Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin

With no race this weekend and Denny Hamlin on vacation, Todd Gilliland and Connor Zilisch step in to keep the show going.



Todd just won the in-season tournament, and apparently everyone already has their hand out. Spoiler: he doesn't keep all of it. Off the track, Todd is an avid fisherman who would rather not actually touch the fish, and he wastes no time calling out Denny on both his fishing skills and his takes on the tournament.



Connor opens up about the challenges of his rookie Cup Series season, breaking down the biggest adjustments going from O'Reilly to Cup and why the added practice NASCAR is rolling out can't come soon enough. The guys also debate whether NASCAR should rethink how qualifying order is decided.



From there, Connor shares what it's actually like spending time with SVG, Todd gives a behind-the-scenes look at life at Frat (Front Row Motorsports), and the guys weigh in on whether Carson Hocevar should expect any grace from the field going forward.



Other topics include: who would win in a boxing match between Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, what an SVG vs. Austin Hill fight would look like, whether it's better to call or text a driver after wrecking them, who's in the dog pound, who's headed to the loser's dinner, which driver might be into conspiracies, and which one won't stop talking after a few drinks.



Oh, and Connor thinks Todd might be going through a midlife crisis.



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