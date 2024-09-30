Powered by RND
The Jim Cornette Experience features Jim and his co-host The Great Brian Last discussing–and often dissecting–topics ranging from classic and current pro wrestl...
  • Episode 558: Corny Just Wants To Have Fun
    This week on the Experience, Jim talks about Dave Meltzer & Dutch Mantel, Jon Moxley's hard reset for AEW, The Beast Mortos' booking, the creation of La Résistance, Dick The Bruiser's relationship with Jerry Jarrett, and much more! Plus Jim reviews WWE Smackdown!  Follow Jim and Brian on Twitter: @TheJimCornette @GreatBrianLast Join Jim Cornette's College Of Wrestling Knowledge on Patreon to access the archives & more! https://www.patreon.com/Cornette Subscribe to the Official Jim Cornette channel on YouTube! http://www.youtube.com/c/OfficialJimCornette Visit Jim's official site at www.JimCornette.com for merch, live dates, commentaries and more! You can listen to Brian on the 6:05 Superpodcast at 605pod.com or wherever you find your favorite podcasts!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    3:09:19
  • Episode 557: Jim Reviews WWE Crown Jewel 2024
    This week on the Experience, Jim reviews WWE Crown Jewel 2024! Plus Jim reviews WWE Smackdown and talks about WWE ID, Baron Corbin, George Hackenschmidt, The Fog, and much more!  Follow Jim and Brian on Twitter: @TheJimCornette @GreatBrianLast Join Jim Cornette's College Of Wrestling Knowledge on Patreon to access the archives & more! https://www.patreon.com/Cornette Subscribe to the Official Jim Cornette channel on YouTube! http://www.youtube.com/c/OfficialJimCornette Visit Jim's official site at www.JimCornette.com for merch, live dates, commentaries and more! You can listen to Brian on the 6:05 Superpodcast at 605pod.com or wherever you find your favorite podcasts!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    2:43:00
  • Episode 556: Fear & Loathing
    This week on the Experience, Jim talks about Vince McMahon & the writer's room, WWE's ring boy lawsuit, and much more! Plus Jim reviews WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw!  Follow Jim and Brian on Twitter: @TheJimCornette @GreatBrianLast Join Jim Cornette's College Of Wrestling Knowledge on Patreon to access the archives & more! https://www.patreon.com/Cornette Subscribe to the Official Jim Cornette channel on YouTube! http://www.youtube.com/c/OfficialJimCornette Visit Jim's official site at www.JimCornette.com for merch, live dates, commentaries and more! You can listen to Brian on the 6:05 Superpodcast at 605pod.com or wherever you find your favorite podcasts!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    2:51:51
  • Episode 555: Potpourri Edition
    This week on the Experience, Jim talks about The Undertaker & Donald Trump, Val Venis, Samantha Irvin, dinner theater, Piers Morgan's Vince McMahon episode, and much more! Plus Jim reviews WWE Smackdown and plays Guess The Program!  Follow Jim and Brian on Twitter: @TheJimCornette @GreatBrianLast Join Jim Cornette's College Of Wrestling Knowledge on Patreon to access the archives & more! https://www.patreon.com/Cornette Subscribe to the Official Jim Cornette channel on YouTube! http://www.youtube.com/c/OfficialJimCornette Visit Jim's official site at www.JimCornette.com for merch, live dates, commentaries and more! You can listen to Brian on the 6:05 Superpodcast at 605pod.com or wherever you find your favorite podcasts!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    3:32:57
  • Episode 554: Jim Reviews AEW WrestleDream 2024
    This week on the Experience, Jim reviews AEW WrestleDream! Plus Jim talks about Jimmy Jacobs leaving AEW, trending after talking about Oba Femi, WWE Smackdown, and much more!  Follow Jim and Brian on Twitter: @TheJimCornette @GreatBrianLast Join Jim Cornette's College Of Wrestling Knowledge on Patreon to access the archives & more! https://www.patreon.com/Cornette Subscribe to the Official Jim Cornette channel on YouTube! http://www.youtube.com/c/OfficialJimCornette Visit Jim's official site at www.JimCornette.com for merch, live dates, commentaries and more! You can listen to Brian on the 6:05 Superpodcast at 605pod.com or wherever you find your favorite podcasts!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    4:11:42

About Jim Cornette Experience

The Jim Cornette Experience features Jim and his co-host The Great Brian Last discussing–and often dissecting–topics ranging from classic and current pro wrestling to politics, food and whatever is pissing Jim off! It’s freewheeling discussion that goes wherever JC takes it!  
