Don't Eat the Husky!
1/06/2026 | 41 mins.
Donald Wyman · Kurt Kaiser · Doug Goodale · Aaron Ralston · Douglas MawsonWhat do five people, separated by time, geography, and some truly questionable luck, have in common—and more importantly, what would you do if you were in their shoes? Ka‘imi ‘Ike and Kai wander through jaw-dropping, “this sucks” situations where human limits get seriously side-eyed. Stick around to the end—and learn somthing shocking, darkly funny, and guaranteed to live rent-free in your brain.#WhatsTheConnection #DontEatTheHusky #HistoryIsWeird #SurvivalStories #PodcastFun #YouCantMakeThisUp #Donald Wyman #Kurt Kaiser #Doug Goodale #Aaron Ralston #Douglas Mawson_______FOLLOW US IG: https://www.instagram.com/goodjujueverywhere/#feelgoodstuff #whatstheconnectionFB: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572746314052#feelgoodstuff #whatstheconnectionWEBSITE: goodjujueverywhere.comRECOMMEND A CONNECTION Email Kai at: [email protected]SPONSORSHIP INQUIRY: [email protected]
Just (Don't) Beat it
12/30/2025 | 47 mins.
Connectin Sylvester Graham, James Caleb Jackson, and John Harvey Kellogg.Health food, Sanitoriums, Relilgiousity —and a whole lot of buttoned-up anxiety. This episode absolutely goes there (Fair warning, this one gets a lilttle racy). Ka‘imi Ike and Kai tease out the tangled lives of three self-proclaimed pious men as they plow through rigid rules. Pour yourself something stiff, maybe rethink breakfast 😏, and stay till the end—because once the connection drops, you’ll never look at restraint (or cereal) the same way again.#WhatsTheConnection #HistoryIsWeird #PodcastFun #DeepRabbitHoles #YouCantMakeThisUp #Kellogs #GrahamCrackers #Postum #Grapenuts #Cereal_______FOLLOW US IG: https://www.instagram.com/goodjujueverywhere/#feelgoodstuff #whatstheconnectionFB: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572746314052#feelgoodstuff #whatstheconnectionWEBSITE: goodjujueverywhere.comRECOMMEND A CONNECTION Email Kai at: [email protected]SPONSORSHIP INQUIRY: [email protected]
Mock Turtle Made From What?
12/16/2025 | 44 mins.
What connects Oscar Tschirky, Caesar Cardini, and Robert Cobb?In this episode of *What’s the Connection?*, Ka‘imi ‘Ike and Kai unravel the lives of three men who moved through elite circles, high-pressure moments, and unexpected turning points — from Gilded Age New York to Prohibition-era border towns to Hollywood’s golden age. Along the way, we encounter: - exclusive rooms and velvet-rope access - risky business decisions and rule-bending survival tactics - late-night improvisation under pressure - Celebrities, secrecy, and terrible delicacies The clues are all there — but the answer is hiding in plain sight.Can you spot the connection before the final reveal. **Listen now and see if you can solve it before we do.**#WhatsTheConnection #HistoryMystery #HiddenConnections #PodcastPuzzle #SaladSaga #HistoryIsWeird #FoodMysteriesUnleashed #EMSPhilosophy #FrancesZepeda # CeasarSalad #CobbSalad #WaldorfSalad #OscarTshchirky #RobertCobb #CeasarCardiniCheck out these Pigeon Recipes: https://archive.org/details/tchirkycookbook00tschrich/page/318/mode/2up_____________FOLLOW US IG: https://www.instagram.com/goodjujueverywhere/#feelgoodstuff #whatstheconnectionFB: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572746314052#feelgoodstuff #whatstheconnectionWEBSITE: goodjujueverywhere.comRECOMMEND A CONNECTION Email Kai at: [email protected]SPONSORSHIP INQUIRY: [email protected]
Holy Moly! Brazen Heads & Stinky Gross Corpses
12/02/2025 | 53 mins.
A devil-rumored French scholar, a joke-cracking WWII lifesaver, and a Renaissance writer of scandalous love letters walk into… the same episode. Ka‘imi Ike and Kai dive into centuries of chaos—dark magic accusations, brothel-running bishops, miracle tales, weird religiousity and the weirdest scandals that will make you go "holy moly!". Think know the connection? Hit play and prepare to be gloriously enlightened._____FOLLOW US IG: https://www.instagram.com/goodjujueverywhere/#feelgoodstuff #whatstheconnectionFB: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572746314052#feelgoodstuff #whatstheconnectionWEBSITE: goodjujueverywhere.comRECOMMEND A CONNECTION Email Kai at: [email protected]SPONSORSHIP INQUIRY: [email protected]
Substantial Tarzan
11/25/2025 | 48 mins.
What do a Hollywood jungle man, a Tuskegee Airman turned track star, and a deaf war artist with a paintbrush have in common? Ka‘imi and Kai unravel forgotten rivalries, unbelievable records, and a trail of bizarre Olympic events (including one event so messy pigeons definitely lost). Think you’ve guessed the connection? Press play—this episode may prove you wrong in the most entertaining way._____For fun, Check out this video of Tarzan & the Duke here_____FOLLOW US IG: https://www.instagram.com/goodjujueverywhere/#feelgoodstuff #whatstheconnectionFB: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572746314052#feelgoodstuff #whatstheconnectionWEBSITE: goodjujueverywhere.comRECOMMEND A CONNECTION Email Kai at: [email protected]SPONSORSHIP INQUIRY: [email protected]
Whatʻs the Connection?