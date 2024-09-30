Winter Wonderful Fight in Utsunomiya Review | The Marigold Standard #26
Rob and Matt find themselves back together to talk just the one solitary show this week, as we continue to talk about the Winter Wonderful Fight tour, with night 2 coming from Utsunomiya in Tochigi!They chat about everything from Korakuen season tickets, to First Dream, to the nWo Wolfpack, to Kouki's prospects moving forward, to a great tag team main event and everything in between, all on what might be the shortest episode of The Marigold Standard they have ever recorded!
1:24:05
221: Goddesses of Stardom Tag League 2024 Nights 10, 11 & 12 Reviews & Play-Off Discussions!
Matt and Rob 'Hot Frosty' Goodwin are back once again to talk nights 10 through 12 of the 2024 Goddesses of Stardom Tag League.They chat Tam's terrifyingly intense obsession with Sayaka Kurura, a great set of shows for Tomoka Inaba, a H.A.T.E vs. H.A.T.E match that Rob loved, a Fukuoka Double Crazy name change, the future of the IWGP Women's Championship and Dream Queendom as well as trying to navigate the increasingly murky water of the qualification scenarios in each block!
2:41:21
220: Every 5Star Grand Prix Final Retrospective Part 3 (2021-2024)
Matt is back to complete his journey through every single 5Star Grand Prix final from 2012 all the way through to 2024. In this final episode, Matt reviews the finals spanning from Syuri's win in 2021, all the way through to just a few months ago, with Maika taking the most recent tournament in an instant classic against Saya Kamitani.
41:16
219: Historic X-Over II & New Blood West 2 Reviews!
We're back, and it's time to take a look at both Historic X-Over II and New Blood West 2!Rob and Matt chat about Mayu and Momo's show-stealing title match, a divisive mixed-tag match, Matoi Hamabe's debut, Matt trying in vain to put a positive spin on that spot, Mayu and AZM in the Tokyo Dome, the Women's International Cup and Saya Kamitani breaking Ryusuke Taguchi as well as so much more!
2:43:51
Winter Wonderful Fight in Korakuen Hall Review | The Marigold Standard #25
Rob and Matt are back for what is unfortunately, another Frankenstein's Monster of an episode with Matt sunning himself in Dallas, Texas. However, with a show as entertaining as this, they couldn't not provide you with a review - in whatever form it comes!So sit back and enjoy as the lads speak individually about Pure White Showzuki, Mai and Miku, a stellar Twinstar Championship, the obliteration of Nao Ishikawa, SareeeISM Chapter 6 and and everything in between!
Rob Goodwin & independent wrestling's Matt Turner are here every Friday to review the goings on in the top Joshi company in Japan - World Wonder Ring Stardom! Join the lads as they talk about the shows and the news surrounding one of the fastest rising companies in Japan!Subscribe to the Podcast: https://linktr.ee/TheStardomCastSupport our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/TheStardomCastCheck out the Website: https://www.thestardomcast.weebly.comBuy our Merch: https://teespring.com/en-GB/stores/podmania-podcasting-network