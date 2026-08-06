Domonique Foxworth and Charlie Kravitz break down the NFL’s biggest contract stories. Is Bijan Robinson’s record-breaking extension changing the value of elite running backs, and what does it mean for the Falcons’ future? The guys debate if Zay Flowers has earned WR1 money, if Baker Mayfield will be a free agent next year, and whether there’s any chance Lamar Jackson isn’t in Baltimore after 2027. Plus, Domonique and Charlie dive into Skubal, KD + Draymond, and more.



0:00 Intro



5:16 How do you even explain what Derrick Henry is still doing?



10:14 What does Bijan's extension say about the value of elite backs today?



14:29 How much do these extensions accelerate the Falcons' timeline?



19:44 Does Zay Flowers deserve to be paid like one of the NFL's elite receivers?



22:32 Does this contract change how you think he’ll be used in the offense?



26:36 Did the Ravens have any choice but to pay Zay Flowers?



28:46 Is there a world where Lamar is not the Ravens QB in 2027?



33:05 Should the Lions be worried about Gibbs sitting out during contract talks?



34:28 Will Baker Mayfield actually hit free agency next offseason?



40:43 Thoughts on Stefon Diggs signing with the Commanders



43:31 Is the Beers/Herbert romance good vibes for the Chargers?



48:18 Did the Dodgers break baseball by landing Skubal?



1:00:25 Did Draymond explain why Durant still feels the need to defend his Warriors legacy?



1:03:03 What was your biggest objection to Bleacher Report's tiered top 99 skill position list?



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