Just dropping in to share some news about the show, and what's coming next.
Introducing: What Is Owed?
An episode from a new GBH News podcast about reparations: "When a City Tries to Heal Itself"Boston, a city entrenched in the history of the American Revolution, creates a task force to explore the city’s history of slavery and economic discrimination and to consider reparations for Black citizens. The effort is delicately balanced to navigate political challenges – and yet it is immediately beset with delay and mismanaging, leading some city residents to wonder whether Boston is really serious.———Credits:Host, Producer and Writer: Saraya WintersmithSenior Producer: Jerome CampbellEditorial Assistant: Mara MellitsEditor: Paul SingerProduction oversight: Lee HillMixing & Sound Design: David Goodman and Gary MottTheme Song and original music: Malik WilliamsArtwork: Matt Welch and Mamie-Hawa BawohProject Manager: Meiqian HeManaging Producer for GBH Podcasts: Devin Maverick Robins
Introducing: Detours from Antiques Roadshow
An episode from our colleagues at Detours: The Hardest Fact I Ever CheckedAdam Monahan, producer for GBH’s Antiques Roadshow, attempts to verify what could be one of the most valuable objects to ever appear on the program: a flag from John F. Kennedy’s famed navy boat, the PT-109. With the help of a chemist, an appraiser, an author and a curator (oh, and his mom too), Adam tries to determine whether or not we have a national treasure on our hands.
Introducing: The Frontline Dispatch
An episode from our colleagues at The Frontline Dispatch: Documenting the Siege of Mariupol20 Days in Mariupol is an unflinching, first-hand account of the early days of Russia’s invasion of the port city of Mariupol, which remains under Russian occupation to this day.Ukrainian-born director and journalist Mstyslav Chernov and his colleagues from the Associated Press were the last international journalists to remain in Mariupol as Russian troops attacked. His new film, from FRONTLINE and the AP, draws on Chernov’s news dispatches and his reflections as he documented the devastation of his home country for the world to see.Chernov sat down with FRONTLINE editor-in-chief and executive producer Raney Aronson-Rath and editor and producer Michelle Mizner in February 2023, as we marked the grim anniversary of the war in Ukraine.In this episode of The FRONTLINE Dispatch, recorded at the Boston Public Library, Chernov recounts the decision to go to Mariupol, how he and Mizner created a documentary feature from his Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism, and what he hopes people will take away from the film — today, and in years to come.“I know that we form our understanding of the current events of the world around us by watching news and consuming news,” Chernov said. “ But [we] form our understanding of our past with documentary films… Film is a medium which carries meaning across time, for generations to come.”An earlier version of this episode was published in July.You can watch 20 Days in Mariupol on FRONTLINE’s website, FRONTLINE’s YouTube Channel, the PBS App, and the PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel.Want to be notified every time a new podcast episode drops? Sign up for The FRONTLINE Dispatch newsletter.
Part 9: Hearts and Minds
It’s been fifty years since the Big Dig was first conceived, thirty years since construction began, more than a dozen years since it was completed – and the final twist is: the project has largely delivered on its promises. How do we reconcile that reality with the scandal and outrage we’ve heard so much about?
Credits:
Host and scriptwriter: Ian Coss
Executive Producer: Devin Maverick Robins
Producers: Isabel Hibbard and Ian Coss
Editor: Lacy Roberts
Editorial Advisor: Stephanie Leydon
Fact Checker: Lisa Wardle
Scoring and Music Supervision: Ian Coss
Project Manager: Meiqian He
