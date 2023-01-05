Declaring a Team Dead | 655

Timestamps: 0:00 Plouffe's Flu Game 3:30 National League Recap 9:00 Are the Cubs Legit? 12:10 Padres Nerves? 13:30 Pirates Beat the Dodgers 18:40 Are Dodgers Fans Worried? 20:40 Cardinals: What is Up?? 26:25 Giants are Having a Good Time 28:30 Braves Roll, Mets Lose to the Nats 33:10 American League Recap 38:00 Astros Beat the Rays 42:00 Rays Didn't Play Any Good Teams 45:15 The White Sox are Dead 54:30 Twins Beat the Yankees and They are PITCHING 57:40 Are the Angels Better? 1:01:40 Orioles 1:03:15 Interleague Recap 1:06:05 Mariners Fans Terrify Trevor 1:07:50 Zac Gallen is Great 1:08:15 Reds SWEEP Rangers! 1:14:30 Alex Cobb 1:15:20 JP Crawford 1:18:10 Spencer Strider 1:23:10 En Fuego 1:26:50 Injury Updates 1:31:50 Hunter Brown 1:38:00 Shohei Ohtani Nearly Hits For the Cycle