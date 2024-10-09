John reviews the Commanders dominant win over Tennessee as the team begins it's bye week.
31:26
Commanders Crush the Titans 42-19
John breaks down the Commanders 42-19 qin over Tennessee and head into the bye week 8-5.
35:51
5 Things I think vs the Titans
John gives the 5 things he thinks about the Commanders as they look to end a three game losing streak against the Titans.
39:50
Let's Talk About the Offense
John talks to former Commanders TE/current team analyst Logan Paulsen about the Commanders offense whcih is not as effective as it was earlier in the season and what to do about it.
45:22
The Offense Needs Fixing
John recaps the Commanders loss to the Cowboys and the ensuing debate about how to get the offense back to where it was earlier in the season.
