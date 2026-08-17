Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
237 episodes
- 2 hours and 26 minutes
The Sponsors
Thank you to Underground Printing for making this all possible. Rishi and Ryan have been our biggest supporters from the beginning. Check out their wide selection of officially licensed Michigan fan gear at their 3 store locations in Ann Arbor or learn about their custom apparel business at undergroundshirts.com.
Our associate sponsors are: Peak Wealth Management, Matt Demorest - Realtor and Lender, Ann Arbor Elder Law, Michigan Law Grad, Human Element, Sharon's Heating & Air Conditioning, The Sklars Brothers, Champions Circle, Winewood Organics, Community Pest Solutions, The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Radecki Oral Surgery, Long Road Distillers, and Venue by 4M where recorded this.
1. 2026 Season Vibes
Starts at 0:54
Well, that was an offseason! We win national championships and commit crimes, we are now an SEC program. Michigan has a good dude in Kyle Whittingham now, though! Everyone deserves a freshly showered Brian Cook. What's your excitement level going into this season? It's nice that there are adults in charge now. Some of the things that felt 'off' last season make more sense. There aren't many players on offense this year who you wouldn't project to come back next year, it's a big building year. We're in 2015 mode right now. They actually imported an entire wide receiver room. It feels like Bryce lost a year of development but at least he goes into this year knowing what to expect. The strength and conditioning should be greatly improved, it's telling when coaches leave somewhere and end up at a worse program.
2. Quarterback and Running Back
Starts at 25:15
It felt like last year was a lost cause. Pass protection wasn't good enough because the line was super young, the wide receivers were... not sufficient enough. Tyler Huntley in his second year at Utah ran probably three times as much as Bryce, he's still in the NFL with the Ravens. The potential is still there but it feels like he's still a freshman. They ran Bryce like you would run John Navarre, thinking nobody will expect this! This year it will be a team that runs the quarterback. This is the most talent Kyle Whittingham's staff has ever had, they come from a college background and should be excited to execute with it. Bryce struggled passing last year but he was thrown into a bad situation with his receivers. Do you think Bryce will have fewer pass attempts this season? Physically Bryce is everything you could ask for, he just needs to get there mentally. He hasn't been golfing this offseason. Progress is not linear, he might not look great early but hope for him to get slowly better over the course of the season and have a watershed moment by mid-season. Some QBs you can tell just aren't happening in the spring game, but Tommy Carr was happening. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi is here but did not enroll for spring, he's a multi-year starter at Colorado State but lost his job. Chase Herbstreit and Brady Smigiel... don't exist right now. Running back is similar to last year where the one-two punch is among the best in the country and Bryson Kuzdzal is the third guy. This is Jordan Marshall's year and just by the way he talks there's no way he's not going to try and be the best running back in the country. Savion Hiter already looks like the best running back prospect out of high school in many years. Is Kuzdzal the ceiling for an RB3? Any other program who looks at this running back room will look at us and say "shut up". You wouldn't expect meaningful playing time from anyone else.
3. Hot Takes, Wide Receivers, and Tight Ends
Starts at 1:14:40
Takes hotter than Ann Arbor during Art Fair. The wide receiver room... exists! Do you remember the last Michigan receiver to have a 1,000 yard season? Some guys just have it, Andrew Marsh has it. Who's the last Michigan receiver to live up to this hype? Nico Collins? They import JJ Buchanan in the way that Devin Funchess was a tight end, he's your jump ball guy. Salesi Moa and Travis Johnson are true freshmen but they're the next two guys being mentioned. Salesi Moa blew everyone away at the Polynesian Bowl, you hope for him to be Michigan's Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Travis Johnson seems to be WR4 but also one of the fastest guys on the team, how much play time can you expect? Jaime Ffrench comes in from Texas, Michigan barely had a receiver room when he committed, he's in a weird situation. Channing Goodwin is getting some chatter again. Who are the jet sweep guys, Moa and Marsh? This is the thinnest tight end room we can remember. There isn't a Colston Loveland type guy but Zack Marshall looked really good last year and has a captain mentality. They say Hogan Hansen is healthy and ready to go but he's been hampered by injury and is probably a bit behind physically. Jalen Hoffman is ready to step up and be that dude as a blocker. Also he can catch the ball! They're talking about freshman Mason Bonner in wide receiver-y ways. Eli Owens (Thump) wants to be Max Bredeson but it's only his 2nd year.
