Madrid. There's also time for a couple of rants - one about the unequal prize money on the ATP and WTA Tours, and the other on the new 12-day Masters 1000 events.
    4/24/2023
    1:04:04

More Sports podcasts

About The Tennis Podcast

Catherine Whitaker, David Law and Matt Roberts talk tennis weekly throughout the year and daily during the Grand Slam tournaments. Friends of The Tennis Podcast have access to exclusive Q &amp; A's, new editions of Tennis Re-Lived and more bonus contents. To become a Friend - https://bit.ly/FriendOfTheTennisPodcast.


The Tennis Podcast: Podcasts in Family