Pull those straps tight, put your helmet on, and hit the gas — Dirty Thirty, the best 30 minutes of content from this week at Dirty Mo Media, is ready to take the green flag!



We had a fantastic fill-in for Dale Jr. this week, who was on vacation, with Jamie McMurray hopping into the host position. He and TJ Majors reminisce on time spent with Sterling Marlin, and also the time Jamie went partying with Jr. in Panama City.



Over in Denny Hamlin's neck of the woods, the crew at Actions Detrimental took a moment to talk about Hendrick Motorsports' lackluster performance at Indy — but is it the new norm?



For the second week in a row, Door Bumper Clear hosted the Cup Series race winner. This week it was Corey Heim! He talks about Hocevar's middle finger and the rivalry that seems to be brewing between the two of them.



Speaking of super-subs, the Suarezes came to sit in for Dale & Amy on Bless Your 'Hardt! Daniel & Julia answered all our questions about babies, diapers, and what's Daniel's plan for the birth?



And last but not least, Jordan Anderson joined Kelley Earnhardt Miller for Business of Motorsports, where he talks about his faith, family and figuring out how to go racing, no matter the odds.



That's all for this week! See you next time on the Dirty Thirty/



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