Pablo Torre, Le Batard & Friends
Award-winning journalist/gasbag Pablo Torre is finally free to f*** around. Follow him down the rabbit hole as he seeks big answers to urgent questions. Each we...
Sports
Award-winning journalist/gasbag Pablo Torre is finally free to f*** around. Follow him down the rabbit hole as he seeks big answers to urgent questions. Each we...
Available Episodes

  • Here's the Thing About 'Pablo Torre Finds Out' — Premiering September 5
    So, Pablo Torre has a new podcast. It's all about f**king around — but also finding out, by exploring sports rabbit holes and journalistic curiosities with his friends... and occasional enemies. Here's how a surprising celebrity helped inspire the name for Pablo Torre Finds Out, coming soon wherever you get your podcasts. To find out even more, sign up for Pablo's free (!!!) newsletter at WWW.PABLO.SHOW
    8/9/2023
    2:20

About Pablo Torre Finds Out

Award-winning journalist/gasbag Pablo Torre is finally free to f*** around. Follow him down the rabbit hole as he seeks big answers to urgent questions. Each week will entail in-depth reporting, plus heady conversation on the juiciest stories in sports and news — all with a cast of curious friends, including Dan Le Batard (aka Pablo's boss). Watch and listen to new episodes every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday — and follow us on every conceivable platform (YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Facebook) at @PabloTorreFindsOut ... and on whatever Twitter is now at @PabloFindsOut ... and sign up for Pablo's free (!!!) newsletter at WWW.PABLO.SHOW
