Cody Rhodes sits down with his wife, former WWE Superstar Brandi Rhodes, to talk about their marriage, their daughter, their careers, and more, presented by Fanatics and Wheatley American Vodka.
About What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes
Join WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes as he invites WWE Superstars & Legends, athletes and celebrities aboard his bus for an unfiltered conversation about all things wrestling and beyond. Cody and his guests share never-before-heard stories from the road, their favorite matches and moments from their careers, and candid opinions on the world of wrestling.