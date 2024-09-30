Simon Miller: Golden Ups, Johnny Sins, Positivity in Wrestling, His AEW & TNA Appearances

https://cvvtix.com - Tickets for the first ever INSIGHT LIVE the day before the Royal Rumble on January 31, 2025 in Indianapolis are on sale now! Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) is a professional wrestler and YouTuber. He sits down with Chris Van Vliet at West Coast Creative Studioin Hollywood, CA to discuss chasing his dream of becoming a professional wrestler no matter what, learning to wrestle at a later age, his first match in WCPW and what it led to, being on the pre-show for AEW All In, why he is so positive about professional wrestling, why he focused more on wrestling than fitness on his YouTube channel, being frequently mistaken for adult film star Johnny Sins and more! Quote I'm thinking about: "Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant." - Robert Louis Stevenson