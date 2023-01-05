Every Monday and Friday we will be breaking down and recapping the series that were, the standings, the good, the bad and the angry from MLB. More
Available Episodes
5 of 655
Announcing Our April All-Star Team | 657
ALL-JM TEAM RULES
OF: 1 Must be a CF, other 2 can be any OF spot
Positional Qualification: 40% of player's appearances must be at that position
Utility Qualification: Player must play AT LEAST 3 positions. DH does NOT count towards UTIL. *Dalton & BBD's Discretion for UTIL choice, if they lists them at UTIL he's a UTIL
*A player may be nominated for more than 1 spot, HOWEVER 1 Player wins 1 Spot (BESIDES OHTANI)
There will be a minimum of 4 nominations at each position on the sheet
Players will be listed in ABC order by their last names
Want players to be at 120 games by the end of the year (Besides Catchers)Must play in at least 70-75% of games during the season (Besides Catchers)
+++++
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
3:25 Our Rules
6:00 AL Catcher
8:55 AL 1B
11:30 AL 2B
14:45 AL Shortstop
19:20 AL 3B
22:15 AL Outfield + DH
37:00 AL UTIL
37:55 AL Starting Pitcher
43:15 NL Catcher
45:10 NL 1B
49:15 NL 2B
50:00 NL Shortstop
53:25 NL 3B
57:00 NL Outfield
1:08:45 NL DH
1:13:25 NL UTIL
1:16:30 NL Starting Pitcher
5/3/2023
1:25:35
One Month Into the MLB Season | 656
Timestamps:
0:00 One Month Into Baseball!
5:00 Stubby Clapp
7:45 American League Recap
13:30 White Sox Bench Luis Robert
23:35 Rangers Beat the Yankees
31:45 Twins Don't Steal Bases
36:25 National League Recap
41:30 Mexico Series was Absurd
49:50 DBacks Keep Winning
52:10 Are the Marlins Good?
56:15 Dodgers-Cardinals
59:15 Cardinals look bad right now
1:02:05 Interleague Recap
1:04:05 World Series Rematch and Bryce Harper is Coming Back!
1:09:15 Brewers and Blue Jays Had GREAT Aprils
1:14:00 Cal Raleigh
1:16:00 Clayton Kershaw
1:18:55 En Fuego
1:21:10 Injury Report
1:23:40 Yennier Cano
1:30:30 Easton McGee
5/1/2023
1:36:03
Declaring a Team Dead | 655
Timestamps:
0:00 Plouffe's Flu Game
3:30 National League Recap
9:00 Are the Cubs Legit?
12:10 Padres Nerves?
13:30 Pirates Beat the Dodgers
18:40 Are Dodgers Fans Worried?
20:40 Cardinals: What is Up??
26:25 Giants are Having a Good Time
28:30 Braves Roll, Mets Lose to the Nats
33:10 American League Recap
38:00 Astros Beat the Rays
42:00 Rays Didn't Play Any Good Teams
45:15 The White Sox are Dead
54:30 Twins Beat the Yankees and They are PITCHING
57:40 Are the Angels Better?
1:01:40 Orioles
1:03:15 Interleague Recap
1:06:05 Mariners Fans Terrify Trevor
1:07:50 Zac Gallen is Great
1:08:15 Reds SWEEP Rangers!
1:14:30 Alex Cobb
1:15:20 JP Crawford
1:18:10 Spencer Strider
1:23:10 En Fuego
1:26:50 Injury Updates
1:31:50 Hunter Brown
1:38:00 Shohei Ohtani Nearly Hits For the Cycle
4/28/2023
1:45:46
Bryan Reynolds Signs Extension + Under-the Radar Moves That Are Working | 654
Timestamps:
0:00 We are a mess today
3:10 Trevor's Fashion Decision
4:05 Twins Crushing Yankees
5:55 Bryan Reynolds Extension
21:10 Royals, A's White Sox Have Never Given Out a Big Contract
25:15 Rays, Orioles, Pirates with the Best Records in MLB Right Now
41:45 Under-the-Radar Pickups That are Paying Off
4/26/2023
56:47
Pirates & Rangers are America's Teams + Smyly's Lost Perfect Game | 653
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
6:45 American League Recap
11:25 Rays Special Start Continues
25:20 Blue Jays Beat the Yankees
30:30 Rangers Playing Well
33:50 Rangers City Connect Uniforms
35:45 Angels-Royals
40:40 National League Recap
45:40 Pirates are Playing Great
53:15 James Outman and Max Muncy Keeping the Dodgers Afloat
57:25 Phillies, Padres
58:45 Interleague Recap
1:02:05 Twins Lose to the Nationals
1:03:40 Braves-Astros
1:06:50 Mariners-Cardinals
1:09:40 Cleveland Guardians
1:11:10 Drew Smyly Loses a Perfect Game
1:13:45 Adolis Garcia Crazy Game
1:18:15 Joey Lucchesi
1:18:45 En Fuego
1:21:30 Injury Updates
1:22:15 Young Guys Come Quick Award: Mason Miller & Zach Neto
1:31:30 Gotta Make the Layups Award: Zac Gallen