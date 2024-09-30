Powered by RND
PodcastsSports2 Pros and a Cup of Joe
Listen to 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe in the App
Listen to 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

2 Pros and a Cup of Joe

Podcast 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe
Fox Sports Radio - iHeartRadio
All-American football stars & 1st Round NFL Draft picks LaVar Arrington and Brady Quinn along with Jonas Knox start the day with informed, outspoken, fearless a...
SportsFootballNewsSports News

Available Episodes

5 of 5000
  • Best of the Week: 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe
    This week on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Travis Hunter wins the Heisman in a close race with Ashton Jeantry. NFL Insider Albert Breer talks about the Falcons transition from Cousins to Penix and more! Plus a debate over the worst coaching vacancy between the Bears and Jets. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    53:01
  • Best of 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe
    It’s a Football Friday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, and Jim Harbaugh leads the Chargers to a comeback beat of the Broncos, in part thanks to a historic free kick. The guys debate the better coaching vacancy between the Jets and Bears, following a scathing report about Woody Johnson. A special College Football Playoff Edition of Quinn’s Wins.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    53:30
  • Hour 1: Jonas, Brady & LaVar – Historic TNF
    It’s a Football Friday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, and Jim Harbaugh leads the Chargers to a comeback beat of the Broncos, in part thanks to a historic free kick. Boots on the ground for the College Football Playoffs and a Sosa-Cubs reunion on ICYMI.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    39:54
  • Hour 2: Jonas, Brady & LaVar – Jets vs Bears Dysfunction
    The guys debate the better coaching vacancy between the Jets and Bears, following a scathing report about Woody Johnson. Is there a solution to the free-falling NBA TV ratings. Plus, Week 16 preview with Picks Against the Spread.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    39:26
  • Hour 3: Jonas, Brady & LaVar – Quinn’s Wins!
    A special College Football Playoff Edition of Quinn’s Wins. Patrick Mahomes doesn’t get enough credit for his durability. Plus, Lee’s Leftovers.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    39:47

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe

All-American football stars & 1st Round NFL Draft picks LaVar Arrington and Brady Quinn along with Jonas Knox start the day with informed, outspoken, fearless and often funny commentary covering the biggest sports headlines.
Podcast website

Listen to 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Throwbacks with Matt Leinart & Jerry Ferrara and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

2 Pros and a Cup of Joe: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/23/2024 - 2:14:44 AM