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987 episodes
- The Costa Rica family vacation that Dale spent months worrying about… ended up becoming one of his favorite trips ever. After expecting long days, difficult excursions, and a vacation that might test his patience, Dale quickly found out the best moments weren’t the ones anyone planned. From exploring the jungle and seeing wildlife up close, to hiking through the mountains, swimming in a freezing waterfall, and watching the kids embrace every adventure, the trip turned into a collection of memories the whole family will never forget.
The chaos didn’t stop there. Dale and Amy share stories from surfing attempts, a wild catamaran adventure, and an unexpected vow renewal organized by the kids that became one of the most special moments of the trip. They also talk about dreaming of life on a catamaran, why Dale may not be as adventurous as he thinks, and the little moments that ended up meaning the most.
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- Mark Martin's story of resilience, raw talent, and unmatched car knowledge defined the modern era of NASCAR drivers... and today, he sits down with fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. to discuss it all! Mark details key moments that defined his career, especially turning down the Ranier Racing No. 28 car ahead of the 1982 season. From there, Mark discusses his long and complicated relationship with Jack Roush.
Mark feared Jack, but a trip to a test track and an unauthorized plane landing helped Mark realize the true level of their relationship. In that same trip, Mark and his team got reckless and totaled a group of rental cars — and somehow, the story never got out. And Jack? He was none the wiser. Racing back in the '80s and '90s brought its own slew of challenges, and Mark details several such moments, including subbing out of the car at Pocono mid-race due to heat exhaustion. On top of that, Mark raced with a hand-operated clutch in his late model just weeks after suffering a vicious crash.
After discussing Mark's new book, he and Dale Jr. discuss the current state of NASCAR racing, namely the points format that Mark spearheaded as part of NASCAR's Playoff Committee. Plus, Mark shares his potentially radical idea to fix racing with the Next Gen car.
All of this packed into another can't miss episode of The Dale Jr. Download!
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- Dale Jr. sits down with Marcus Smith, Jeff Burton, and Matt Weaver for a NASCAR roundtable that gets into some of the biggest conversations happening around the sport right now. From the future of the All-Star Race and what makes a true All-Star event to the ongoing fight surrounding the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, this episode takes a closer look at the challenges, changes, and opportunities shaping NASCAR’s future.
The conversation covers everything from NASCAR’s evolving schedule and stage cautions to the future of short track racing, wet-weather racing possibilities, and the push to grow the sport internationally. The group also discusses the challenges facing Chicago’s street course, how NASCAR’s approach to cautions has changed over the years, and what fans can expect as the sport continues to evolve.
Plus, Dale Jr. shares his picks for Iowa, and Matt Weaver’s 550,000-mile truck has an unexpected adventure before he even makes it to the studio. Whether you’re passionate about the NASCAR schedule, the All-Star Race debate, short track racing, or simply want an honest look at where the sport is headed, this roundtable delivers plenty of insight, opinions, and behind-the-scenes perspective from some of the most knowledgeable voices in racing.
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- Pull those straps tight, put your helmet on, and hit the gas — Dirty Thirty, the best 30 minutes of content from this week at Dirty Mo Media, is ready to take the green flag!
We had a fantastic fill-in for Dale Jr. this week, who was on vacation, with Jamie McMurray hopping into the host position. He and TJ Majors reminisce on time spent with Sterling Marlin, and also the time Jamie went partying with Jr. in Panama City.
Over in Denny Hamlin's neck of the woods, the crew at Actions Detrimental took a moment to talk about Hendrick Motorsports' lackluster performance at Indy — but is it the new norm?
For the second week in a row, Door Bumper Clear hosted the Cup Series race winner. This week it was Corey Heim! He talks about Hocevar's middle finger and the rivalry that seems to be brewing between the two of them.
Speaking of super-subs, the Suarezes came to sit in for Dale & Amy on Bless Your 'Hardt! Daniel & Julia answered all our questions about babies, diapers, and what's Daniel's plan for the birth?
And last but not least, Jordan Anderson joined Kelley Earnhardt Miller for Business of Motorsports, where he talks about his faith, family and figuring out how to go racing, no matter the odds.
That's all for this week! See you next time on the Dirty Thirty/
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- Daniel Suárez and Julia Piquet take over the podcast for a special episode of Bless Your 'Hardt. They’re filling in for Amy and Dale while they’re on vacation in Costa Rica.
With Julia just six weeks away from her due date, the two talk about getting ready for their first baby. They discuss their 50-person baby shower, keeping the baby’s gender a surprise, and the baby names they’ve had picked out for years. But don’t get your hopes up... it’s a secret.
They also settle a few important debates, including exactly when Daniel should actually start cooking at the barbecue.
Daniel and Julia look back at their relationship, from first meeting through Julia’s brother Nelson in 2012 to dating, moving in together, getting engaged and eventually getting married.
Plus, Daniel opens up about the emotional significance of winning the Coca-Cola 600 with his new team and what the victory meant to everyone involved.
Then, they wrap things up with Ask Julia & Daniel. They answer questions about diaper duty, life away from racing, what they miss from home, who said “I love you” first, and what happens if Julia goes into labor on a race weekend.
It’s a candid look at life, racing and getting ready for a whole new chapter for the Suárez family.
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About The Dale Jr. Download
NASCAR’s 15-time Most Popular Driver and winner of two Daytona 500s, Dale Earnhardt Jr., hosts his very own podcast, The Dale Jr Download on Dirty Mo Media. Earnhardt raises the bar with unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and fascinating, first-person insight into the life of a broadcaster, celebrated racer.Podcast website
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