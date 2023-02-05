Decoding The Unknown explores history's deepest mysteries to see if we can draw any conclusions about what actually happened. Russian hikers killed by a yeti? A... More
Available Episodes
5 of 113
The Lost Treasure of the Knights Templar
Unravel the mystery of the Knights Templar's treasure, containing sacred relics and valuable documents. Follow its journey from the Holy Land to Scotland, France, and possibly even North America.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/2/2023
46:47
What Is Really Inside Area 51?
Get ready to explore the mysteries of Area 51 with Decoding the Unknown. Learn about the origins of the UFO conspiracy theory and discover the truth behind the top-secret testing facility in Nevada.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/28/2023
48:52
Did the FBI Kill Martin Luther King?
Uncover the truth behind Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination in this video. Was it really just James Earl Ray or a darker conspiracy involving the FBI and J. Edgar Hoover?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/18/2023
1:43:43
The Haunted Taxis of Ishinomaki
Join us on a spine-tingling journey through the haunted streets of Japan with the taxi drivers who claim to have picked up ghost passengers from beyond the grave. Is it just a prank or something more? Find out in this eerie tale.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/14/2023
52:26
The Bizarre Phenomenon of Spontaneous Human Combustion: Is It Real or Myth?
Get ready to explore the fascinating yet once-feared phenomenon of spontaneous human combustion (SHC). Join us as we delve into the science behind this mysterious occurrence, debunking myths and offering explanations for some of the most famous cases. Learn how an external ignition source, flammable clothing, and immobility can lead to the wick effect, resulting in a nearly completely burned body with untouched extremities. And don't worry, a forensic pathologist assures us that spontaneous combustion is not a real threat. Listen now to learn more about SHC and why smoking is still dangerous.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Decoding The Unknown explores history's deepest mysteries to see if we can draw any conclusions about what actually happened. Russian hikers killed by a yeti? Aircraft lost to sea monsters? Probably not, so let's try and figure out what really happened. New episodes every Friday. Also on YouTube!
Listen to Decoding The Unknown, Hillbilly Horror Stories and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Decoding The Unknown
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.