What connects Oscar Tschirky, Caesar Cardini, and Robert Cobb?In this episode of *What's the Connection?*, Ka'imi 'Ike and Kai unravel the lives of three men who moved through elite circles, high-pressure moments, and unexpected turning points — from Gilded Age New York to Prohibition-era border towns to Hollywood's golden age. Along the way, we encounter: - exclusive rooms and velvet-rope access - risky business decisions and rule-bending survival tactics - late-night improvisation under pressure - Celebrities, secrecy, and terrible delicacies The clues are all there — but the answer is hiding in plain sight.Can you spot the connection before the final reveal. **Listen now and see if you can solve it before we do.**Check out these Pigeon Recipes: https://archive.org/details/tchirkycookbook00tschrich/page/318/mode/2up