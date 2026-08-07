With a few weeks to go until F1's return, we're turning our attentions back to a load of predictions you all made before the season began, to see how well they've aged. Some were generational shouts! ... And some really were not.



We will not be going on tour next year! So if you want to come and see our brand new live show 'Super Podding' this autumn, get your tickets here: http:/tix.to/p1live



Sign up to our Patreon for just $5 a month! You'll get access to every P1 episode ad-free, extended versions of every 2026 race review, early access to tickets & merch, and access to our Discord server where you can chat with us and other F1 fans! Click here to sign up now: http://patreon.com/mattp1tommy



Follow us on socials! You can find us on Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok

﻿P1 with Matt and Tommy is the world's biggest F1 podcast. Subscribe for new podcasts around every single race throughout the 2026 Formula 1 season!

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.