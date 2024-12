2024 Qatar GP Sprint & Qualifying Review

After a Saturday full of action at Lusail, Ben and Sam are on hand to break it all down. From the Sprint where there was a controversial victory reversal, a Haas in the points, and a questionable pit lane start, to Qualifying where we saw a surprise pole ending up under investigation, a familiar face in P2, and impressive performances from 2 backmarker teams...