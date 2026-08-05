In this summer mailbag episode, Spanners works through the latest listener reckons from a motorhome on the Costa Brava.



Could Kimi Antonelli really wrap up the World Championship by Singapore? Is George Russell talking himself out of his Mercedes seat? Is the Lando Norris comeback on, and are both Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon already looking for a way out of Williams?

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