MGoBlog
MGoBlog's channel featuring the very professional, very visual, podcast with Brian Cook, Seth Fisher, Ace Anbender, and David Nasternak, plus The Teams history podcast.
  MGoPodcast 15.0.c: Special Extended Edition
    1. Non-Conference Starts at 1:00 The non-conference is bad. That is all! David is excited for the ECU game! Last year was the Pirates' all-in season but now most of their good players are gone (except for their genuine 4-star quarterback). They're kind of like Mid-Tennessee State from a few years ago. UNLV has a new coach. UNLV discussion dissolves into discussions about Dug (as in like the show 'Dug'). They weren't ranked #12 at anything on The Enemy Ranked! That Ricky White is back. Connor Bazelak returns for Bowling Green (possibly with a better offensive line).  [The rest of the writeup and the player after THE JUMP] 2. B1G East Starts at 16:44 Indiana is really rough, there's a QB battle between two players nobody's really heard of. They lost a lot of guys to the portal. They did get Wisconsin's offensive line coach so there will be immediate improvement there at least. There could be 7-8 transfers starting on defense. Non-Conference Starts at 1:00 The non-conference is bad. That is all! David is excited for the ECU game! Last year was the Pirates' all-in season but now most of their good players are gone (except for their genuine 4-star quarterback). They're kind of like Mid-Tennessee State from a few years ago. UNLV has a new coach. UNLV discussion dissolves into discussions about Dug (as in like the show 'Dug'). They weren't ranked #12 at anything on The Enemy Ranked! That Ricky White is back. Connor Bazelak returns for Bowling Green (possibly with a better offensive line).  [The rest of the writeup and the player after THE JUMP] 2. B1G East Starts at 16:44 Indiana is really rough, there's a QB battle between two players nobody's really heard of. They lost a lot of guys to the portal. They did get Wisconsin's offensive line coach so there will be immediate improvement there at least. There could be 7-8 transfers starting on defense. Rutgers has a path to get to bowl eligibility, but it's a rough one (and involves beating Michigan State). They have a decent defense at least, but the offense won't be doing much. Michigan State loses Peyton Thorne and Keon Coleman in the spring which is pretty devastating for an offense that already was struggling. It's probably going to be Noah Kim at QB, and he probably won't have many open receivers to choose from. Their offensive line probably can't get worse, though. Maybe they go from 104th in Football Outsider's average line yards to 90th? The defensive line might be okay but their linebackers still can't run. Michigan State has a really tough schedule too, and they sold their home game against Penn State to Ford Field. Last year they had one thing and now that thing is gone. Maryland is the definition of a 7-on-7 program, they have no offensive or defensive lines. Taulia might be running for his life. Don't forget, Josh Gattis is the new offensive coordinator! Besides Saquon Barkley, what hyped up Penn State running back has picked apart Michigan? They're talented but will the offensive line carry them this season? They reload a bit at wide receiver. Drew Allar is a pure pocket passer (he's slow but not Navarre slow). Penn State has always had a quarterback that could solve problems with their legs and Allar doesn't bring that. They'll need their offensive line to be what it's supposed to be. The defense could make up the deficiencies on offense. DB Kalen King was such a huge miss for Michigan that Penn State took advantage of. Their depth is really good at linebacker.  Ohio State still has a quarterback competition and a lot of questions about the offensive line. They took a left tackle from San Diego State who wasn't a starter. The defensive ends didn't produce as much as they were supposed to last year and they ate up the offensive line in the spring game. We got to see how Kyle McCord performs under duress at least. There's no data on Devin Brown. Could this be a developmental season for their quarterback? When was the last time Ohio State had that? The wide receivers are still world-enders and the running back room is the second best in the conference. OL Donovan Jackson is in the running to be the best guard with Zak Zinter in the Big Ten, so there's that. What do you know about Jim Knowles' 'Jack' position? Defensive end depth doesn't have someone stepping up. It's not too much to ask that one of your mega five stars lives up to their expectation. Denzel Burke is popping up on first round draft boards because of his metrics but he's not been impressive, he didn't have much improvement in his 2nd year. Lathan Ransom had one of the worst games in The Game in recent memory, welcome back! If Sonny Styles hits, he could be Dax Hill ++. Who in their secondary is getting a star in the diagram? So far nobody. Tommy Eichenberg is the biggest star. Year two of Jim Knowles got better at Oklahoma State, but his year twos anywhere else weren't better. Why does every team have to have their own cute term for a nickel?  