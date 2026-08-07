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2874 episodes
- When will this silliness end? Yet more utter nonsense from FIFA as Gianni Infantino clings to his job. Oh, and Argentina have swooped in to save his skin too, because of course they have.
Pete, Jim and Vish give their thoughts on the latest bizarre revelations. Plus, Nicky Butt is banned from his local tip, big Andy Burnham digs out Everton right-back Jake O'Brien, and search traffic for 'Pete Donaldson Wikipedia' goes up ten-fold.
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Find us on Bluesky, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, and email us here: show@footballramble.com.
Sign up to the Football Ramble Patreon for ad-free shows for just $5 per month: https://www.patreon.com/footballramble.
***Please take the time to rate us on your podcast app. It means a great deal to the show and will make it easier for other potential listeners to find us. Thanks!***
The Football Ramble, the original and best football podcast. Brand new podcasts every single weekday throughout the Premier League season and every day throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
No cliches. No ex-pros like Peter Crouch or The Rest is Football. Just the funniest football conversation out there. Your guardian for the season, daily not weekly. Stick to the Ramble, totally.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- A dirty rip of one of Will Ferrell's lesser-known films has found its way into Pete's grubby hands, meaning Luke and Jim have no choice but to dissect this very average (but also quite fun) football flick. It's Ferrell deep into his Anchorman era, surely it's a tap-in, right? Right?!
We follow an anxious father who takes over his son's football team to prove himself to his competitive dad. Expect coffee to be employed as a narrative technique, some quite blatant Italian stereotypes, phantom commentators, and one genuinely standout performance (which Luke is overly complimentary of).
Get your Football Ramble x Admiral kit here.
Find us on Bluesky, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, and email us here: show@footballramble.com.
Sign up to the Football Ramble Patreon for ad-free shows for just $5 per month: https://www.patreon.com/footballramble.
***Please take the time to rate us on your podcast app. It means a great deal to the show and will make it easier for other potential listeners to find us. Thanks!***
The Football Ramble, the original and best football podcast. Brand new podcasts every single weekday throughout the Premier League season and every day throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
No cliches. No ex-pros like Peter Crouch or The Rest is Football. Just the funniest football conversation out there. Your guardian for the season, daily not weekly. Stick to the Ramble, totally.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Next up on our Summer Series line-up: BBC 5 Live and Football Daily broadcaster, Rick Edwards! Just in time, incidentally, as he will soon pass the 5 Live Breakfast baton on to Gianni Infantino.
Rick’s in with Pete, Luke and Vish to assess the latest FIFA developments, as Gianni scrambles around for support while owing literally tens of millions of dollars to various federations and American cities. Plus, Mauricio Pochettino stays for one last (line) dance, some intriguing transfers bubble away and Hervé Renard’s BACK BABY.
Get your Football Ramble x Admiral kit here.
Find us on Bluesky, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, and email us here: show@footballramble.com.
Sign up to the Football Ramble Patreon for ad-free shows for just $5 per month: https://www.patreon.com/footballramble.
***Please take the time to rate us on your podcast app. It means a great deal to the show and will make it easier for other potential listeners to find us. Thanks!***
The Football Ramble, the original and best football podcast. Brand new podcasts every single weekday throughout the Premier League season and every day throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
No cliches. No ex-pros like Peter Crouch or The Rest is Football. Just the funniest football conversation out there. Your guardian for the season, daily not weekly. Stick to the Ramble, totally.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In keeping with the ongoing transfer window shenanigans, we’re unveiling another signing as part of our Ramble Summer Series: Jamie Carragher’s on the pod! Admittedly it’s a one-day loan from some other show you’ve probably never heard of, but lovely to have Jamie all the same.
He joins Luke and Jim to look ahead to an intriguing Premier League season featuring a boatload of new managers, a few OAPs at Chelsea and some tentative worries about Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool.
We also get to the bottom of those rumours about Jamie having an Everton tattoo and the time Arsène Wenger tried to coax him into publicly supporting FIFA!
Get your Football Ramble x Admiral kit here.
Find us on Bluesky, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, and email us here: show@footballramble.com.
Sign up to the Football Ramble Patreon for ad-free shows for just $5 per month: https://www.patreon.com/footballramble.
***Please take the time to rate us on your podcast app. It means a great deal to the show and will make it easier for other potential listeners to find us. Thanks!***
The Football Ramble, the original and best football podcast. Brand new podcasts every single weekday throughout the Premier League season and every day throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
No cliches. No ex-pros like Peter Crouch or The Rest is Football. Just the funniest football conversation out there. Your guardian for the season, daily not weekly. Stick to the Ramble, totally.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- It appears that Gianni Infantino’s own hubris has been the weakness in FIFA’s Death Star. After a quite ridiculous week of events, FIFA’s plan to sell off stakes in the World Cup has self-destructed in their own faces and big Gianni’s now fighting for his future.
Pete, Luke & Jim are here to throw more fuel on that fire. Plus, Chelsea are given a mere flick on the wrist for their cheating, an update on Pete quitting energy drinks, and a cashier gets a run out against Bayern Munich.
Get your Football Ramble x Admiral kit here.
Find us on Bluesky, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, and email us here: show@footballramble.com.
Sign up to the Football Ramble Patreon for ad-free shows for just $5 per month: https://www.patreon.com/footballramble.
***Please take the time to rate us on your podcast app. It means a great deal to the show and will make it easier for other potential listeners to find us. Thanks!***
The Football Ramble, the original and best football podcast. Brand new podcasts every single weekday throughout the Premier League season and every day throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
No cliches. No ex-pros like Peter Crouch or The Rest is Football. Just the funniest football conversation out there. Your guardian for the season, daily not weekly. Stick to the Ramble, totally.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Football Ramble
The Football Ramble is a global podcasting institution. Since 2007, the Ramble has provided entertainment, analysis and coverage of the Premier League and beyond for football fans who don't take the world's biggest sport too seriously.In 2026, the takes are as strong as ever, the jokes are as funny as ever and the Ramble remains as essential as it ever was for football fans everywhere. Join them for the final weeks of the Premier League season and every day throughout the World Cup this summer as they discuss the biggest football stories in their inimitable style.No cliches. No ex-pros like Peter Crouch or The Rest is Football. Just the funniest football conversation out there. Your guardian for the season, daily not weekly. Stick to the Ramble, totally.The Football Ramble is the original football podcast. Brand new podcasts every single weekday throughout the Premier League season and every day throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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