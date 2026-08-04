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Decoding The Unknown
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Decoding The Unknown

Cloud10
History
Decoding The Unknown
Latest episode

296 episodes

  • Decoding The Unknown

    When the Leading US Anti-Gravity Researcher Just Disappeared

    08/04/2026 | 49 mins.
    Discover the mysterious disappearance of anti-gravity pioneer Dr. Ning Li, separating conspiracy from documented facts while exploring groundbreaking research, classified military work, and the truth behind her remarkable life.

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  • Decoding The Unknown

    Here's Why We Probably Live in a Simulation

    06/25/2026 | 52 mins.
    Could reality be a simulation? Explore Nick Bostrom's groundbreaking argument, The Matrix parallels, consciousness, posthuman civilizations, and compelling evidence challenging everything you believe about existence.

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  • Decoding The Unknown

    Crop Circles: The Best Evidence We Have of Aliens Coming to Earth

    06/23/2026 | 1h
    Are crop circles proof of alien contact or humanity’s greatest land-art hoax? Explore famous cases, eerie evidence, government conspiracies, scientific claims, and clever debunks behind one of history’s strangest mysteries.
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  • Decoding The Unknown

    The Zoo Hypothesis: Aliens Don't Want to Talk to Us

    06/17/2026 | 48 mins.
    Are aliens ignoring us on purpose? Explore the Zoo Hypothesis, Fermi Paradox, cosmic quarantines, Dark Forest fears, and the unsettling possibility that advanced civilizations are already watching humanity silently today.

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  • Decoding The Unknown

    The Smithsonian's Giant Cover-Up

    06/06/2026 | 57 mins.
    Did the Smithsonian hide giant skeletons? Explore viral hoaxes, fake photos, Native American legends, archaeological myths, racism, and the truth behind America’s enduring giant conspiracy obsession today, revealed at last.

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About Decoding The Unknown
Decoding The Unknown explores history's deepest mysteries to see if we can draw any conclusions about what actually happened. Russian hikers killed by a yeti? Aircraft lost to sea monsters? Probably not, so let's try and figure out what really happened. New episodes every Friday. Also on YouTube!
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