3. Hot Takes and B1G West Starts at 1:29:21 Takes hotter than the Michigan football program gosh darn it. Brian goes on a wonderful hot takes rant and had good news for Ohio State fans in Tampa.  Before the Northwestern scandal, you could maybe look at their schedule and see 3-4 wins. They even have a real quarterback now (and A.J. Henning). But now the coaching is a mess so they might be 1-11 again. Alex has a surprising amount of things to say about Northwestern. Matt Rhule isn't re-building Nebraska, he's just building Nebraska. They retained their offensive line coach, at least. The defensive line is a disgrace. Maybe they can weasel their way into six wins. They recruit talented players but those players just don't develop at all. Purdue might not be as bad as some people think, but it could also very well be a year zero scenario. First year head coach Ryan Walters has some work to do. The gang is split on whether Minnesota is good or not. They have a right tackle who can't pass block but is a monster in the ground game. Minnesota likes to fill their holes with transfers from Western Michigan. Tyler Nubin is a projected first round pick at safety. They might beat Michigan once or twice out of ten. There's always a game that's weirdly close and this could be the one.  Alex's biggest thing on Illinois is: NONE OF YOU BELIEVED HIM. Defense brings back a lot and should still be solid. Losing Chase Brown is big and nobody projects to be as good. The offensive line returns three starters and Isaiah Williams returns at receiver so there are still some good pieces. They won the Big Ten West lottery by not getting Michigan or Ohio State.  Iowa - if the offensive line could just be a 2017 Iowa OL then they would be really good. They would always have a tackle who was drafted highly. The wide receivers are questionable but they did get a transfer from Ohio State. Erick All will add some needed depth. If Cade McNamara is behind an offensive line that is 128th in line yardage then the game is over before it starts.  Wisconsin is going to look so weird this year. They have so much talent on this roster but how quickly can they adapt to the new coaching scheme? Tanner Mordecai is the third best QB in the conference? The offensive line is developed for a completely different scheme. The defense was 14th in SP+ and brings seven guys back. If the scheme comes together they're the favorite of the west, if it doesn't then there are a lot of teams that could step up.  4. Predictions, and Final Takes on the Season Starts at 2:09:04 Who wins the Big Ten West? Who wins the Big Ten East? Who makes the playoff? IS TEXAS BACK? How attainable is actually winning the National Championship? Michigan might not be recruiting at Georgia's level but is anyone better than Zak Zinter? Three flee flickers in a row will instill the fear of God.  MUSIC: “Mazel Tron”— BLP Kosher and Baby Tron “Nothing To You”— Michael Kiwanuka “Kindness Will Follow Your Tears”—  Lonnie Holley and Bon Iver “Across 110th Street”
    8/27/2023
    2:27:00
  MGoPodcast 15.0.b: Concerning Hobbits
    1. Defensive Line Starts at 1:00 This podcast is actually two hours about Coco Gauff- I'm getting word from our sponsors that we must resume football discussion. Kris Jenkins is looking to be a first or second round pick, he's the best pass rusher in the interior. His nickname is "The Mutant" and it shows. Mason Graham is the dude next to him, the best freshman DT since... ever? Freshman DTs just aren't that good but Mason Graham was good. Kenneth Grant, God's gift to football, is in the lineup, but might be a year away from fully realizing his ability. Rayshaun Benny showed some flashes in the Spring Game and is probably behind Kris Jenkins. Rumor is Cam Goode is in better shape coming into this year. The freshmen probably won't contribute much but they're on their way. Edge position is pretty set in stone and will probably be fine, not great. Jaylen Harrell is reliable but a little small and could drop back into a linebacker role. He's had some oddly optimistic draft projections. Defensive Line Starts at 1:00 This podcast is actually two hours about Coco Gauff- I'm getting word from our sponsors that we must resume football discussion. Kris Jenkins is looking to be