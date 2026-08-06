Always College Football with Greg McElroy

Greg McElroy breaks down his Big Ten tiers, discussing which teams COULD win it all, which teams can make the playoff, who can play spoiler, who will make a bowl game and who needs work. How many teams can truly claim the title? Why Indiana can certainly do it again, Ohio State will be in the conversation, and is it Oregon’s year? Plus, USC is set up well for possibly its best season of the Lincoln Riley era, and can we see lots of success for Penn State in year one under Matt Campbell? Additionally, why Greg is high on Washington, what to watch for with Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska, and more. | Always College Football



Approximate timecodes:



(0:00) Intro



(3:14) Tier 1: Oregon



(7:00) Tier 1: Ohio State



(10:20) Tier 1: Indiana



(13:54) Tier 2: USC



(16:30) Tier 2: Washington



(18:17) Tier 2: Penn State



(20:42) Tier 2: Michigan



(23:46) Tier 3: Iowa



(25:51) Tier 3: Illinois



(27:39) Tier 3: Nebraska



(29:36) Tier 4: Wisconsin



(31:17) Tier 4: Minnesota



(32:50) Tier 4: UCLA



(34:38) Tier 4: Maryland



(36:02) Tier 5: Northwestern



(37:37) Tier 5: Michigan State



(39:04) Tier 5: Rutgers



(40:25) Tier 5: Purdue



(41:51) Thanks for watching

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