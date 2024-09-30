Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSportsJim Cornette’s Drive-Thru
Listen to Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru in the App
Listen to Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru

Podcast Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru
Arcadian Vanguard
On Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru, The Great Brian Last turns the tables and hosts the show, with Jim in the expert’s seat answering a multitude of questions on an a...
More
SportsWrestlingHistory

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • Episode 368
    This week on the Drive Thru, Jim reviews AEW Dynamite & WWE Raw! Plus Jim talks talks about an explosion in Louisville, The Onion buying Infowars, ratings, and much, much more!  Send in your question for the Drive-Thru to: [email protected]  Follow Jim and Brian on Twitter: @TheJimCornette @GreatBrianLast Join Jim Cornette's College Of Wrestling Knowledge on Patreon to access the archives & more! https://www.patreon.com/Cornette Subscribe to the Official Jim Cornette channel on YouTube! http://www.youtube.com/c/OfficialJimCornette Visit Jim's official site at www.JimCornette.com for merch, live dates, commentaries and more! You can listen to Brian on the 6:05 Superpodcast at 605pod.com or wherever you find your favorite podcasts!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    2:50:43
  • Episode 367
    This week on the Drive Thru, Jim reviews AEW Dynamite & WWE Raw! Plus Jim answers YOUR questions, and talks talks about Dutch Mantel, Bruce Prichard & Michael Hayes, Marko Stunt's retirement, ratings, and much, much more!  Send in your question for the Drive-Thru to: [email protected]  Follow Jim and Brian on Twitter: @TheJimCornette @GreatBrianLast Join Jim Cornette's College Of Wrestling Knowledge on Patreon to access the archives & more! https://www.patreon.com/Cornette Subscribe to the Official Jim Cornette channel on YouTube! http://www.youtube.com/c/OfficialJimCornette Visit Jim's official site at www.JimCornette.com for merch, live dates, commentaries and more! You can listen to Brian on the 6:05 Superpodcast at 605pod.com or wherever you find your favorite podcasts!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    4:23:13
  • Episode 366
    This week on the Drive Thru, Jim reviews AEW Dynamite! Plus Jim talks about Vince McMahon starting a new company, Rhea Ripley's injury, Samantha Irvin, Red Skelton, Dominik Mysterio as world champ, why Bryan Danielson wrestles, ratings, and much more! Send in your question for the Drive-Thru to: [email protected]  Follow Jim and Brian on Twitter: @TheJimCornette @GreatBrianLast Join Jim Cornette's College Of Wrestling Knowledge on Patreon to access the archives & more! https://www.patreon.com/Cornette Subscribe to the Official Jim Cornette channel on YouTube! http://www.youtube.com/c/OfficialJimCornette Visit Jim's official site at www.JimCornette.com for merch, live dates, commentaries and more! You can listen to Brian on the 6:05 Superpodcast at 605pod.com or wherever you find your favorite podcasts!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    2:50:18
  • Episode 365
    This week on the Drive Thru, Jim reviews AEW Dynamite and WWE Raw! Plus Jim talks about TKO purchasing PBR, ratings, songs, and much more! Send in your question for the Drive-Thru to: [email protected]  Follow Jim and Brian on Twitter: @TheJimCornette @GreatBrianLast Join Jim Cornette's College Of Wrestling Knowledge on Patreon to access the archives & more! https://www.patreon.com/Cornette Subscribe to the Official Jim Cornette channel on YouTube! http://www.youtube.com/c/OfficialJimCornette Visit Jim's official site at www.JimCornette.com for merch, live dates, commentaries and more! You can listen to Brian on the 6:05 Superpodcast at 605pod.com or wherever you find your favorite podcasts!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    3:41:31
  • Episode 364
    This week on the Drive Thru, Jim reviews AEW Dynamite and WWE Raw! Plus Jim talks about Joe Koff, selling wrestling locally, Dave Meltzer's star ratings for AEW WrestleDream, ratings, and much more! Send in your question for the Drive-Thru to: [email protected]  Follow Jim and Brian on Twitter: @TheJimCornette @GreatBrianLast Join Jim Cornette's College Of Wrestling Knowledge on Patreon to access the archives & more! https://www.patreon.com/Cornette Subscribe to the Official Jim Cornette channel on YouTube! http://www.youtube.com/c/OfficialJimCornette Visit Jim's official site at www.JimCornette.com for merch, live dates, commentaries and more! You can listen to Brian on the 6:05 Superpodcast at 605pod.com or wherever you find your favorite podcasts!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    3:11:26

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru

On Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru, The Great Brian Last turns the tables and hosts the show, with Jim in the expert’s seat answering a multitude of questions on an array of topics, all sent in by the listeners in the Cult of Cornette! The Drive-Thru also features big event reviews, fan-submitted songs and a variety of frivolity!  
Podcast website

Listen to Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:48:15 PM