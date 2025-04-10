Trending Now: Steve Young sets the record straight on $40M USFL contract
In this week’s fan-favorite podcast, Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young looks back on his time in the USFL. He details his $40 million contract with the LA Express and then joining the San Francisco 49ers as a backup quarterback to Joe Montana. He also remembers the “interesting” way he handled his checks in his early 49ers days.
Forward Progress With Jesse Cole: Origins of Banana Ball
Jesse Cole, the founder of the Savannah Bananas, opens up about the struggles he and his wife, Emily, faced as they became the proud owners of a baseball team in Savannah. He reflects on their journey, from living in a bug-infested apartment and sleeping on a double-sized air mattress to the pivotal moment the couple decided to go “all-in” by selling their house to finance the team.
Jack Nicklaus: From Backyard Dreams to Golfing Glory
This week on the In Depth Podcast, golf legend Jack Nicklaus. He reflects on his legendary rivalry and friendship with Arnold Palmer, his early love for the game, and his father's role in shaping his journey. Plus, Nicklaus shares insights from the start of his business ventures.
Trending Now: Gary Player reveals how he stays mentally sharp
In this week’s fan-favorite podcast, Gary Player shares his unorthodox methods of staying mentally sharp, including intentionally driving behind slow drivers on the highway and slapping himself in the face, repeatedly.
Forward Progress with Adam Devine: From Trauma to Triumph
In this week’s motivational podcast, comedian Adam Devine recalls being hit by a cement truck as a child, leaving him unsure if he'd walk again. He credits his mom’s support during recovery and reflects on lasting health issues, including a recent serious diagnosis.
