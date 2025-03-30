Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsSportsDodger Talk
Listen to Dodger Talk in the App
Listen to Dodger Talk in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Dodger Talk

Podcast Dodger Talk
AM 570 LA Sports (KLAC-AM)
Dodger Talk with David Vassegh, Tim Cates, José Mota bringing you the latest on the Los Angeles Dodgers 
Sports

Available Episodes

5 of 1000
  • Dodger Talk (3-29-25)
    DV takes your calls and talks to Jose Mota after the Dodgers sweep the Tigers. Will Smith talks to the media about Roki Sasaki. DV shares part of his pregame interview with Jack Flaherty. Senior Director of Travel, Scott Akasaki talks about the trip to Japan. 
    --------  
    37:51
  • Teoscar Hernández Postgame (3-29-25)
    Teoscar talks to DV after hitting a clutch 2-run double, helping the Dodgers beat the Tigers, 7-3.
    --------  
    1:36
  • Jack Flaherty (3-29-25)
    Jack catches up with DV before receiving his 2024 World Series Ring. 
    --------  
    4:29
  • Dodgers on Deck (3-29-25)
    Tim Cates gets you ready for the series finale between the Dodgers and Tigers. 
    --------  
    40:46
  • Dodger Talk (3-28-25)
    DV takes your calls and talks to Jose Mota after Mookie Betts hits a 3-run walk off HR to beat the Tigers, 8-5. Mookie talks to DV after his 2 homer game. DV shares Teoscar and Freddie's ring ceremony introductions. Evan Phillips gives an injury update. 
    --------  
    40:12

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Dodger Talk

Dodger Talk with David Vassegh, Tim Cates, José Mota bringing you the latest on the Los Angeles Dodgers 
Podcast website

Listen to Dodger Talk, Club Shay Shay and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Dodger Talk: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast Petros And Money
    Petros And Money
    Sports
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/31/2025 - 2:07:47 AM