4. Offensive Line
Starts at 1:57:36
Brian was despondent when linemen hit the portal in the offseason but they all came back. Jake Guarnera is the center and there's no question about it - that being locked down is so important. Andrew Sprague should also be great, he's the locked in right tackle. It's a good thing when Texas comes for your linemen (as long as you keep them). How good of a pass protector can he be, though? They just imported Jim Harding from Utah, regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in the country. The offensive line has question marks but they're good question marks. Blake Frazier was the lightest guy on the line but he's put on 20 lbs, he should be improved at left tackle. Babalola's progress is the only reason he's not locked in. There's the "Rhino" role for a 6th offensive lineman so there are positions for everyone. They're hyping up Babalola a lot in practice. The incoming freshmen are great but they're freshmen. Evan Link looks to be your starting left guard, he massively improved at left tackle last year after a rough freshman year but this should be a better suited role for him. There's competition for right guard but not for left guard so he might be a pretty solid option. Right guard is a competition between Brady Norton and Nathan Efobi. People are very high on Ace Hamilton. The offense as a whole has a lot of talent but it's so young, they don't have a senior leader. This team will probably still feel like they're a year away.
MUSIC:
"King of the Night"—Rubber Band Gum
"Fools"—Drugdealer
"Mobile Home"—Jesse Woods
“Across 110th Street”—JJ Johnson and his Orchestra
- Things Discussed:
We need a Sicario entrance.
Special guest Ron English got to see practice. Recalls 2011 Sugar Bowl prep was all Kyle Whittingham.
Strength gains: different S&C approach, or different feel in the program?
Jay Hill defense: A lot of disguise, a lot of movement. Reminded Ron he came to visit in 2005.
Ron's a big fan of Jyaire Hill, recruited the hell out of him when at Purdue.
When a hyperathletic quarterback comes to college they run a lot, was coaching malpractice not to let Bryce develop the way QBs like him are supposed to. Change in philosophy will be helpful on multiple levels.
The 2023 mission was get JJ to the championship game healthy. The 2025 mission is run Bryce into the ground.
Zone reads are a basketball play; you need to rep it to get a feel for who you can beat, when a scrape exchange is coming, because everyone practices how to defend it. It was the height of arrogance to put Bryce in and expect him to run it.
Coaching philosophy change: more go-get-it. Are we a
2026 is a process year: let's see them get better and buy in so they can make a run (comp: 2015).
This is a very good, very experienced secondary. Probably can get those guys to play Don Brown I'm-gonna-beat-ya and play Mac/Minter/Martindale complex zone-swapping games.
Jay Hill does a great job of running confusing defense without confusing his defense.
Minter got it: in college you can threaten and threaten without running what you're threatening.
- Things Discussed:
Seth and Craig are on early to talk about 5th year seniors returning if they're able (won't be that many because roster spots and NIL budgets are used up). Also Detroit Tigers trades. You coulda been a contender, given the next generation something to love. Dads with young kids in Polanco jerseys, but you never see a Deivi Cruz jersey because they weren't watchable enough to care.
FOOOOOOOTBALL!!!
Weight gains/strength gains? Sort of an indictment on the state of the program last year if guys like Etta are making big gains (Staehling makes more sense). May also just mean the team is marketing this.
Frazier we believe in, because we hear it from many places. OL was good last year but when they got to Ohio State that was a bridge too far.
Babalola/Frazier/Sprague/Link? They're all tackles. Can't move Sprague. We don't know this staff well enough yet to read between the lines.
Whittingham walked in like "this cupboard ain't bare."
Jake Guarnera will be a great center. One thing Sherrone did well was recruit Cs. Can tell because Texas went right at him in the offseason.
Bracy is going to start. Second-best safety in run support on PFF, and it really translated on his tape. That guy fills!
Players insist Staehling will be a breakout guy. Sam recalls the interviews he did with a bunch of players. Expecting the anchor of the defense will be the DL. Dom Nichols will step up. Deyvid Palepale will be an impact guy. Brian: This is a harder sell for me.
Let Urban in the building? Sure but don't let him see anything.
- Things Discussed:
Surprised how fast they're speed-running into a 24-team Playoff. They're on a gold rush now because they discovered they can draw out all the goodwill and passion obtained from 100 years of this being a good deal.
