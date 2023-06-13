United by their passion for football and an inability to take themselves seriously, the Football Ramble team are here every weekday to bring you laughs, intervi... More
The Football Ramble’s Best of 2022/23: Part 1
Cristiano Ronaldo's strops? Marcus' random beef with Harry Potter? Kevin Keegan's involvement with the Freight Association?! Yep, those things all happened this season!Pete guides you through the Ramble's best bits from the first half of this bumper season! We're back next Wednesday with Part 2!
6/14/2023
47:23
The Football Ramble’s Guide To… Zlatan
Even if you couldn't stand him, you were glad to see him. Unless you're Ryan Shawcross.After his recent retirement, Marcus, Vish, Andy and Jim look back on the life and times of Zlatan Ibrahimović.
6/13/2023
37:51
The Ramble: Silva-Tongued
That's a wrap on the Champions League! Marcus, Jim, Vish and Pete salute Pep Guardiola for the second treble of his career and Des Kelly for his charitable generosity.
6/12/2023
49:08
The Preview Show: AI Warnock
Marcus, Vish, Jim and Andy look ahead to the big one: Manchester City vs Interazionale!… aaaaand then get on to more pressing matters, including a Cumdog/Cumdingo/Cumgeroo update, the state of Luciano Spalletti's Fiat Panda, and Neil Warnock's plans to manage Huddersfield Town until 2123. Join us!
6/9/2023
57:36
On The Continent: The end of an era edition
Dotun and Andy are joined by France football expert Jonathan Johnson for the most farewells we've ever had on OTC!We discuss whether Zlatan Ibrahimović really leaves behind legendary status at any of his clubs, the reasons behind Karim Benzema's sudden Real Madrid exit, and just how Lionel Messi will be remembered in Paris after what Jonathan argues has been two seasons of regression. At least Neymar (aka Barney Gumble) is still there though…Plus, the small matter of this weekend's Champions League finale!