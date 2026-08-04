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296 episodes
- Discover the mysterious disappearance of anti-gravity pioneer Dr. Ning Li, separating conspiracy from documented facts while exploring groundbreaking research, classified military work, and the truth behind her remarkable life.
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- Could reality be a simulation? Explore Nick Bostrom's groundbreaking argument, The Matrix parallels, consciousness, posthuman civilizations, and compelling evidence challenging everything you believe about existence.
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- Are crop circles proof of alien contact or humanity’s greatest land-art hoax? Explore famous cases, eerie evidence, government conspiracies, scientific claims, and clever debunks behind one of history’s strangest mysteries.
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- Are aliens ignoring us on purpose? Explore the Zoo Hypothesis, Fermi Paradox, cosmic quarantines, Dark Forest fears, and the unsettling possibility that advanced civilizations are already watching humanity silently today.
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- Did the Smithsonian hide giant skeletons? Explore viral hoaxes, fake photos, Native American legends, archaeological myths, racism, and the truth behind America’s enduring giant conspiracy obsession today, revealed at last.
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About Decoding The Unknown
Decoding The Unknown explores history's deepest mysteries to see if we can draw any conclusions about what actually happened. Russian hikers killed by a yeti? Aircraft lost to sea monsters? Probably not, so let's try and figure out what really happened. New episodes every Friday. Also on YouTube!
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