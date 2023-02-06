Welcome to the (debatable) podcast, the audio version of the digital-exclusive series available across ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels as well as ... More
NBA Finals Game 2 Reaction
Welcome back to (debatable) with hosts Domonique Foxworth and Izzy Gutierrez! On today's show: A live postgame reaction to Game 2 of the Finals! Did the Heat figure out something to stop the Nuggets? What is going on with Jimmy Butler? Plus, did Game 2 change how you view this series?
6/5/2023
39:07
NBA Finals Game 1 Reaction
Welcome back to (debatable) with hosts Domonique Foxworth and Bomani Jones! On today's show: a live postgame reaction to the Heat/Nuggets Game 1! Does it feel like the Heat still have a chance? Plus, Nick Nurse's comments on James Harden!
6/2/2023
43:38
Should The Nuggets Be Heavy Favorites?
Welcome back to (debatable) with hosts Domonique Foxworth and Monica McNutt! On today's NBA Finals preview show: Does it seem right that the Nuggets are heavy favorites to beat the Heat in the Finals? Who would a title mean more for: Jimmy Butler or Nikola Jokic? Plus, do you still believe that the Warriors can rebuild a contender around Steph without Bob Myers?
5/31/2023
30:15
Heat Avoid History In Game 7
Welcome back to (debatable) with hosts Domonique Foxworth and David Dennis Jr.! On today's show: a live postgame reaction to the Heat/Celtics Game 7! Do the Heat have a chance against the Nuggets? Plus, can the Celtics win going forward with this core?
5/30/2023
44:44
Is The Pressure On Miami Now?
Welcome back to (debatable) with hosts Domonique Foxworth and Izzy Gutierrez! On today's show: Are you starting to think the Heat might choke away a 3-0 lead for the first time in NBA history? How would you feel if LeBron James played for the Warriors next season? Plus, will it make the NBA significantly better if refs start assessing technical fouls for flops?