Jordan Marshall: Excited to be a captain because it's about bringing people together. Said it's why we beat OSU 13-10, and that OSU had to become more connected to come back and beat them. THAT is what it's about. Seeing nugs of the good college football we're here for all over the place.
M's front seven next year? Not natty-level because not enough superstars. LBs are so young—liked NOB and Chase last year more for freshmen. Staehling doesn't do it for me. Think their depth is shaky. Team is a work in progress.
Who's the best player on the defense this year? We can't answer it.
Reviewing Wink: Was too clever. I have a greater appreciation for the collaborative nature of football.
Bring back Doug Mallory as an analyst. He's a nerd, like Kyle Church or Jay Harbaugh, just doesn't put himself forward enough.
Nicknaming: Moustapha Thiam is Moose. Hockey guys all get a –y, except Seth who was Fat Fish.
Boynton presser: seemed to have a handle on things. Confident, relaxed. VERY happy to have Kyle Church around; Brown was a Dusty guy.
First impressions of new guys: Costello can SHOOT and is a real 6-10.
Different types of dudes you encounter in different sports.
What do you want to hear from Media Days? Bryce is getting it, mention guys we haven't heard before.
- 1 Hour and 13 Minutes
With David Nasternak and Alex Drain
This Podcast Has a Sponsor: Michigan Law Grad Jonathan Paul is the guy with the C you want skating next to the ref and pleading your case. He's also a good guy to sit next to at the hockey games.
Segment 1
The reason we did this podcast. A review of DuPont’s playing style follows- good fit with Michigan’s offensive system, will thrive with the creativity afforded to him. Some kinks to work out in his game but he should be great. After that, discussion of defense pairs, where DuPont fits, and whether this makes Michigan the odds-on favorite to win the national title.
Segment 2
Much talk of many NHL trades and trade requests… yet did the balance of power shift in the league? Skip forward for some Yzerman firing talk and where the Red Wings go from here. Does this move even matter? Podcast concludes with a couple brief Michigan Hockey notes on the non-conference schedule and the loss of Rob Rassey.
MUSIC
NHL on ESPN Theme
"In the Summertime" -- Mungo Jerry
Ice Hockey (NES) theme
More Football podcasts
- Cover 3 College FootballFootball, Sports
- Josh Pate's College Football ShowFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- Club Shay ShayFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Rich Eisen ShowComedy, Football, Sports
- The Herd with Colin CowherdFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- DOUBLE COVERAGE PODCASTFootball, Sports
- The Pat McAfee ShowFootball, Sports
- The Ryen Russillo ShowFootball, Sports
- The Athletic Football Show: A show about the NFLFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- Fantasy Football TodayFantasy Sports, Football, Sports
Trending Football podcasts
- MGoBlog: The MGoPodcastFootball, Sports
- Early Break – 93.7 The Ticket KNTKFootball, Sports
- Kap & J.HoodFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Oklahoma Breakdown with Ikard and LehmanFootball, Sports
- The Mike Francesa PodcastFootball, Sports
- Locked On Cowboys - Daily Podcast On The Dallas CowboysFootball, Sports
- The Domonique Foxworth ShowFootball, Sports
- The Colin Cowherd PodcastFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- Talkin’ Giants (Giants Podcast)Football, Sports
- 49ers Talk: A San Francisco 49ers PodcastFootball, Sports
- Locked On Bengals - Daily Podcast On The Cincinnati BengalsFootball, Sports
- Sports ChasersBaseball, Basketball, Fantasy Sports, Football, Golf, Hockey, News, Rugby, Running, Soccer, Sports, Sports News, Tennis, Wrestling
- Locked On 49ers - Daily Podcast On The San Francisco 49ersFootball, Sports
- Ringer TailgateFootball, Sports
About MGoBlog: The MGoPodcast
MGoBlog’s channel featuring the very professional, very visual, podcast with Brian Cook, Seth Fisher, David Nasternak, and Alex Drain, plus The Teams history podcast with Seth and Dr. Sap, The Michigan Hockeycast, the MGoBlog Roundtable on WTKA.Podcast website
Listen to MGoBlog: The MGoPodcast, Cover 3 College Football and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
MGoBlog: The MGoPodcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.