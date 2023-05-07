Always College Football with Greg McElroy

Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian Interview

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian joins Greg McElroy to talk all things Texas Football ahead of the 2023 season. Coach Sarkisian talks about how the team's main goal in 2023 is winning the Big 12 in their last year as part of the conference, but they must do a better job of finishing games. Sarkisian also talks about how the passing game has improved with Quinn Ewers and a loaded group of pass catchers. Plus, what is going on with San Diego State, the Mountain West and the Pac 12? Is the transfer portal window going to shrink? Is Oklahoma behind Texas as both programs prepare to move to the SEC?