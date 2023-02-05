444 - Bill Davis - An Eye For Talent

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and co-host Mike Davis sit down with the man behind the famed #22 Caterpillar NASCAR Cup ride, Bill Davis. After helping Mark Martin as he came through the American Speed Association ranks, Bill went on to form a long-running race team that fielded cars in all of NASCAR’s top-three divisions. On the back of his successful Arkansas-based trucking company, Bill first entered the Xfinity Series ranks on a limited basis with Martin behind the wheel. Their quick success proved he had what it took as an owner, and despite Martin having to focus on his Cup racing endeavors, he convinced Bill to move to North Carolina and pursue a full-time chauffeur. Bill explains that the driver he sought out came in the form of Jeff Gordon, who was making the transition from the sprint car world as a promising prospect. He also gives insight to how Gordon’s 1993 departure from the team led to a young Bobby Labonte inquiring about the ride, and how he came to end up fielding the well-known #22 Maxwell House car that was forever associated with Junior Johnson. Download listeners will get a master course in what it is to own a large-scale operation in NASCAR, as Bill details the ebb and flow of his organization and why it came to an end after the 2008 season To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices