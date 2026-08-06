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525 episodes
Breaking Down Bijan Robinson + Zay Flowers' Extensions + Fallout From the Skubal Trade08/06/2026 | 1h 9 mins.Domonique Foxworth and Charlie Kravitz break down the NFL’s biggest contract stories. Is Bijan Robinson’s record-breaking extension changing the value of elite running backs, and what does it mean for the Falcons’ future? The guys debate if Zay Flowers has earned WR1 money, if Baker Mayfield will be a free agent next year, and whether there’s any chance Lamar Jackson isn’t in Baltimore after 2027. Plus, Domonique and Charlie dive into Skubal, KD + Draymond, and more.
0:00 Intro
5:16 How do you even explain what Derrick Henry is still doing?
10:14 What does Bijan's extension say about the value of elite backs today?
14:29 How much do these extensions accelerate the Falcons' timeline?
19:44 Does Zay Flowers deserve to be paid like one of the NFL's elite receivers?
22:32 Does this contract change how you think he’ll be used in the offense?
26:36 Did the Ravens have any choice but to pay Zay Flowers?
28:46 Is there a world where Lamar is not the Ravens QB in 2027?
33:05 Should the Lions be worried about Gibbs sitting out during contract talks?
34:28 Will Baker Mayfield actually hit free agency next offseason?
40:43 Thoughts on Stefon Diggs signing with the Commanders
43:31 Is the Beers/Herbert romance good vibes for the Chargers?
48:18 Did the Dodgers break baseball by landing Skubal?
1:00:25 Did Draymond explain why Durant still feels the need to defend his Warriors legacy?
1:03:03 What was your biggest objection to Bleacher Report's tiered top 99 skill position list?
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- Domonique Foxworth and Charlie Kravitz are joined by Nate Tice to break down the biggest NFL trends ahead of the 2026 season. They discuss the secret to the Rams' success, Ben Johnson's innovative offense in Chicago, and the Cowboys' chances to be stealth Super Bowl contenders.
0:00 Intro
2:30 CJ Stroud's camp entrance
3:39 Trends ahead of the 2026 NFL season
3:54 The Rams and the tight end revolution
11:10 Attacking the middle of the field
15:26 QBs playing under center
20:01 Why the Cowboys are stealth contenders
24:08 Concerns about the Eagles offense
28:03 Expectations for the Colts
31:50 Teams blitzing less
36:19 Teams who will benefit most from playing under center
41:49 Expectations for the Commanders
46:15 Defenses catching up to offenses
58:24 Expectations for Oregon's Jamari Johnson
1:02:12 Who is the best 2027 edge prospect?
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- Torrey Smith joins Domonique Foxworth and Charlie Kravitz to break down some of the biggest storylines heading into the NFL season. Will the loss of A.J. Brown force the Eagles offense to evolve, and does the Ravens' new offensive identity raise expectations in Baltimore? Plus, the guys discuss how Jaylen Waddle fits into the Broncos offense, what makes great receivers so difficult to defend, and Charlie wraps up the show with a memorable storytime.
0:00 Intro
3:36 How concerned are you about the Eagles' receiver room without A.J. Brown?
9:00 How different will the Eagles' offense look this season?
14:11 Are the Eagles' new wideouts enough to improve their passing attack?
16:49 How much should the Ravens' new offense change expectations?
21:52 Why have the Ravens struggled to find a true No. 1 receiver?
25:12 How does Jaylen Waddle fit into the Broncos' offense?
29:22 What's the most important intangible you look for in a wide receiver?
31:30 What are the most creative ways great receivers get open?
41:22 Do you agree with the latest Top 10 NFL wide receiver rankings?
44:58 Storytime with Charlie
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- Domonique Foxworth and Charlie Kravitz break down LeBron's decision to sign with the 76ers and debate whether he can win his fifth championship. They also ask whether LeBron, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey fit well together and discuss where things stand in the East now. Then, Domonique tells a story about playing against Calvin Johnson and Charlie recounts the time he was in the same room as Lionel Messi.
0:00 Intro
2:25 Reaction to LeBron signing with the 76ers
11:49 Whether the Sixers' stars are a good fit
17:00 How good will the Sixers be?
21:36 How Jaylen Brown should feel
28:01 Evaluating LeBron's decision
35:15 Calvin Johnson story
39:04 Lionel Messi story
42:18 Which position is most likely to succeed in the NFL out of college?
46:00 How many rings will LeBron finish with?
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- Domonique Foxworth and Charlie Kravitz are joined by Spencer Hall to discuss if MLS could ever become an elite league and if one superstar could completely change its trajectory. Then they shift to college football to break down Greg Sankey's SEC breakaway comments and what they could mean for the future of the sport. Plus, the guys settle one of the ultimate debates: Which current athlete would you pick to win a completely random physical challenge?
0:00 Who's the current athlete you'd pick to win a completely random physical challenge?
7:57 What would it take for MLS to become an elite league?
21:09 Can one superstar change the trajectory of MLS?
28:16 Could MLS ever surpass the Premier League?
32:59 How seriously should we take Greg Sankey's SEC breakaway threats?
40:45 Where do you stand on expanding the CFP?
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About The Domonique Foxworth Show
With episodes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, ESPN contributor and former NFL player Domonique Foxworth shares his unique perspectives on football, the personalities surrounding it, and everything else going on in the sports world. Follow "The Domonique Foxworth Show" wherever you get your podcasts or on ESPN's YouTube channel.Podcast website
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