a first or second round pick, he's the best pass rusher in the interior. His nickname is "The Mutant" and it shows. Mason Graham is the dude next to him, the best freshman DT since... ever? Freshman DTs just aren't that good but Mason Graham was good. Kenneth Grant, God's gift to football, is in the lineup, but might be a year away from fully realizing his ability. Rayshaun Benny showed some flashes in the Spring Game and is probably behind Kris Jenkins. Rumor is Cam Goode is in better shape coming into this year. The freshmen probably won't contribute much but they're on their way. Edge position is pretty set in stone and will probably be fine, not great. Jaylen Harrell is reliable but a little small and could drop back into a linebacker role. He's had some oddly optimistic draft projections. There's reason to be optimistic about Josiah Stewart. Braiden McGregor feels like he's never fully recovered from his knee injury, despite being physically shaped like Aidan Hutchinson. Derrick Moore has Taco Charlton potential.  [The rest of the writeup and the player after THE JUMP] 2. Linebackers and Cornerback Starts at 39:43 Junior Colson has had his ups and downs at Michigan but is coming in with a lot of hype. He's a similar mold to Jonas Mouton. Would have some +2s in UFR, which are amazing, but then would end up grading negatively overall. He could be the proverbial X-Factor - you can see the potential in the All-American talk. Michael Barrett is one of the most 'football guys' on the team and it's so great to see him mold into a good linebacker. He has a lot of versatility which helps Minter call different plays. Ernest Hausmann is a great get from a not great Nebraska defense, he looked great in the Spring Game. Jimmy Rolder saw some decent play time towards the end of last year. Jaydon Hood probably won't crack the two-deep. Will Johnson could possibly be the best cornerback in the country, did not get toasted by Marvin Harrison Jr. Could he be following the Charles Woodson path? Mike Sainristil? Mike Sainristil! Responsible for the best Michigan defensive play since...? We play "Remember Some Dudes" with just one guy. Blake Corum, Mike Sainristil, and Michael Barrett created a culture of "football dudes". Biggest question on the whole team is "who is going to be CB #2"? Josh Wallace is a great pickup from UMass and was probably recommended by Don Brown. In terms of best case scenario going into the Ohio State game, though, it's probably Jyaire Hill. Amorion Walker is on the Freaks List but that finished product is probably a year away. There are issues but not like the Rich Rodriguez era "Never Forget Banner", these issues are simply "put a safety over the CB that needs help and let Will Johnson go 1-on-1." Whoever comes out of this mess is going to be decent, and all you really need is someone to be decent.  3. Hot Takes, Safeties, and Special Teams Starts at 1:15:58 Takes hotter than Coco Gauff at the Southern and Western Open. Is there a conspiracy to hide Ja'den McBurrows from us?? Rod Moore is possibly one of the top available safeties in the NFL draft. He's a three-star out of Ohio (Ohio State recruited Lathan Ransom, oopsie). Makari Paige is a very reliable tackler. Best safety duo since who? Quinten Johnson is a fast guy who hasn't quite put it together yet. We haven't heard much about Sabb. Zeke Berry looked pretty good in the Spring Game. If one of the starters gets hurt then there could be issues. Caden Kolesar would be pretty good as a third safety for most of the year. Tommy Doman is the punter and a six-star! James Turner comes in as a kicker and is 32 for 33 inside the 40. We've heard all about Alex Orji as a punt returner. Mullings as a punt returner? Eamonn Dennis as a kick returner makes sense but we need Alex Orji for the memes. The long snapper is- 4. Defense in Summary Starts at 1:44:06 It's a little shakier than the offense, there are still a few questions, but it won't be a disaster. Need to get pass rushing out of the actual pass rushers. It could still be a top 10 unit and could still be better than last year. Lots of time this season to figure it out. Biggest concern on the defense (besides CB #2)? Breakout player? SP+ final finish? Who's your dude? Alejandro, we need you to publish the mattress story.  MUSIC: “Pull Up”— Lil Mosey “Rolling”— Michael Kiwanuka “Pretend”— Alex_G_offline “Across 110th Street”
    8/25/2023
    1:56:23
  MGoPodcast 15.0.a: Too Many Tooks
    1. Quarterback and Running Back Starts at 1:00 Savor your back-to-back Big Ten Championship winning Michigan Wolverines. Seth guaranteed a win against Ohio State last year and he was right. It's JJ, what level is JJ at? The TCU game obscures it but he's very good at not throwing the ball into bad places. How would you attack JJ McCarthy if you're a defense? The only thing that really de-rails this season is if he gets hurt. Is there any reason to think that JJ won't make a leap, similarly to Shea Patterson (consensus is no, he should make the leap)? Brian thinks Jack Tuttle is the likely backup and would be a viable caretaker, everyone else thinks it'll be Davis Warren. There is a very mature and very professional conversation about Alex Orji. Apparently he's the kick returner, but could he also be an actually useful asset in short yardage? Is this the best running back duo in school history? Is Blake Corum the best running back in Michigan football history? Quarterback and Running Back Starts at 1:00 Savor your back-to-back Big Ten Championship winning Michigan Wolverines. Seth guaranteed a win against Ohio State last year and he was right. It's JJ, what level is JJ at? The TCU game obscures it but he's very good at not throwing the ball into bad places. How would you attack JJ McCarthy if you're a defense? The only thing that really de-rails this season is if he gets hurt. Is there any reason to think that JJ won't make a leap, similarly to Shea Patterson (consensus is no, he should make the leap)? Brian thinks Jack Tuttle is the likely backup and would be a viable caretaker, everyone else thinks it'll be Davis Warren. There is a very mature and very professional conversation about Alex Orji. Apparently he's the kick returner, but could he also be an actually useful asset in short yardage? Is this the best running back duo in school history? Is Blake Corum the best running back in Michigan football history? He's fast, hard to tackle, and just rarely makes mistakes. Donovan Edwards played last year with a broken hand and a knee injury (and also destroyed Ohio State in the process). His decision making improved greatly so while healthy, he should be fun to watch. CJ Stokes and Kalel Mullings are up next, CJ Stokes had some unfortunate plays but hopefully improved and gets play time. Does Tavierre Dunlap last the year?  [The rest of the writeup and the player after THE JUMP]   2. Receiver and Tight Tend Starts at 1:08:30 Wide receiver has been a "problem" position with some fans but Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson are both probably draftable. If this is the biggest problem, it is a good problem. Seemed like there were a lot of balls that Cornelius Johnson could almost catch from JJ, just need to lock down that connection more. Maybe not a 900 yard guy but still a good option. Roman Wilson will continue to play in the slot as a speedster. He'll be the most open the most often (he was more open than Cornelius on one of the touchdowns against Ohio State). You should check out Roman Wilson's YouTube channel. The other outside receiver is Tyler Morris, who seems to have a telepathic connection with JJ. He might not get a lot of targets but we're comfortable with him as a starter. Peyton O'Leary is definitely going to play and get some receptions this year. Semaj Morgan is a lot like AJ Henning as a recruit. Have Michigan fans ever been so sure about a tight end being an All-American as Colston Loveland? Did you know he was a wide receiver in Idaho two years ago? In Idaho. Does he get the most targets this season? You can line him up as a receiver if you really want to, he can be a matchup nightmare. AJ Barner had to endure Indiana's offense last year, but he should be serviceable at Michigan. Matthew Hibner has shown flashes in the past, but after that the depth gets a little light. There are photos of Marlin Klein playing with the 1s. Max Bredeson is technically a fullback but is also basically a tight end.  3. Hot Takes and Offensive Line Starts at 1:56:18 Takes hotter than Mel Tucker's seat after he loses to DeVry University. This is the deepest offensive line any of us can remember - we would be comfortable with some of the 3rd stringers. Zak Zinter is the top guard on some draft lists and is probably at his ceiling, Trevor Keegan should be recovered from an injury and have some room for improvement this year. Center is a battle between Drake Nugent and Greg Crippen. NFL folks love LaDarius Henderson for his athletic traits. Giovanni El-Hadi looked good last year up until the Illinois game and will probably be a starter next year. Coaches are going to rotate starters in the non-conference. Karsen Barnhart has been getting a lot of camp buzz - plays really well against bad opponents but really struggles against anyone better than him. We would expect Trente Jones to win the right tackle job, but we're hearing other things from camp. Nice to see Myles Hinton since he was heavily coveted as a recruit. He struggled at Stanford, but that may have been a product of Stanford's offense. Hinton moves really smoothly for how big he is. LaDarius Hunderson is probably the starting left tackle.  4. Offense in Summary Starts at 2:38:51 This offense looks to be the best of the Harbaugh era. What offense in Michigan football history would you take over this one? JJ is just Zen Harbaugh. What is the biggest concern of the offense (other than someone getting hurt)? Who is your breakout player? Who's your Dude? Final SP+ rank? MUSIC: “Don't Fade Out”— Cut Worms “Gilded Lily”— Cults “Handsome”— Drug Cabin “Across 110th Street”
