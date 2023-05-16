Formula 1 podcast. Spanners and Matt Trumpets lead a crew of varying competence through the joys of Formula1 #f1 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more... More
Available Episodes
5 of 498
Monaco GP 2023 F1 race review
Jonathan ‘Jonno’ Simon and Trumpets are joined by Kyle ‘Edgy’ Power and Dutch journalist Jules Seegers as they look at all the angles from the helicopter shots. From driver discussions to audience attention spans, from Max the media star to whether Liberty needs a Lewis win, no boundary layer goes uncalculated in this, the latest episode of Missed Apex Podcast. Please consider supporting us on patreon. We exist only because of our patron support:Missed Apex F1 is creating PodcastsOr use our Tip Jar to support our 2023 advertising campaign and help us grow the podcast Send us your mailbag questions at [email protected] Ready Spanners���� (@SpannersReady)[email protected] Trumpets mattpt55 (@mattpt55)[email protected] Trumpets (@[email protected])Jonathan Simon Jonathan Simon (@jonnyess8) / TwitterJonathan Simon (@jonnyess8) • Instagram photos and videosKyle Power Kyle Power (@KylePowerF1) / Twitter Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/28/2023
1:25:01
Monaco Preview and F1 Academy
Spanners and Trumpets are joined by Mike Caulfield to discuss what strategy to look out for in Monaco and Antonia Rankin to talk about the new FIA series, F1 AcademyPlease consider supporting us on patreon. We exist only because of our patron support:Missed Apex F1 is creating PodcastsOr use our Tip Jar to support our 2023 advertising campaign and help us grow the podcast Send us your mailbag questions at [email protected] Ready Spanners���� (@SpannersReady)[email protected] Trumpets mattpt55 (@mattpt55)[email protected] Trumpets (@[email protected])Antonia: https://www.tiktok.com/@f1antoniaMike: https://twitter.com/MikeCaulfieldF1 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/24/2023
1:16:30
May Mailbag: F1 Feedback
Spanners is joined by Alex “Jeansy Vangeen, Chris ‘Catman” Turner and Danish TV journo Kristian ‘Chaos’ Pedersen as they dive deep into another Missed Apex Mailbag. From driver discussions to audience attention spans, from Max the media star to whether Liberty needs a Lewis win, no boundary layer goes uncalculated in this, the latest episode of Missed Apex Podcast. Please consider supporting us on patreon. We exist only because of our patron support:Missed Apex F1 is creating PodcastsOr use our Tip Jar to support our 2023 advertising campaign and help us grow the podcast Send us your mailbag questions at [email protected] Ready Spanners���� (@SpannersReady)[email protected] Trumpets mattpt55 (@mattpt55)[email protected] Trumpets (@[email protected])Alex Vangeen Alex Vangeen (@AlexVangeen) / Twitteralex vangeen (@alexvangeen) TikTok | Watch alex vangeen's Newest TikTok VideosAlex Vangeen (@alexvangeen) • Instagram photos and videosAlex Vangeen - YouTubeAlex Vangeen Join my Discord to ask for Liveries: DiscordChris ‘Catman’ Turner CatmanF1 (@catmanf1) / TwitterKristian Pedersen krede (@ikrede) / Twitter Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/21/2023
1:46:26
Imola F1 GP Cancelled: Reaction
Spanners and Kyle pick apart the reasons behind the cancellation of the Imola GP Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/17/2023
35:04
Uncle Joe's Inside F1
Joe Saward answers your questions on this magical journey inside F1 Joe's stuff here: https://www.flatoutpublishing.com/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.