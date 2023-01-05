NPDS - Nothing Personal with David Samson is a daily sports podcast hosted by David Samson. David is dedicated to decoding the endless musings of players, owner... More
Available Episodes
5 of 925
Brian Cashman wants ALL the blame for Yankees problems; Angels new media policy; NBA OWNER BEEF! Suns owner calls out Cavs owner! (Episode 809)
Today’s word of the day is ‘convict’ as in Brian Cashman finally got in front of the media to try and calm down the fanbase calling for everyone’s job. The team is hurt. $152M on the IL. But whose fault is this? Is it just bad roster construction? Or something else? (12:30) The St. Louis Cardinals have a serious problem. (13:30) So You Wanna Talk to Samson!? Someone asked me about the Los Angeles Angels new media policy with assistant coaches. The team will refuse an interview if questions are deemed “too negative”. Hmm. (25:10) Review: Jesus Revolution. (32:30) We have NBA owner beef! Dan Gilbert vs Matt Ishbia. Cavaliers vs Suns. What is happening here!? (37:50) NPPOD. (40:20) What is the latest on the Washington Commanders sale?
MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU TODAY! I don't watch Star Wars, but I can appreciate people's dedication to it!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/4/2023
46:59
NFL Draft 2020: Worst first round of all time!? Does Green Bay have faith in Jordan Love? Grizzlies finally had enough of Dillon Brooks! (Episode 808)
Today’s word of the day is ‘5th year’ as in 5th year options as in the 2020 NFL Draft as in a record-low number of first round picks have worked out. The biggest name is probably Jordan Love and what happened with him and the Packers. No 5th year deal, but a new one-year deal? What? (16:00) The Memphis Grizzlies have decided to let Dillon Brooks enter free agency. We all knew this could happen. And it did. Why? Is this Memphis trying to grow up? Fall guy? (24:55) Review: On a Wing and a Prayer. (27:55) Is the pitch clock causing more injuries? Is this something baseball was worried about? Max Scherzer says just get in shape! (36:45) NPPOD.
You ever start forgetting what day of the week it is? Is today Tuesday? Wednesday? Who knows! But what I do know is you're going to have a great day!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/3/2023
47:12
LeBron v. Curry! Let's celebrate greatness! Bryce Harper has changed baseball FOREVER! Bauer being Bauer... here we go again! (Episode 807)
Today’s word of the day is ‘LeBron v. Curry’ as in legacy as in greatness as in the NBA Playoffs as in Lakers vs Warriors. Let’s talk about these GOATs. What are we about to see? Can you watch this series and just appreciate both? What about the MVP award? It comes out tonight. Giannis? Embiid? Jokic? (17:35) Bryce Harper is return from Tommy John surgery faster than any player ever. How should the team treat him? (28:50) Review: Space Oddity and the writer’s strike. (34:50) Trevor Bauer was called out by his teammate in Japan for a “disrespectful” sword celebration he wanted to use during strikeouts. (39:50) NPPOD. (44:30) The Florida Panthers are blocking international fans from buying tickets to its home playoff games against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Why?
tacooooo tuesday!!!!!! Who do we have winning MVP tonight? I think it should be Jokic!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/2/2023
47:08
NHL upsets everywhere! MLB after one month: Big Payrolls are struggling to get hot! Small payrolls are surging! Maybe not the Athletics... (Episode 806)
Today’s word of the day is ‘1/6’ but first we need to talk about what happened in the NHL on Sunday. The Kraken were released! Big time upsets in the NHL. How does it feel to break the regular season record for most wins and then get bounced in the first round? Ask the Boston Bruins! (7:10) Okay we’re back to 1/6! This means the season is almost over? No! We’re just getting started but you can sense some early trends. Game speed, homers, stolen bases, hits… all up. (9:10) What’s going on with the biggest payrolls in baseball? STRUGGLING! (21:20) Bottom payroll teams are surging! Rays! Orioles! Pirates! Maybe not the Athletics! (32:00) Review: The Diplomat. (35:00) Jacob deGrom is back on the IL. What happened now? (43:40) NPPOD
Have a beautiful Monday, people! If no one else cares about your day.... I DO!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/1/2023
47:02
Lamar Jackson, Ravens agree to MONSTER deal! CARDINALS TAMPERING ALERT! Was Giannis right about Bucks not failing? (Episode 805)
We started a NPDS Discord channel: https://discord.com/invite/wSdqRmer
Today’s word of the day is ‘Lamar’ as in Lamar Jackson as in the Baltimore Ravens as in a deal finally got done! How did they get there? What did the deal cost? What about Joey Cool? Will he get a Watson deal? (11:50) What happened with the Arizona Cardinals? We have tampering! The Arizona Cardinals are a mess. They had to swap 2nds with the Eagles over the hiring of Jonathan Gannon. (27:00) Review: Wildflower. (31:00) So You Wanna Talk to Samson!? Someone asked me about Giannis’ comments about failure. Was the season a failure? (39:40) NPPOD. (43:00) MLB fun police! New Era puts a stop to the Atlanta Braves celebration big hats. Why is that?
Have a great weekend everyone!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
NPDS - Nothing Personal with David Samson is a daily sports podcast hosted by David Samson. David is dedicated to decoding the endless musings of players, owners and others in a concise, articulate and entertaining manner. Samson was in charge of a Major League Baseball team for 18 years, with winning a World Series ring, building a new ballpark, hosting an All-Star game, and buying and selling a franchise, among his many experiences and accomplishments. His breadth of knowledge covers all aspects of sport. This podcast will be the destination for fans of sports and entertainment who want to hear the truth about real situations as they occur each day. Every segment will give his audience a unique perspective, not found anywhere else. His voice is strong and unwavering, his brand is honesty and his reach is extraordinary. And remember, it's just business...It's nothing personal! Subscribe to Nothing Personal on YouTube: www.youtube.com/@npds