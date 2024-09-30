Winter Wonderful Fight in Utsunomiya Review | The Marigold Standard #26

Rob and Matt find themselves back together to talk just the one solitary show this week, as we continue to talk about the Winter Wonderful Fight tour, with night 2 coming from Utsunomiya in Tochigi!They chat about everything from Korakuen season tickets, to First Dream, to the nWo Wolfpack, to Kouki's prospects moving forward, to a great tag team main event and everything in between, all on what might be the shortest episode of The Marigold Standard they have ever recorded!