Forward Progress With Jesse Cole: Origins of Banana Ball

Jesse Cole, the founder of the Savannah Bananas, opens up about the struggles he and his wife, Emily, faced as they became the proud owners of a baseball team in Savannah. He reflects on their journey, from living in a bug-infested apartment and sleeping on a double-sized air mattress to the pivotal moment the couple decided to go “all-in” by selling their house to finance the team.