Always College Football with Greg McElroy

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590 episodes
BIG 10 Tiers: Oregon, Ohio State & Indiana ALL National Championship Contenders08/06/2026 | 46 mins.Greg McElroy breaks down his Big Ten tiers, discussing which teams COULD win it all, which teams can make the playoff, who can play spoiler, who will make a bowl game and who needs work. How many teams can truly claim the title? Why Indiana can certainly do it again, Ohio State will be in the conversation, and is it Oregon’s year? Plus, USC is set up well for possibly its best season of the Lincoln Riley era, and can we see lots of success for Penn State in year one under Matt Campbell? Additionally, why Greg is high on Washington, what to watch for with Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska, and more. | Always College Football
Approximate timecodes:
(0:00) Intro
(3:14) Tier 1: Oregon
(7:00) Tier 1: Ohio State
(10:20) Tier 1: Indiana
(13:54) Tier 2: USC
(16:30) Tier 2: Washington
(18:17) Tier 2: Penn State
(20:42) Tier 2: Michigan
(23:46) Tier 3: Iowa
(25:51) Tier 3: Illinois
(27:39) Tier 3: Nebraska
(29:36) Tier 4: Wisconsin
(31:17) Tier 4: Minnesota
(32:50) Tier 4: UCLA
(34:38) Tier 4: Maryland
(36:02) Tier 5: Northwestern
(37:37) Tier 5: Michigan State
(39:04) Tier 5: Rutgers
(40:25) Tier 5: Purdue
(41:51) Thanks for watching
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ACC Tiers: Miami on TOP, SMU, Clemson & Louisville contenders | Always College Football08/04/2026 | 42 mins.Greg McElroy breaks down the tiers in the ACC for the upcoming season and tells you why Miami is the only national title contender, if SMU and Clemson can get back to the CFP and if Louisville is primed to crash the party. Can Florida State bounce back, do Virginia and Duke have staying power, will year 2 at North Carolina under Bill Belichick yield better results and is this the year that Virginia Tech breaks through with James Franklin? The ACC is deep and McElroy is here to break it all down from contenders to spoilers.
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SEC Tiers: Texas, Georgia, Ole Miss & Oklahoma ALL Natty contenders | Always College Football07/30/2026 | 49 mins.Greg McElroy breaks down the “tiers” in the SEC for the upcoming season and tells you why Texas, Georgia, Ole Miss and Oklahoma all can WIN a National Title. Is LSU ready to compete for a CFP spot in year one under Kiffin, will Alabama make it back to the CFP and can Texas A&M carry over the momentum from last season? Is Tennessee ready to make a big jump and where will Florida, Auburn, South Carolina and Missouri fall in the pecking order. Is this the year the SEC gets back to the top of the mountain?
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- Greg McElroy breaks down the ‘tiers’ in the BIG 12 with four CFP contenders but is there a legit National Championship contender in the conference? How will Texas Tech handle the bullseye on their back? Is BYU in the BIG 12 “championship or bust” mentality? Can Houston improve their win total again and what can we expect from the fresh start in Utah? Can TCU, Kansas State, Arizona State and Oklahoma State be more than spoilers? How will Coach Prime and Colorado look, plus are bounce back seasons in line for Baylor, UCF and Kansas?
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MAKE or BREAK QB situations + QB competition PREDICTIONS | Always College Football07/23/2026 | 45 mins.There are some BIG time quarterback competitions happening at Alabama, Tennessee and Florida. Arizona State is looking for a replacement for Sam Leavitt, Clemson is trying to keep the quarterback succession plan rolling and who Bill Belichick chooses at QB1 at North Carolina will be something everyone watches. McElroy gives you who he thinks will win each of the competitions plus tells you why Notre Dame, Ohio State, Miami, Texas, Oklahoma and others are all in on their quarterbacks with no proven depth behind them. Not everyone has Oregon or Ole Miss’ quarterback rooms in 2026!
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About Always College Football with Greg McElroy
ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy takes a deep dive into the sport with the biggest names on and off the field. With off-seasons being a thing of the past, McElroy goes year-round with analysis, opinions and insight on top teams and under-the-radar stories from coast to coast.Podcast website
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