Did the Smithsonian hide giant skeletons? Explore viral hoaxes, fake photos, Native American legends, archaeological myths, racism, and the truth behind America’s enduring giant conspiracy obsession today, revealed at last. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Are aliens ignoring us on purpose? Explore the Zoo Hypothesis, Fermi Paradox, cosmic quarantines, Dark Forest fears, and the unsettling possibility that advanced civilizations are already watching humanity silently today. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Are crop circles proof of alien contact or humanity’s greatest land-art hoax? Explore famous cases, eerie evidence, government conspiracies, scientific claims, and clever debunks behind one of history’s strangest mysteries. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Could reality be a simulation? Explore Nick Bostrom's groundbreaking argument, The Matrix parallels, consciousness, posthuman civilizations, and compelling evidence challenging everything you believe about existence. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discover the mysterious disappearance of anti-gravity pioneer Dr. Ning Li, separating conspiracy from documented facts while exploring groundbreaking research, classified military work, and the truth behind her remarkable life. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Decoding The Unknown

About Decoding The Unknown

About Decoding The Unknown

Decoding The Unknown explores history's deepest mysteries to see if we can draw any conclusions about what actually happened. Russian hikers killed by a yeti? Aircraft lost to sea monsters? Probably not, so let's try and figure out what really happened. New episodes every Friday. Also on YouTube!