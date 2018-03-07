Powered by RND
PodcastsSportsWhat Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes
What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes
What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes

WWE Podcasts
SportsWrestling
What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes
  • Brandi Rhodes
    Cody Rhodes sits down with his wife, former WWE Superstar Brandi Rhodes, to talk about their marriage, their daughter, their careers, and more, presented by Fanatics and Wheatley American Vodka. This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://betterhelp.com/cody and get on your way to being your best self. Fanatics Fest: https://tickets.fanaticsevents.com/tickets/fwirgowb?utm_source=wwe-spotify&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=wwe-podcast&utm_term=misc&utm_content=general Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:15:32
  • What Do You Wanna Talk About? Returns May 28th!
    Cody Rhodes is back with brand new episodes of What Do You Wanna Talk About? Premiering May 28th. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:10

About What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes

Join WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes as he invites WWE Superstars & Legends, athletes and celebrities aboard his bus for an unfiltered conversation about all things wrestling and beyond. Cody and his guests share never-before-heard stories from the road, their favorite matches and moments from their careers, and candid opinions on the world of wrestling.
SportsWrestling

