John Keim Report

Ampire Media
ESPN Insider John Keim has covered the Washington Commanders since the 1990's and in his podcast brings his unique insights into the team and moves around the N...
SportsFootball

Available Episodes

  • Heading to the Bye on a High
    John reviews the Commanders dominant win over Tennessee as the team begins it's bye week. HOME | Ampire Media Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    31:26
  • Commanders Crush the Titans 42-19
    John breaks down the Commanders 42-19 qin over Tennessee and head into the bye week 8-5. HOME | Ampire Media Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    35:51
  • 5 Things I think vs the Titans
    John gives the 5 things he thinks about the Commanders as they look to end a three game losing streak against the Titans. HOME | Ampire Media Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    39:50
  • Let's Talk About the Offense
    John talks to former Commanders TE/current team analyst Logan Paulsen about the Commanders offense whcih is not as effective as it was earlier in the season and what to do about it. HOME | Ampire Media Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    45:22
  • The Offense Needs Fixing
    John recaps the Commanders loss to the Cowboys and the ensuing debate about how to get the offense back to where it was earlier in the season. HOME | Ampire Media Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    39:01

About John Keim Report

ESPN Insider John Keim has covered the Washington Commanders since the 1990's and in his podcast brings his unique insights into the team and moves around the NFL.
Podcast website

