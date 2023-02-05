Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin will give listeners an unfiltered, honest and bold perspective from NASCAR’s most polarizing figure. Hamlin and co-host Ja... More
Ross is Involved...Again
Denny Hamlin reacts to Alex Bowman's injury and whether or not drivers should be racing in non-Cup races. The Denny Hamlin Bracket Challenge is happening (8:30). A record was a set at an escape room over the weekend (17:55). Ross Chastain once again caused a wreck (34:40). What happened with the pit stops for the 11 car (44:00). And, #DearDenny (54:40)
5/2/2023
1:11:20
We Need A Dub Bad
Denny Hamlin chats about ice baths and watching his daughter Taylor perform in a play last week and how proud he was. Changes to the engine, tire falloff, NASCAR fines and Corey Lajoie talking about wrecking someone and not getting fined (12:50). Call to grab fuel backfires for the 11 car (40:03). Was Ross Chastain to blame for a wreck (52:50). Bubba Wallace tried to make one too many blocks (55:28). And, #DearDenny that includes an idea that could help out NASCAR's regular season (1:07:00)
4/24/2023
1:30:40
I Hate Being Denny Downer
Denny Hamlin discusses Chase Elliott making his return after breaking his leg (11:03). Why NASCAR needs to fix at least one of three things with the Next Gen car (17:40). What happened between Bubba and Denny on the track (35:52). Pit strategy gone wrong for the 11 car (41:38). #DearDenny (49:34). Is Ricky Stenhouse Jr a golf sandbagger (57:16)? And, why Denny hates being Denny Downer
4/17/2023
1:05:17
We're Gonna Get White Hot
Denny Hamlin talks about going from his NASCAR appeal to his father/daughter dance last week, wearing the same suit (2:48). Golfing at Augusta National Golf Club (5:50). Did the team owners really boycott a meeting (9:14) ? Kaulig is still fighting their penalty (18:04). Racing on Easter Sunday, Larson vs Preece and the future of a dirt race at Bristol (24:50. Plus, #DearDenny (48:38).
4/11/2023
1:06:09
Emergency Podcast Explaining My Case
Denny Hamlin departed straight from his appeal hearing to the studio to record a historic, bonus episode of Actions Detrimental. Listeners will get a rare look into how the NASCAR appeals process works, as well as Denny's case to overturn his penalty and what implications the panel's decision may have on drivers going forward. Denny also provides insight into the deliberation that took place and what evidence NASCAR brought to the table.
Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin will give listeners an unfiltered, honest and bold perspective from NASCAR’s most polarizing figure. Hamlin and co-host Jared Allen will unpack the previous race and look forward to upcoming events throughout the Cup Series with candid commentary and insights from the driver’s seat.