Always College Football with Greg McElroy

Preseason Top 25 Rankings Continued! Numbers 10-1
Greg McElroy continues to break down his top 25 preseason poll with numbers 10-1. McElroy discusses why Washington is his top team in the Pac-12 and why he’s admittedly ‘drinking the Kool-Aid’ on Texas. Plus, will Georgia once again be the top dawgs in CFB? Is Florida State the top ACC team? Will Alabama be fine at QB?
7/13/2023
55:47
Preseason Top 25 Rankings Begin NOW: Numbers 25-11
We begin our two-episode breakdown of the Always College Football top 25 preseason poll with numbers 25 through 11 on today’s show. The most notable surprises on the list include Ole Miss and Wisconsin in the top 15, TCU barely making the cut, UCLA being ranked over Oregon State and many more. Will Tennessee come back down to earth? And should USC really be considered an elite team entering this season? Find out in the first episode of McElroy’s preseason poll breakdown.
7/11/2023
49:04
Greg McElroy’s Summer Superlatives for the 2023 Season 🍿
Greg McElroy breaks down his summer superlatives list. Who could make the CFP for the first time? Which team could have a TCU type of season? Which team will disappoint? Which coaches are entering must-win seasons, and which quarterbacks could have breakout seasons? Plus McElroy answers questions from the mailbag. Does Joe Milton’s insane arm strength matter? What are the best tailgate spots in the nation?
7/7/2023
43:22
Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian Interview
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian joins Greg McElroy to talk all things Texas Football ahead of the 2023 season. Coach Sarkisian talks about how the team’s main goal in 2023 is winning the Big 12 in their last year as part of the conference, but they must do a better job of finishing games. Sarkisian also talks about how the passing game has improved with Quinn Ewers and a loaded group of pass catchers. Plus, what is going on with San Diego State, the Mountain West and the Pac 12? Is the transfer portal window going to shrink? Is Oklahoma behind Texas as both programs prepare to move to the SEC?
7/5/2023
36:28
Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell interview
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell joins Greg McElroy to talk all things Seminole Football. A 10 win season in 2022 raised expectations for this season and Coach Norvell talks about how the team is prepared to take the next step, how Jordan Travis is the leader they need and why the transfer portal has worked so well for them. Plus is NIL a way to get more than 85 players on a team and is Nick Saban right about the ‘22 CFP? | Always College Football
