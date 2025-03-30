DV takes your calls and talks to Jose Mota after the Dodgers sweep the Tigers. Will Smith talks to the media about Roki Sasaki. DV shares part of his pregame interview with Jack Flaherty. Senior Director of Travel, Scott Akasaki talks about the trip to Japan.
37:51
Teoscar Hernández Postgame (3-29-25)
Teoscar talks to DV after hitting a clutch 2-run double, helping the Dodgers beat the Tigers, 7-3.
1:36
Jack Flaherty (3-29-25)
Jack catches up with DV before receiving his 2024 World Series Ring.
4:29
Dodgers on Deck (3-29-25)
Tim Cates gets you ready for the series finale between the Dodgers and Tigers.
40:46
Dodger Talk (3-28-25)
DV takes your calls and talks to Jose Mota after Mookie Betts hits a 3-run walk off HR to beat the Tigers, 8-5. Mookie talks to DV after his 2 homer game. DV shares Teoscar and Freddie's ring ceremony introductions. Evan Phillips gives an injury update.