NASCAR's 15-time Most Popular Driver and winner of two Daytona 500s, Dale Earnhardt Jr., hosts his very own podcast, The Dale Jr Download on Dirty Mo Media.
445 - Please Take My Tumblers
It’s time to wrap up the Dale Jr. Download week as Dale Earnhardt Jr. and co-host Mike Davis reconvene to react to their interview with Bill Davis, discuss the rules of the Denny Hamlin Bracket Challenge, play another round of games, and recap the Truex brothers’ sweep during NASCAR’s weekend at the Monster Mile.
5/4/2023
1:00:34
444 - Bill Davis - An Eye For Talent
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and co-host Mike Davis sit down with the man behind the famed #22 Caterpillar NASCAR Cup ride, Bill Davis. After helping Mark Martin as he came through the American Speed Association ranks, Bill went on to form a long-running race team that fielded cars in all of NASCAR’s top-three divisions. On the back of his successful Arkansas-based trucking company, Bill first entered the Xfinity Series ranks on a limited basis with Martin behind the wheel. Their quick success proved he had what it took as an owner, and despite Martin having to focus on his Cup racing endeavors, he convinced Bill to move to North Carolina and pursue a full-time chauffeur.
Bill explains that the driver he sought out came in the form of Jeff Gordon, who was making the transition from the sprint car world as a promising prospect. He also gives insight to how Gordon’s 1993 departure from the team led to a young Bobby Labonte inquiring about the ride, and how he came to end up fielding the well-known #22 Maxwell House car that was forever associated with Junior Johnson. Download listeners will get a master course in what it is to own a large-scale operation in NASCAR, as Bill details the ebb and flow of his organization and why it came to an end after the 2008 season
5/3/2023
1:28:45
443 - Sorry Not Sorry
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and co-host Mike Davis are back in the Bojangles Studio to kick off another week of the Dale Jr. Download. The guys had a wide variety of topics to catch up on and discuss, here’s what was on the docket:
Denny Hamlin’s Bracket Challenge (1:30)
Dale at the Kentucky Derby (10:45)
Mental Health Month (20:12)
Isla’s birthday bash
When the Download Gang went live on Youtube for Ask Jr., listeners sent in questions regarding: (38:00)
Dale’s time with Neil deGrasse Tyson
Dale and Mike’s bucket list items
Fighting with crew chiefs on the radio
Ross Chastain’s on-track aggression
5/2/2023
1:01:33
442 - Steve Letarte Brings A Surprise; Amy Takes Dale to Core
Dirty Mo Media worlds are colliding this week as Dale Earnhardt Jr. and co-host Mike Davis welcome Dirty Mo Dough host Steve Letarte to the Bojangles Studio. They discuss the sports betting podcast, Steve surprises Dale with a meaningful honor and the guys play a couple rounds of guessing games. Also, Amy joins Dale and Mike to give her account of Dale’s first core class.
4/27/2023
1:20:50
441 - Tony Stewart - Never Say Never
The last time Dale Earnhardt Jr. and co-host Mike Davis sat down with Tony Stewart, he was single and embarking on a 90-plus date sprint car schedule. Now, just four years later he’s happily married, owns an NHRA team, and is a Top-Alcohol Dragster event winner. Tony fills the guys in on his efforts to get in shape and where he and his wife, fellow NHRA competitor Leah Pruett, are thinking of settling down. They also discuss the difficulty of trying to run sprint cars on a part-time basis, and how competitive the dirt ranks have become in recent years.
Another new development for Tony was the 2020 formation of the Superstar Racing Experience, in which he won the inaugural points championship. Tony explains the vision behind the racing series, which drivers have impressed him thus far, and where he envisions it going in the future. The interview also covers how Tony and Leah met and how he ended up in the drag racing world.
