Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin

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149 episodes
- With no race this weekend and Denny Hamlin on vacation, Todd Gilliland and Connor Zilisch step in to keep the show going.
Todd just won the in-season tournament, and apparently everyone already has their hand out. Spoiler: he doesn't keep all of it. Off the track, Todd is an avid fisherman who would rather not actually touch the fish, and he wastes no time calling out Denny on both his fishing skills and his takes on the tournament.
Connor opens up about the challenges of his rookie Cup Series season, breaking down the biggest adjustments going from O'Reilly to Cup and why the added practice NASCAR is rolling out can't come soon enough. The guys also debate whether NASCAR should rethink how qualifying order is decided.
From there, Connor shares what it's actually like spending time with SVG, Todd gives a behind-the-scenes look at life at Frat (Front Row Motorsports), and the guys weigh in on whether Carson Hocevar should expect any grace from the field going forward.
Other topics include: who would win in a boxing match between Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, what an SVG vs. Austin Hill fight would look like, whether it's better to call or text a driver after wrecking them, who's in the dog pound, who's headed to the loser's dinner, which driver might be into conspiracies, and which one won't stop talking after a few drinks.
Oh, and Connor thinks Todd might be going through a midlife crisis.
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- After coming up just short of winning the Brickyard 400, Denny Hamlin breaks down exactly what happened during the final restart and why he believes the Next Gen car has made passing at Indianapolis nearly impossible. Denny explains the strategy behind his late-race decisions, what went wrong with Joe Gibbs Racing's restart, and why the track isn’t at fault for the racing product that we all saw yesterday. Plus, he gives high praise to Corey Heim after another impressive victory, weighs in on Hendrick Motorsports' recent struggles, and Ryan Preece’s late-race call for four tires.
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- Joey Logano’s dominant win at North Wilkesboro shouldn’t have surprised anyone… at least according to Denny Hamlin. On this episode of Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin, Denny explains why the No. 22 team had the car to beat, what separated Logano from the rest of the field, and why his performance was a sign of things to come at a track like North Wilkesboro Speedway. He also breaks down his own battle with Logano, the moment he thought the No. 22 might be vulnerable, and the late-race strategy call that nearly changed the outcome.
The NASCAR Cup Series returned to North Wilkesboro for its first points-paying race in 30 years, and the crew dives into everything from the racing throughout the field to Carson Hocevar’s battle with Denny, pit road chaos involving Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, and Connor Zilisch, and whether North Wilkesboro delivered the type of racing fans want to see. Plus, Denny reacts to the latest Playoff picture, the battle around the cutline, NASCAR’s upcoming Daytona changes, the new practice format, and shares stories from his trip to the fishing expo.
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- Atlanta delivered another thrilling finish, but is there still room for improvement? Denny Hamlin is back for another episode of Actions Detrimental, breaking down the biggest takeaways from Atlanta and sharing his perspective on the moments everyone is talking about. Denny and Jared Allen discuss Ryan Blaney's impressive day, why Ford continues to shine on superspeedway-style tracks, what was missing from the No. 11 car, and why Denny thinks it's time for Goodyear to make some changes to the tire before NASCAR returns to Atlanta.
The conversation also dives into the biggest storylines coming out of the race, including Bubba Wallace's penalty, the controversy surrounding Carson Hocevar, NASCAR's out-of-bounds calls, and Christopher Bell's In-Season Challenge win. Plus, Denny shares his perspective on several moments that had fans talking long after the checkered flag.
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- On this episode of Actions Detrimental, Denny Hamlin looks back on a weekend that had speed, frustration, and a few moments that slipped away late. He talks through how the race got away in the third stage, what changed on restarts, and how track position and timing ended up shaping the final result more than anything else. Denny breaks down the key battles upfront, how pit cycles played out, and why things flipped once the sun went down. He gets into the late-race push where they were close but not quite close enough, and what ultimately made the difference in a tight NASCAR Cup Series finish.
He also reacts to the big talking points from the weekend, including the SVG vs Austin Hill incident and the ongoing debate around intentional wrecks, self-policing, and NASCAR penalties. Plus, thoughts on the Chicago race weekend, Chicagoland vs street course discussion, fan experience, and standout performances across the NASCAR Cup Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.
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About Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin
Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin will give listeners an unfiltered, honest and bold perspective from NASCAR’s most polarizing figure. Hamlin and co-host Jared Allen will unpack the previous race and look forward to upcoming events throughout the Cup Series with candid commentary and insights from the driver’s seat.Podcast website
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