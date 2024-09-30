This week on the Drive Thru, Jim reviews AEW Dynamite & WWE Raw! Plus Jim talks talks about an explosion in Louisville, The Onion buying Infowars, ratings, and much, much more! Send in your question for the Drive-Thru to: [email protected] Follow Jim and Brian on Twitter: @TheJimCornette @GreatBrianLast Join Jim Cornette's College Of Wrestling Knowledge on Patreon to access the archives & more! https://www.patreon.com/Cornette Subscribe to the Official Jim Cornette channel on YouTube! http://www.youtube.com/c/OfficialJimCornette Visit Jim's official site at www.JimCornette.com for merch, live dates, commentaries and more! You can listen to Brian on the 6:05 Superpodcast at 605pod.com or wherever you find your favorite podcasts!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
2:50:43
Episode 367
Episode 367
This week on the Drive Thru, Jim reviews AEW Dynamite & WWE Raw! Plus Jim answers YOUR questions, and talks talks about Dutch Mantel, Bruce Prichard & Michael Hayes, Marko Stunt's retirement, ratings, and much, much more!
4:23:13
Episode 366
Episode 366
This week on the Drive Thru, Jim reviews AEW Dynamite! Plus Jim talks about Vince McMahon starting a new company, Rhea Ripley's injury, Samantha Irvin, Red Skelton, Dominik Mysterio as world champ, why Bryan Danielson wrestles, ratings, and much more!
2:50:18
Episode 365
Episode 365
This week on the Drive Thru, Jim reviews AEW Dynamite and WWE Raw! Plus Jim talks about TKO purchasing PBR, ratings, songs, and much more!
3:41:31
Episode 364
Episode 364
This week on the Drive Thru, Jim reviews AEW Dynamite and WWE Raw! Plus Jim talks about Joe Koff, selling wrestling locally, Dave Meltzer's star ratings for AEW WrestleDream, ratings, and much more!
On Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru, The Great Brian Last turns the tables and hosts the show, with Jim in the expert’s seat answering a multitude of questions on an array of topics, all sent in by the listeners in the Cult of Cornette! The Drive-Thru also features big event reviews, fan-submitted songs and a variety of frivolity!