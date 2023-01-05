Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Talkin' Baseball (MLB Podcast) in the App
Listen to Talkin' Baseball (MLB Podcast) in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
Talkin' Baseball (MLB Podcast)

Talkin' Baseball (MLB Podcast)

Podcast Talkin' Baseball (MLB Podcast)
Podcast Talkin' Baseball (MLB Podcast)

Talkin' Baseball (MLB Podcast)

Jomboy Media
add
Every Monday and Friday we will be breaking down and recapping the series that were, the standings, the good, the bad and the angry from MLB. More
SportsBaseball
Every Monday and Friday we will be breaking down and recapping the series that were, the standings, the good, the bad and the angry from MLB. More

Available Episodes

5 of 655
  • Announcing Our April All-Star Team | 657
    Use code TALKIN for $20 off your first SeatGeek order. https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/TALKIN Go to http://shadyrays.com and use code TALKIN for 50% off 2 or more pairs of polarized sunglasses. Visit https://www.hellofresh.com/talkin16 and use code talkin16 for 16 free meals plus free shipping!  +++++++ ALL-JM TEAM RULES OF: 1 Must be a CF, other 2 can be any OF spot Positional Qualification: 40% of player's appearances must be at that position Utility Qualification: Player must play AT LEAST 3 positions. DH does NOT count towards UTIL. *Dalton & BBD's Discretion for UTIL choice, if they lists them at UTIL he's a UTIL *A player may be nominated for more than 1 spot, HOWEVER 1 Player wins 1 Spot (BESIDES OHTANI) There will be a minimum of 4 nominations at each position on the sheet Players will be listed in ABC order by their last names Want players to be at 120 games by the end of the year (Besides Catchers)Must play in at least 70-75% of games during the season (Besides Catchers) +++++ Timestamps: 0:00 Intro 3:25 Our Rules 6:00 AL Catcher 8:55 AL 1B 11:30 AL 2B 14:45 AL Shortstop 19:20 AL 3B 22:15 AL Outfield + DH 37:00 AL UTIL 37:55 AL Starting Pitcher 43:15 NL Catcher 45:10 NL 1B 49:15 NL 2B 50:00 NL Shortstop 53:25 NL 3B 57:00 NL Outfield 1:08:45 NL DH 1:13:25 NL UTIL 1:16:30 NL Starting Pitcher
    5/3/2023
    1:25:35
  • One Month Into the MLB Season | 656
    Use code TALKIN for $20 off your first SeatGeek order. https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/TALKIN Find the game’s future stars at https://www.topps.com Enjoy baseball around the clock with the start of the new season. Download and play MLB 9 Innings 23 https://bit.ly/MLB_9I_Jomboy_2023 Visit http://get.bluemoonbeer.com/BASEBALL to see delivery options. Call (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Gambling Problem? Call 877- 8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), visit OPGR.org (OR), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/MI /NH /NJ/ NY/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. VOID IN ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet $5 Get $150 offer (void in NH/OR): Valid 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 pre-game moneyline bet. Bet must win. $150 issued as six (6) $25 bonus bets. Bonus Bets rewards are non-cashable and cannot be withdrawn. Bonus bets must be wagered 1x and stake is not included in any returns or winnings. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. Ends 5/28/23 at 11:59PM ET. Stepped up Parlay (void in OR): 1 Stepped Up Same Game Parlay Token issued per eligible MLB gameday during the 2023-2024 MLB season at DraftKings' discretion. Optin req. for each eligible game. Max $50 bet. Token must be applied BEFORE placing bet. Min. 3 -legs. Each leg must be -500 odds or longer. Total bet must be +100 odds or longer. Profit boosted each addt'l leg, up to 100% on additional winnings (10+ legs for 100% boost). Issued Tokens expire at the start of the last eligible game on each gameday. Ends at the start of the final game each day when offered. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.draftkings.com/baseballterms  +++++ Timestamps: 0:00 One Month Into Baseball! 5:00 Stubby Clapp 7:45 American League Recap 13:30 White Sox Bench Luis Robert 23:35 Rangers Beat the Yankees 31:45 Twins Don't Steal Bases 36:25 National League Recap 41:30 Mexico Series was Absurd 49:50 DBacks Keep Winning 52:10 Are the Marlins Good? 56:15 Dodgers-Cardinals 59:15 Cardinals look bad right now 1:02:05 Interleague Recap 1:04:05 World Series Rematch and Bryce Harper is Coming Back! 1:09:15 Brewers and Blue Jays Had GREAT Aprils 1:14:00 Cal Raleigh 1:16:00 Clayton Kershaw 1:18:55 En Fuego 1:21:10 Injury Report 1:23:40 Yennier Cano 1:30:30 Easton McGee
    5/1/2023
    1:36:03
  • Declaring a Team Dead | 655
    Use code TALKIN for $20 off your first SeatGeek order. https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/TALKIN Upgrade your closet with Rhone and use code BASEBALL to save 20% at https://rhone.com/BASEBALL Shop Lightbox lab-grown diamonds at http://bit.ly/3KymJ2q and use code TALKINBASEBALL10 for 10% off your purchase. Call (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Gambling Problem? Call 877- 8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), visit OPGR.org (OR), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/MI /NH /NJ/ NY/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. VOID IN ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet $5 Get $150 offer (void in NH/OR): Valid 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 pre-game moneyline bet. Bet must win. $150 issued as six (6) $25 bonus bets. Bonus Bets rewards are non-cashable and cannot be withdrawn. Bonus bets must be wagered 1x and stake is not included in any returns or winnings. