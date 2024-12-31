NFL Stock Exchange: An NFL Draft Podcast

Powered by RND
Hosts Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers bring you the best NFL Draft analysis on the market with a stock market theme. Follow the duo all the way through draft s...
  • THE GIANTS WIN THREW THE 2025 DRAFT ORDER INTO CHAOS
    With the Giants, Jags and Raiders all winning in week 17, Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers run through every scenario of what the 2025 NFL Draft order could be following week 18 next week. They run through what each team has to play for and get into all the possible scenarios and who needs the top picks the most.
    --------  
    1:03:47
  • Early QB Rankings for 2025 NFL Draft
    0:00 - Intro 5:45 - QBs going back to school 12:15 - Dillon Gabriel, Oregon 22:20 - 10-6 rankings 29:20 - Tyler Shough, Louisville 33:55 - Kurtis Rourke, Indiana 37:15 - Max Brosmer, Minnesota 41:40 - Kyle McCord, Syracuse 51:45 - Quinn Ewers, Texas 1:03:35 - Carson Beck, Georgia 1:10:05 - Riley Leonard, Notre Dame 1:18:35 - Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss 1:30:30 - Will Howard, Ohio State 1:39:05 - Jalen Milroe, Alabama 1:46:20 - Cam Ward, Miami 1:55:30 - Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
    --------  
    2:07:24
  • 293. Fix Your Franchise: Carolina Panthers
    0:00 - Intro 5:30 - How we got here 29:05 - Roster overview 34:00 - Free agency plan 48:10 - Free agency plan 1:10:45 - 3-round mock
    --------  
    1:34:49
  • 292. Early WR Rankings for 2025 NFL Draft
    0:00 - Intro 6:50 - 20-16 rankings 22:05 - 14-11 rankings 42:35 - Jalen Royals, Utah State 46:20 - Jack Bech, TCU 52:15 - Isaiah Bond, Texas 1:00:35 - Jaylin Noel, Iowa State 1:02:35 - Eric Ayomanor, Stanford 1:07:25 - Jayden Higgins, Iowa State 1:14:20 - Xavier Restrepo, Miami 1:17:20 - Savion Williams, TCU 1:27:15 - Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State 1:34:40 - Travis Hunter, Colorado 1:40:05 - Luther Burden III, Missouri 1:45:25 - Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
    --------  
    1:56:57
  • 291. Fix Your Franchise: Tennessee Titans
    0:00 - Intro 2:50 - Draft order breakdown 5:50 - Year one of Callahan 12:00 - How we got here 39:15 - Coaching staff overview 42:40 - Roster overview 47:50 - Free agency overview 1:08:00 - 3-round mock draft
    --------  
    1:29:39

Hosts Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers bring you the best NFL Draft analysis on the market with a stock market theme. Follow the duo all the way through draft season with the combine, the draft and the NFL season as they look at mock drafts, scouting reports and more to identify the next NFL superstars. If you love the NFL Draft, look no further.