    8/23/2023
    2:53:11
  WTKA Roundtable 8/17/2023: The Bitty Show
    Things Discussed: Realignment news: will Big Ten and SEC band together? Seth: Whatever—what they’ve created isn’t tenable because it’s 100% money-driven so it’s going to get blown up anyways. Also Seth: Where are the elected officials? At least one regent has spoken out but even he isn’t going to stand in the way. Why aren’t we holding people accountable for making decisions that are only about money if we care about things other than money? Or are we part of the same hypocrisy? What’s up with the NCAA? They’re a failed org that nobody but Warde Manuel takes seriously. Barnhart starting? Probably an early fall thing, and a mental thing, because Jones grades out higher. They do love Barnhart as a 6th guy but he’s also started the most and played the most for Michigan of all their options, and as we saw with Cade last year, that counts in this program. May see them use the nonconf games for tryouts again. Somebody there has an agenda to get Jim Harbaugh, and Harbaugh has an agenda to not admit to lying, so there’s your impasse. Why is PSU’s secondary and RB getting ranked higher than Michigan’s? RB is insane—those guys have speed and they’re good backs, but you need to watch the film to understand why Corum is so much better than every other back in college football. Secondary is defensible—PSU has two very good returners and a higher floor for the other cornerback spot. We are down on Drew Allar though. Recruiting? The Scotts were Will Johnson recruits for Ohio State—if they can’t get corners and DTs in recruiting they fall back, because they’re not developing them anymore. Michigan had too many DEs, Smiths also did this to Notre Dame, but not a great loss. Brian & Seth disagree on whether Miami “did us a favor” because Brian thinks if you flip to Miami you weren’t going to work out here and Seth things Michigan has shown they can develop edges with bend in remarkable circumstances. Bryce Underwood: If he goes to LSU it’s because LSU will spend everything they have to get a quarterback and Michigan will spend everything they have to build the best children’s hospital in the world.
    8/17/2023
    49:22
  WTKA Roundtable 7/27/2023: Aliens are Among Us
    Things Discussed: Four-game suspension for Harbaugh? NCAA doesn’t understand that they can’t operate like it’s 1998 with one team the same week they’re letting a friend off for the biggest scandal since Pony Express. The commonality is the NCAA has a sweet spot where it has to be harsh enough that it looks like they’re serious while not being serious enough to affect anybody’s bottom line. Michigan and Tennessee stand out because one was too small and one too big to fit the narrative that the NCAA is actually in charge of anything. Who’s going to coach? Seth: Four games, four future coaches on staff, so let’s have tryouts! Other suggestions are to leave the defense alone, have Sherrone coach when he can and Mike Hart take the other game. Big Ten Media Days: Don’t care what’s said. Ohio State Preview: They might not have an A+ quarterback, Seth will believe Ryan Day and that offense have less than A- when it happens but Brian watched the OSU spring game and it didn’t look A-. Best opponent in nonconference? Probably ECU, who reminds us of MTSU a few years back. Bowling Green preview. Big Ten Media Days Round 2: Ryan Day wants to deemphasize The Game because he’s 31-2 in the Big Ten, duh. Mel Tucker’s answer to how do you tamp things down was very Bobby Williams. We find nothing weird about Minnesota’s thing; of course PJ Fleck is weird, we know this. Everybody knows coaches are weirdos. When they announced aliens are real all of college football Twitter answered “We know.”
    7/27/2023
    52:20

About MGoBlog: The MGoPodcast

MGoBlog's channel featuring the very professional, very visual, podcast with Brian Cook, Seth Fisher, Ace Anbender, and David Nasternak, plus The Teams history podcast with Seth and Dr. Sap, The Ace Pod, The Michigan Hockeycast, the MGoBlog Roundtable on WTKA.