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. Ends 5/28/23 at 11:59PM ET. Stepped up Parlay (void in OR): 1 Stepped Up Same Game Parlay Token issued per eligible MLB gameday during the 2023-2024 MLB season at DraftKings' discretion. Optin req. for each eligible game. Max $50 bet. Token must be applied BEFORE placing bet. Min. 3 -legs. Each leg must be -500 odds or longer. Total bet must be +100 odds or longer. Profit boosted each addt'l leg, up to 100% on additional winnings (10+ legs for 100% boost). Issued Tokens expire at the start of the last eligible game on each gameday. Ends at the start of the final game each day when offered. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.draftkings.com/baseballterms ++++++ Timestamps: 0:00 Plouffe's Flu Game 3:30 National League Recap 9:00 Are the Cubs Legit? 12:10 Padres Nerves? 13:30 Pirates Beat the Dodgers 18:40 Are Dodgers Fans Worried? 20:40 Cardinals: What is Up?? 26:25 Giants are Having a Good Time 28:30 Braves Roll, Mets Lose to the Nats 33:10 American League Recap 38:00 Astros Beat the Rays 42:00 Rays Didn't Play Any Good Teams 45:15 The White Sox are Dead 54:30 Twins Beat the Yankees and They are PITCHING 57:40 Are the Angels Better? 1:01:40 Orioles 1:03:15 Interleague Recap 1:06:05 Mariners Fans Terrify Trevor 1:07:50 Zac Gallen is Great 1:08:15 Reds SWEEP Rangers! 1:14:30 Alex Cobb 1:15:20 JP Crawford 1:18:10 Spencer Strider 1:23:10 En Fuego 1:26:50 Injury Updates 1:31:50 Hunter Brown 1:38:00 Shohei Ohtani Nearly Hits For the Cycle
    4/28/2023
    1:45:46
  • Bryan Reynolds Signs Extension + Under-the Radar Moves That Are Working | 654
    Use code TALKIN for $20 off your first SeatGeek order. https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/TALKIN Upgrade your closet with Rhone and use code BASEBALL to save 20% at https://rhone.com/BASEBALL Go to https://blastmotion.biz/talkin_b2c and enter code TALKIN at checkout to save $10 ++++++ Timestamps: 0:00 We are a mess today 3:10 Trevor's Fashion Decision 4:05 Twins Crushing Yankees 5:55 Bryan Reynolds Extension 21:10 Royals, A's White Sox Have Never Given Out a Big Contract 25:15 Rays, Orioles, Pirates with the Best Records in MLB Right Now 41:45 Under-the-Radar Pickups That are Paying Off
    4/26/2023
    56:47
  • Pirates & Rangers are America's Teams + Smyly's Lost Perfect Game | 653
    Use code TALKIN for $20 off your first SeatGeek order. https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/TALKIN Get 20% off using code BASEBALL at https://www.calderalab.com/BASEBALL Enjoy baseball around the clock with the start of the new season. Download and play MLB 9 Innings 23 https://bit.ly/MLB_9I_Jomboy_2023  Shop Lightbox lab-grown diamonds at http://bit.ly/3KymJ2q and use code TALKINBASEBALL10 for 10% off your purchase.  Call (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Gambling Problem? Call 877- 8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), visit OPGR.org (OR), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/MI /NH /NJ/ NY/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. VOID IN ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet $5 Get $150 offer (void in NH/OR): Valid 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 pre-game moneyline bet. Bet must win. $150 issued as six (6) $25 bonus bets. Bonus Bets rewards are non-cashable and cannot be withdrawn. Bonus bets must be wagered 1x and stake is not included in any returns or winnings. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. Ends 5/28/23 at 11:59PM ET. Stepped up Parlay (void in OR): 1 Stepped Up Same Game Parlay Token issued per eligible MLB gameday during the 2023-2024 MLB season at DraftKings' discretion. Optin req. for each eligible game. Max $50 bet. Token must be applied BEFORE placing bet. Min. 3 -legs. Each leg must be -500 odds or longer. Total bet must be +100 odds or longer. Profit boosted each addt'l leg, up to 100% on additional winnings (10+ legs for 100% boost). Issued Tokens expire at the start of the last eligible game on each gameday. Ends at the start of the final game each day when offered. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.draftkings.com/baseballterms +++++ Timestamps: 0:00 Intro 6:45 American League Recap 11:25 Rays Special Start Continues 25:20 Blue Jays Beat the Yankees 30:30 Rangers Playing Well 33:50 Rangers City Connect Uniforms 35:45 Angels-Royals 40:40 National League Recap 45:40 Pirates are Playing Great 53:15 James Outman and Max Muncy Keeping the Dodgers Afloat 57:25 Phillies, Padres 58:45 Interleague Recap 1:02:05 Twins Lose to the Nationals 1:03:40 Braves-Astros 1:06:50 Mariners-Cardinals 1:09:40 Cleveland Guardians 1:11:10 Drew Smyly Loses a Perfect Game 1:13:45 Adolis Garcia Crazy Game 1:18:15 Joey Lucchesi 1:18:45 En Fuego 1:21:30 Injury Updates 1:22:15 Young Guys Come Quick Award: Mason Miller & Zach Neto 1:31:30 Gotta Make the Layups Award: Zac Gallen
    4/24/2023
    1:37:37

More Sports podcasts

About Talkin' Baseball (MLB Podcast)

Every Monday and Friday we will be breaking down and recapping the series that were, the standings, the good, the bad and the angry from MLB.
Podcast website

Listen to Talkin' Baseball (MLB Podcast), Dr. Paul's Family Talk and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Talkin' Baseball (MLB Podcast)

Talkin' Baseball (MLB Podcast)

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Talkin' Baseball (MLB Podcast): Podcasts in Family