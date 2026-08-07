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625 episodes
- With a few weeks to go until F1's return, we're turning our attentions back to a load of predictions you all made before the season began, to see how well they've aged. Some were generational shouts! ... And some really were not.
We will not be going on tour next year! So if you want to come and see our brand new live show 'Super Podding' this autumn, get your tickets here: http:/tix.to/p1live
Sign up to our Patreon for just $5 a month! You'll get access to every P1 episode ad-free, extended versions of every 2026 race review, early access to tickets & merch, and access to our Discord server where you can chat with us and other F1 fans! Click here to sign up now: http://patreon.com/mattp1tommy
Follow us on socials! You can find us on Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok
P1 with Matt and Tommy is the world's biggest F1 podcast. Subscribe for new podcasts around every single race throughout the 2026 Formula 1 season!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Drumroll please... It's time to reveal our top ten drivers at this season's halfway point – and there are a few surprises in there!
Our brand new live show 'Super Podding' is coming to the UK this autumn! Get your tickets here: http:/tix.to/p1live
Sign up to our Patreon for just $5 a month! You'll get access to every P1 episode ad-free, extended versions of every 2026 race review, early access to tickets & merch, and access to our Discord server where you can chat with us and other F1 fans! Click here to sign up now: http://patreon.com/mattp1tommy
Follow us on socials! You can find us on Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok
P1 with Matt and Tommy is the world's biggest F1 podcast. Subscribe for new podcasts around every single race throughout the 2026 Formula 1 season!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- We get plenty of comments about them, so we've done the maths... And it's time to reveal our average driver ratings for the halfway point of this F1 season! And you said WE were biased?!
Our brand new live show 'Super Podding' is coming to the UK this autumn! Get your tickets here: http:/tix.to/p1live
Sign up to our Patreon for just $5 a month! You'll get access to every P1 episode ad-free, extended versions of every 2026 race review, early access to tickets & merch, and access to our Discord server where you can chat with us and other F1 fans! Click here to sign up now: http://patreon.com/mattp1tommy
Follow us on socials! You can find us on Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok
P1 with Matt and Tommy is the world's biggest F1 podcast. Subscribe for new podcasts around every single race throughout the 2026 Formula 1 season!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- As the summer break sets in, we're briefly turning our attention to next season - because there are plenty of driver contracts set to expire. So who's going where?!
Our brand new live show 'Super Podding' is coming to the UK this autumn! Get your tickets here: http:/tix.to/p1live
Sign up to our Patreon for just $5 a month! You'll get access to every P1 episode ad-free, extended versions of every 2026 race review, early access to tickets & merch, and access to our Discord server where you can chat with us and other F1 fans! Click here to sign up now: http://patreon.com/mattp1tommy
Follow us on socials! You can find us on Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok
P1 with Matt and Tommy is the world's biggest F1 podcast. Subscribe for new podcasts around every single race throughout the 2026 Formula 1 season!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- It’s the final Driver Ratings before the summer break, and one of the most confusing races in recent months has set us up for some… debate.
Our brand new live show 'Super Podding' is coming to the UK this autumn! Get your tickets here: http:/tix.to/p1live
Sign up to our Patreon for just $5 a month! You'll get access to every P1 episode ad-free, extended versions of every 2026 race review, early access to tickets & merch, and access to our Discord server where you can chat with us and other F1 fans! Click here to sign up now: http://patreon.com/mattp1tommy
Follow us on socials! You can find us on Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok
P1 with Matt and Tommy is the world's biggest F1 podcast. Subscribe for new podcasts around every single race throughout the 2026 Formula 1 season!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About P1 with Matt and Tommy
Matt Gallagher and Tom Bellingham are two diehard F1 fans, here to bring you all the latest news, reaction, predictions and opinions from the best sport in the world. From every Ferrari strategy blunder to spicy off-track controversies, we’ll be in your ears keeping you up to speed - so join us, the world's biggest F1 podcast for the 2026 season!For extended episodes, ad-free listening, Discord membership and early access to tickets and merch, sign up to our Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/mattp1tommyP1 with Matt and Tommy is the world's biggest F1 podcast. Subscribe for new podcasts around every single race throughout the 2026 Formula 1 season! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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