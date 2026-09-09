Nothing Personal with David Samson

Donate to The Kyra Fund: https://fundraise.gbmresearch.org/campaign/812889/donate The Kyra Samson Scholarship Fund: https://jewishbroward.donorsphere.org/donate/ab7b876f-ccb6-47db-aa1e-66d7bd8a87bd Thank you all for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past month. It did not go unnoticed. While there is no targeted return date for the show right now we will keep you updated. Thank you again. Love, Coca. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

You can donate to the Kyra Fund by using this link: https://fundraise.gbmresearch.org/campaign/812889/donate Today’s word of the day is ‘heavy’ as in heartfelt as in emotional as in Kyra. We are back for the first time since June. Let me tell you where I have been, what I have done, and what will happen moving forward. Things will never be the same, but we keep walking. (15:30) Did anything happen when I was gone? Are the Lakers really selling? Are the Dodgers going to be for sale? What is happening!? (42:44) So many teams have sold since I left! The Padres! The Angels!? That’s right, so long Arte Moreno! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

We are back! Tales from walking El Camino! What is happening with Mark Walter in La? (Episode 1476 Hour 1)

You can donate to the Kyra Fund by using this link: https://fundraise.gbmresearch.org/campaign/812889/donate Dan Le Batard joins the show! It’s our first show back in two months, we’re in Miami, so obviously Dan is joining us! A dive into grief, journalism, the Clippers story, and more! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

You can donate to the Kyra Fund using this link: https://fundraise.gbmresearch.org/campaign/812889/donate Today’s word of the day is ‘84’ as in Aaron Judge as missed games as in return to the lineup. The Yankees MVP is back after missing 100 days with a rib injury. He took a very non-traditional route to return. Will it work? (8:02) Shohei Ohtani is having a very weird season. He’s played in 130 games, but the injuries have piled up. He was pitching and now he’s not. He was hitting and now he’s struggling. What is the plan? (14:12) The Milwaukee Brewers keep widening the gap in the NL Central. Another comeback win against the Chicago Cubs. How does Pat Murphy keep doing it? (23:40) MLB expansion is coming? We’ve been talking about this for how long? WE told you this already. This isn’t new! (34:00) Review - Dark. (37:12) NPPOD. (41:10) The NFL is back! What are my top storylines for the season? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

MVP Struggles: Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani; Is this FINALLY the Brewers season? Is it time for MLB expansion? (Episode 1477 Hour 1)

You can donate to the Kyra Fund using this link: https://fundraise.gbmresearch.org/campaign/812889/donate We have another guest today! It’s Chris Cote! FOOTBALL IS BACK! How hard is it to be Chris Cote? (27:10) LSU vs the SEC! Here we go! Would the SEC ever decide to kick LSU out of the conference? (37:30) LIV Golf is finished. This is it. Bankrupt. No money. So many people need to be paid. Will they? (46:00) Victory+ is finished. Another startup streaming service that was bringing pro sports teams to you to replace RSNs. Done already. This is the new reality for regional sports networks. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

It is HARD being Chris Cote! LSU kicked out of the SEC? Not likely! Let's pour one out for LIV Golf! (Episode 1477 Hour 2)

About Nothing Personal with David Samson

About Nothing Personal with David Samson

About Nothing Personal with David Samson