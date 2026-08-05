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1206 episodes
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Coach Trev and Talkin’ Jake give their post deadline power rankings! Do you agree or disagree with where they put your team?
Event contracts carry risk of total loss and changing prices. Not good for all investors. Not available in all states. Must be 21+. See Important Disclosures in Fanatics Markets app. Customers are introduced to Crypto.com by Paragon Global Markets, LLC, d/b/a Fanatics Markets IB, an Introducing Broker registered with the CFTC and a Member of the NFA.
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Coach Trev and Talkin' Jake react to everything that's happening surrounding the trade deadline with the help of Chris Rose, Jomboy, Jolly Olive and more of Jomboy Media!
Follow along with Jomboy Media at theshownotes.jomboymedia.com
Event contracts carry risk of total loss and changing prices. Not good for all investors. Not available in all states. Must be 21+. See Important Disclosures in Fanatics Markets app. Customers are introduced to Crypto.com by Paragon Global Markets, LLC, d/b/a Fanatics Markets IB, an Introducing Broker registered with the CFTC and a Member of the NFA.
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Coach Trev and Talkin Jake discuss what the Dodgers are going to do at the deadline if Ohtani is out for extended time, what’s going to happen with Tarik Skubal, the Red Sox inner turmoil that is helping them win, Kody Clemens putting the team on his back and more!
Event contracts carry risk of total loss and changing prices. Not good for all investors. Not available in all states. Must be 21+. See Important Disclosures in Fanatics Markets app. Customers are introduced to Crypto.com by Paragon Global Markets, LLC, d/b/a Fanatics Markets IB, an Introducing Broker registered with the CFTC and a Member of the NFA.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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Shop Back to School at Amazon – and spend less on your kids! https://www.amazon.com/backtoschool
https://fanaticsmarkets.onelink.me/3MFw?pid=jomboy&af_dp=fanmarkets%3A%2F%2Fhomepage&af_channel=partnerships&c=jomboy_fmx&af_ad=youtube&af_web_dp=https%3A%2F%2Ffanaticsmarkets.com%2F%3Fpid%3Djomboy%26c%3Djomboy_fmx%26af_ad%3Dyoutube%26utm_source%3Djomboy%26utm_medium%3Dreferral%26utm_campaign%3Djomboy_fmx%26utm_content%3Dyoutube
Coach Trev and Talkin’ Jake say if they are in or out on the biggest trade rumors out there and give out their predictions for the upcoming trade deadline!
0:00 Intro
7:18 Dodgers are favorite to land Skubal?
14:50 Bryce Harper wants help - Do the Phillies get it?
23:30 White Sox will be aggressive at the deadline with S?
28:45 Padres purge bullpen and trades miller and morejon?
32:30 WIll the Rays make massive move?
44:30 CJ Abrams will be the most shocking name traded at the deadline?
45:50 Twins will hold onto Joe Ryan and Ryan Jeffers?
51:45 Dodgers trading for big name pitcher?
59:10 Harrison Bader hurt on scooter
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Coach Trev and Talkin’ Jake react to the first big trade to happen, the Braves continuing to roll post All-Star break, how Jake cursed the Miami Marlins, PCA playing like an MVP and more!
Event contracts carry risk of total loss and changing prices. Not good for all investors. Not available in all states. Must be 21+. See Important Disclosures in Fanatics Markets app. Customers are introduced to Crypto.com by Paragon Global Markets, LLC, d/b/a Fanatics Markets IB, an Introducing Broker registered with the CFTC and a Member of the NFA.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday we will be breaking down and recapping the series that were, the standings, the good, the bad and the angry from MLB.Podcast website
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