Surprised this episode only has 2 bleeps to be honest... The LB boys review the action-packed Qatar GP and all the chaos that ensued at Lusail, from Verstappen's victory, debris disaster, penalty drama, and... POINTS FOR SAUBER!
1:27:14
2024 Qatar GP Sprint & Qualifying Review
After a Saturday full of action at Lusail, Ben and Sam are on hand to break it all down. From the Sprint where there was a controversial victory reversal, a Haas in the points, and a questionable pit lane start, to Qualifying where we saw a surprise pole ending up under investigation, a familiar face in P2, and impressive performances from 2 backmarker teams...
47:45
2024 Qatar GP Sprint Shootout Review
Though Ferrari set the pace in Practice, it was McLaren that emerged as the faster of the two teams in today's Sprint Qualifying - but can they stay ahead in tomorrow's warmer sessions? Ben and Sam discuss the action from Norris' impressive pole, Russell's surprise performance, and another bad day for one side of the Red Bull garage...
38:28
Can Mercedes stand the HEAT? | 2024 Qatar GP Preview
The LB boys preview this weekend's Qatar GP asking whether Mercedes can continue their form in hotter climes, and who might fare best in the battle of the Constructors'. They also discuss the breaking news of an 11th team in F1, and Verstappen's impressive season. They finish with a brand new game...
1:32:24
2024 Las Vegas GP Review
Ben and Sam review the Las Vegas GP that saw an unexpected 1-2 as well as a title-sealing 5th place for Verstappen who takes his 4th consecutive F1 world title! The boys discuss all the action from Russell's dominant victory and Hamilton's fight through the field, the days of Ferrari versus McLaren, and the continuing saga for 6th place Constructor...
Please note: Apologies, you may notice occasional faint disturbance from Ben’s microphone during the beginning section of this episode - this was rectified from minute 30 onwards.
