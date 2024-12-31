NFL Stock Exchange: An NFL Draft Podcast

THE GIANTS WIN THREW THE 2025 DRAFT ORDER INTO CHAOS
With the Giants, Jags and Raiders all winning in week 17, Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers run through every scenario of what the 2025 NFL Draft order could be following week 18 next week. They run through what each team has to play for and get into all the possible scenarios and who needs the top picks the most.
--------
1:03:47
Early QB Rankings for 2025 NFL Draft
0:00 - Intro
5:45 - QBs going back to school
12:15 - Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
22:20 - 10-6 rankings
29:20 - Tyler Shough, Louisville
33:55 - Kurtis Rourke, Indiana
37:15 - Max Brosmer, Minnesota
41:40 - Kyle McCord, Syracuse
51:45 - Quinn Ewers, Texas
1:03:35 - Carson Beck, Georgia
1:10:05 - Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
1:18:35 - Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
1:30:30 - Will Howard, Ohio State
1:39:05 - Jalen Milroe, Alabama
1:46:20 - Cam Ward, Miami
1:55:30 - Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
--------
2:07:24
293. Fix Your Franchise: Carolina Panthers
0:00 - Intro
5:30 - How we got here
29:05 - Roster overview
34:00 - Free agency plan
48:10 - Free agency plan
1:10:45 - 3-round mock
Hosts Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers bring you the best NFL Draft analysis on the market with a stock market theme. Follow the duo all the way through draft season with the combine, the draft and the NFL season as they look at mock drafts, scouting reports and more to identify the next NFL superstars. If you love the NFL Draft, look no further.