In the debut episode of "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon," UFC President and CEO Dana White chats about his humble beginnings, the early rivalry between WWE and the UFC, parenthood, and why stand-up comedy is the one thing he will NEVER try again.

About What's Your Story? with Steph McMahon

Steph McMahon has always had a passion for getting to know people and their journeys. On “What’s Your Story?”, Steph will be chatting with some of the most interesting people in sports, entertainment, business and of course WWE to find out their personal stories of hardship and success. Plus, Steph will share stories from her own journey through motherhood, her professional career, and growing up in WWE. What’s Your Story? with Steph McMahon is brought to you by Fanatics.