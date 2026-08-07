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The Halo, Ballmer's Bowl and a New Crisis in the Super-System: Kawhi-Gate, Part XIII08/07/2026 | 1h 2 mins.How high up did Kawhi Leonard's silent deals go? Pablo ties a larger-than-life scoop to Steve Ballmer's "seemingly impossible aspirations," as Hunterbrook Media's Sam Koppelman follows the money from South Dakota to L.A. — and Amin Elhassan is left to deconstruct the Death Star.
• Subscribe to Huntebrook Media's newsletter for more investigations
• Subscribe to PTFO on YouTube for Kawhi news, greatest hits and more
Previously on PTFO:
• Part I: The Silent Superstar and the Rotten Apple Tree
• Part II: An Argument with Mark Cuban
• Part III: The Mystery Investor, the No-Show Payday and the "Smoking Gun"
• Part IV: Steve Ballmer, the Other Cuban and the $118 Million Infusion
• Part V: Steve Ballmer's "Inconceivable" Donation, the $20 Million Guarantee and a Head on a Spike
• Part VI: An IRL Showdown with Mark Cuban
• Part VII: The Briefcase, Ballmer's Social Network and Aspiration's House of Cards
• Part VIII: Uncle Dennis, Ballmer's $50 Million Sprint and the Side Deal That Wouldn't Die
• Part IX: Ballmer's Tree Money, the Whistle-Blowers and the Document You've Been Waiting For
• Part X: Steve Ballmer's Victim Impact, the Man Who Prosecuted Aspiration and the Abacus of Incarceration
• Part XI: Ballmer's Secret I.O.U., Aspiration's "Web of Lies" and the Zenith of Fraud
• Part XII: RIFC, the Impossible Deal and Life After Aspiration
(Pablo Torre Finds Out is independently produced by Meadowlark Media and distributed by The Athletic. The views, research and reporting expressed in this episode are solely those of Pablo Torre Finds Out and Hunterbrook Media and do not reflect the work or editorial input of The Athletic or its journalists.)
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- She notoriously parlayed a tie for fifth into a star turn on Fox News. Now, as MAGA's top sports troll takes the WNBA's Sophie Cunningham under her wing in the trans-athlete debate, re-visit our Emmy-nominated, six-month investigation in partnership with Madison Pauly from The Center for Investigative Reporting. Who's funneling money into the radicalization of Riley Gaines? And what's her dark past lurking beneath the surface?
• Read the full profile at Mother Jones
This episode originally aired November 20, 2025.
(Pablo Torre Finds Out is independently produced by Meadowlark Media and distributed by The Athletic. The views, research and reporting expressed in this episode are solely those of Pablo Torre Finds Out and Mother Jones and do not reflect the work or editorial input of The Athletic or its journalists.)
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- The World Cup was a $15 billion jackpot. Then FIFA president Gianni Infantino overplayed his hand, with a secret plot to allegedly enrich the extended Trump family — and himself. The Athletic's Adam Crafton explains the NFL-inspired motives, political naïveté and potential downfall of the man who would be king of sport.
• More from The Athletic: Inside the Week That Shook Gianni Infantino, FIFA and the Football World
• Previously on PTFO: America Signed Up for the World Cup. FIFA Stuck You with the Tab.
• Subscribe to "The Athletic FC Podcast" with Adam Crafton
• Subscribe to The Athletic
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Fans want a "smoking gun" with Kawhi Leonard. Portland doesn't want its new owner to move the team. Even Vegas is looking to fill a C-suite. TrueHoop's Henry Abbott — the skeptic-in-chief of NBA insiders — stops by for a reality check on the state of truth, big money and basketball scandal: Should you believe Adam Silver and his lawyers, who all answer to the 1 percent? Who gets to be in the most exclusive club in sports? And did an owner really have a threesome with the Larry O'Brien trophy?
• Subscribe to TrueHoop by Henry Abbott
• Previously on PTFO: RIFC, the Impossible Deal and Life After Aspiration
(Pablo Torre Finds Out is independently produced by Meadowlark Media and distributed by The Athletic. The views, research and reporting expressed in this episode are solely those of Pablo Torre Finds Out and do not reflect the work or editorial input of The Athletic or its journalists.)
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Just when you thought the Kawhi Leonard scandal was almost over, Pablo peels off another branch of the saga, with stacks of new documents and a group of reporters in tow. Amin Elhassan and David Samson reunite to trust the process of local journalism, meet another benevolent entrepreneur... and follow the public money, straight to the top — and back to The House That Ballmer Built.
• Support The Kyra Fund
• Read much more about RIFC at WPRI
Previously on PTFO:
• Part I: The Silent Superstar and the Rotten Apple Tree
• Part II: An Argument with Mark Cuban
• Part III: The Mystery Investor, the No-Show Payday and the "Smoking Gun"
• Part IV: Steve Ballmer, the Other Cuban and the $118 Million Infusion
• Part V: Steve Ballmer's "Inconceivable" Donation, the $20 Million Guarantee and a Head on a Spike
• Part VI: An IRL Showdown with Mark Cuban
• Part VII: The Briefcase, Ballmer's Social Network and Aspiration's House of Cards
• Part VIII: Uncle Dennis, Ballmer's $50 Million Sprint and the Side Deal That Wouldn't Die
• Part IX: Ballmer's Tree Money, the Whistle-Blowers and the Document You've Been Waiting For
• Part X: Steve Ballmer's Victim Impact, the Man Who Prosecuted Aspiration and the Abacus of Incarceration
• Part XI: Ballmer's Secret I.O.U., Aspiration's "Web of Lies" and the Zenith of Fraud
(Pablo Torre Finds Out is independently produced by Meadowlark Media and distributed by The Athletic. The views, research and reporting expressed in this episode are solely those of Pablo Torre Finds Out and WPRI-TV and do not reflect the work or editorial input of The Athletic or its journalists.)
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Pablo Torre Finds Out
Follow Pablo down the rabbit hole, beyond the game — every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday — on his Pulitzer-winning video podcast, part of The Athletic Podcast Network.You’ll get a deep-dive "talkumentary" episode, reported by Pablo and Curiosity Correspondents like Emmy-winning comedian Wyatt Cenac and Oscar-winning director Ezra Edelman, answering urgent questions such as: Are you smarter than an NFL quarterback? Does Giannis intentionally miss free throws to win free chicken for fans? And why does the FBI director play so much hockey? This storytelling has been honored by the Pulitzer Prizes, the Emmy Awards, the Peabody Awards and the Edward R. Murrow Awards. (Journalism!)Plus: Pablo hangs out with handpicked figures from sports, culture and politics like Sue Bird, Action Bronson and U.S. Senators… plays Share & Tell with friends like Domonique Foxworth, Mina Kimes, Katie Nolan and Dan Le Batard (aka his boss)… and unveils the secrets of capitalism with David Samson and John Skipper on The Sporting Class.Follow PTFO…https://www.youtube.com/@PabloTorreFindsOuthttps://www.instagram.com/pablotorrefindsouthttps://x.com/pablofindsoutand subscribe to Pablo's newsletter: https://pablo.show Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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