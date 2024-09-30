This week on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Travis Hunter wins the Heisman in a close race with Ashton Jeantry. NFL Insider Albert Breer talks about the Falcons transition from Cousins to Penix and more! Plus a debate over the worst coaching vacancy between the Bears and Jets. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
53:01
Best of 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe
It’s a Football Friday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, and Jim Harbaugh leads the Chargers to a comeback beat of the Broncos, in part thanks to a historic free kick. The guys debate the better coaching vacancy between the Jets and Bears, following a scathing report about Woody Johnson. A special College Football Playoff Edition of Quinn’s Wins.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
53:30
Hour 1: Jonas, Brady & LaVar – Historic TNF
It’s a Football Friday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, and Jim Harbaugh leads the Chargers to a comeback beat of the Broncos, in part thanks to a historic free kick. Boots on the ground for the College Football Playoffs and a Sosa-Cubs reunion on ICYMI.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The guys debate the better coaching vacancy between the Jets and Bears, following a scathing report about Woody Johnson. Is there a solution to the free-falling NBA TV ratings. Plus, Week 16 preview with Picks Against the Spread.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
39:26
Hour 3: Jonas, Brady & LaVar – Quinn’s Wins!
A special College Football Playoff Edition of Quinn’s Wins. Patrick Mahomes doesn’t get enough credit for his durability. Plus, Lee’s Leftovers.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
All-American football stars & 1st Round NFL Draft picks LaVar Arrington and Brady Quinn along with Jonas Knox start the day with informed, outspoken, fearless and often funny commentary covering the biggest sports headlines.