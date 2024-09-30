Powered by RND
Blue Wire
Chris Van Vliet is a 4-time Emmy Winning TV Host, YouTuber and Inc. 500 entrepreneur obsessed with reverse engineering the mindsets and habits of world class pe...
  Nick Aldis: SmackDown GM, One More Match, Adam Pearce, Randy Orton RKO, Mickie James
    Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) is a professional wrestler and the General Manager of WWE SmackDown. He sits down with Chris Van Vliet in Brooklyn, NY to discuss becoming the SmackDown GM and his no-nonsense management style, his in-ring debut segment with Triple H and Dominik Mysterio, being on the receiving end of a Randy Orton RKO, if he is done being an in-ring competitor, a possible match against Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, being married to Mickie James and more! Quote I'm thinking about: "Don't ask what the world needs. Ask what makes you come alive, and go do it. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive." - Howard Thurman
    1:06:06
  AskCVV #57 - First Women's US Champ, Roman Reigns Turns Face, Best Physique In Wrestling, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
    https://cvvtix.com - Tickets for the first ever INSIGHT LIVE the day before the Royal Rumble on January 31, 2025 in Indianapolis are on sale now! Hello my friends and welcome to AskCVV #57! On this episode, Chris answers questions about who will be the inaugural WWE United States Women's Champion, has Roman Reigns officially become a babyface?, who has the best physique in wrestling right now, predictions for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, the greatest Canadian athlete of all time, the possibility of John Cena winning the Intercontinental Championship and much more! Quote I'm thinking about: "Do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do." - John Wooden
    1:10:10
  Simon Miller: Golden Ups, Johnny Sins, Positivity in Wrestling, His AEW & TNA Appearances
    https://cvvtix.com - Tickets for the first ever INSIGHT LIVE the day before the Royal Rumble on January 31, 2025 in Indianapolis are on sale now! Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) is a professional wrestler and YouTuber. He sits down with Chris Van Vliet at West Coast Creative Studioin Hollywood, CA to discuss chasing his dream of becoming a professional wrestler no matter what, learning to wrestle at a later age, his first match in WCPW and what it led to, being on the pre-show for AEW All In, why he is so positive about professional wrestling, why he focused more on wrestling than fitness on his YouTube channel, being frequently mistaken for adult film star Johnny Sins and more! Quote I'm thinking about: "Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant." - Robert Louis Stevenson
    1:37:26
  Grayson Waller: Disrespecting Triple H, Austin Theory, John Cena Promo, Australian WrestleMania
    https://cvvtix.com - Tickets for the first ever INSIGHT LIVE the day before the Royal Rumble on January 31, 2025 in Indianapolis are on sale now! Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) is a professional wrestler currently signed to WWE. He sits down with Chris Van Vliet in Brooklyn, NY to discuss how he went from being a school teacher to being a WWE Superstar, becoming a tag team with Austin Theory, winning the Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40 and disrespecting Triple H afterwards, his in-ring interaction with John Cena in London, why he doesn't want a UK WrestleMania, if an Australian WrestleMania could ever happen, his talk show segment appearance that went viral, what happened when the cameras stopped rolling and more! Quote I'm thinking about: "In a world where you can be anything — be kind." - Unknown
    1:15:55
  AskCVV #56 - John Cena's 17th Title, Goldberg's Retirement Match, Baron Corbin Released
    Welcome to AskCVV #56! On this episode, Chris answers questions about Crown Jewel, Cody Rhodes pinning Gunther, who Goldberg's retirement match might be against, Baron Corbin being released from WWE, whether John Cena will win the WWE Undisputed Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship as his 17th title, the most underrated entrance themes and much more! Quote I'm thinking about: "There's no such thing as a long time ago. There's only memories that mean something and the memories that don't." - Sylvester Stallone
    58:54

About Insight with Chris Van Vliet

Chris Van Vliet is a 4-time Emmy Winning TV Host, YouTuber and Inc. 500 entrepreneur obsessed with reverse engineering the mindsets and habits of world class performers. Each episode features in depth conversations with top athletes, celebrities, entrepreneurs and thought leaders. If they are the best at what they do, CVV wants to get their insight and help you apply it to your own life.
