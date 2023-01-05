Nothing Personal with David Samson

NFL Draft 2020: Worst first round of all time!? Does Green Bay have faith in Jordan Love? Grizzlies finally had enough of Dillon Brooks! (Episode 808)

Today's word of the day is '5th year' as in 5th year options as in the 2020 NFL Draft as in a record-low number of first round picks have worked out. The biggest name is probably Jordan Love and what happened with him and the Packers. No 5th year deal, but a new one-year deal? What? (16:00) The Memphis Grizzlies have decided to let Dillon Brooks enter free agency. We all knew this could happen. And it did. Why? Is this Memphis trying to grow up? Fall guy? (24:55) Review: On a Wing and a Prayer. (27:55) Is the pitch clock causing more injuries? Is this something baseball was worried about? Max Scherzer says just get in shape! (36:45) NPPOD. You ever start forgetting what day of the week it is? Is today Tuesday? Wednesday? Who knows! But what I do know is you're going to have a great day!