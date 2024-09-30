Episode 558: Corny Just Wants To Have Fun

This week on the Experience, Jim talks about Dave Meltzer & Dutch Mantel, Jon Moxley's hard reset for AEW, The Beast Mortos' booking, the creation of La Résistance, Dick The Bruiser's relationship with Jerry Jarrett, and much more! Plus Jim reviews WWE Smackdown! Follow Jim and Brian on Twitter: @TheJimCornette @GreatBrianLast Join Jim Cornette's College Of Wrestling Knowledge on Patreon to access the archives & more! https://www.patreon.com/Cornette Subscribe to the Official Jim Cornette channel on YouTube! http://www.youtube.com/c/OfficialJimCornette Visit Jim's official site at www.JimCornette.com for merch, live dates, commentaries and more! You can listen to Brian on the 6:05 Superpodcast at 605pod.com or wherever you find your favorite podcasts!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.