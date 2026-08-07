In keeping with the ongoing transfer window shenanigans, we’re unveiling another signing as part of our Ramble Summer Series: Jamie Carragher’s on the pod! Admittedly it’s a one-day loan from some other show you’ve probably never heard of, but lovely to have Jamie all the same.



He joins Luke and Jim to look ahead to an intriguing Premier League season featuring a boatload of new managers, a few OAPs at Chelsea and some tentative worries about Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool.



We also get to the bottom of those rumours about Jamie having an Everton tattoo and the time Arsène Wenger tried to coax him into publicly supporting FIFA!



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The Football Ramble, the original and best football podcast. Brand new podcasts every single weekday throughout the Premier League season and every day throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

No cliches. No ex-pros like Peter Crouch or The Rest is Football. Just the funniest football conversation out there. Your guardian for the season, daily not weekly. Stick to the Ramble, totally.

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