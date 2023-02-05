Matt Gallagher and Tom Bellingham are two diehard F1 fans, here to bring you all the latest news, reaction, predictions and opinions from the best sport in the ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 51
Our 2023 Miami GP Predictions
It's time for another round of predictions! Who'll take P1? Who'll be the biggest flop? And what about our bold prediction for the Miami weekend?! Follow us on socials! You can find us on Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok.***Please take the time to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your pods. It means a great deal to the show and will make it easier for other potential listeners to find us. Thanks!*** Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/4/2023
21:56
Azerbaijan GP Driver Ratings: F1-to-10
We discuss EVERY drivers' Azerbaijan Grand Prix in another edition of F1-to-10. How did your favourite get on? Follow us on socials! You can find us on Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok.***Please take the time to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your pods. It means a great deal to the show and will make it easier for other potential listeners to find us. Thanks!*** Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/2/2023
38:53
Azerbaijan GP Race Review
Baku didn't deliver the usual craziness but there was still plenty to talk (and rant) about from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend! Follow us on socials! You can find us on Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok.***Please take the time to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your pods. It means a great deal to the show and will make it easier for other potential listeners to find us. Thanks!*** Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/30/2023
51:00
Azerbaijan GP 'Sprint Day' Reaction
We share our honest thoughts on the first ever F1 'Sprint Day' as Sergio Perez took the win from Charles Leclerc. Follow us on socials! You can find us on Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok.***Please take the time to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your pods. It means a great deal to the show and will make it easier for other potential listeners to find us. Thanks!*** Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/29/2023
36:57
Reaction to Azerbaijan GP qualifying
Qualifying is done and it's CHARLES LECLERC ON POLE! A very happy Matt is joined by Tommy to discuss a crazy session in Baku.Follow us on socials! You can find us on Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok.***Please take the time to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your pods. It means a great deal to the show and will make it easier for other potential listeners to find us. Thanks!*** Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Matt Gallagher and Tom Bellingham are two diehard F1 fans, here to bring you all the latest news, reaction, predictions and opinions from the best sport in the world. From every Ferrari strategy blunder to spicy off-track controversies, we’ll be in your ears keeping you up to speed.