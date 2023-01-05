2023 NFL Draft Full Recap: Best Pick & Biggest Steal selections for every team + Day 3 Takeaways (NFL Draft 4/29)

You've followed them playing on Saturdays and now they are ready to play on Sundays. Check out CBS Sports' NFL Draft podcast called With the First Pick. You can find With the First Pick on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else podcasts are found. Ryan Wilson, Rick Spielman and Emory Hunt react to Day 3 of the NFL Draft and then discuss the best pick and biggest steal for all 32 teams. (0:30) Day 3 QBs (3:00) Eagles (5:00) Commanders (6:45) Giants (9:25) Cowboys (11:45) Bears (14:30) Lions (17:30) Packers (20:45) Vikings (22:30) Panthers (26:30) Falcons (34:00) Seahawks (36:30) Cardinals (40:00) 49ers (42:00) Rams (45:45) Jets (47:30) Patriots (49:30) Bills (52:30) Dolphins (54:00) Steelers (55:45) Ravens (59:00) Bengals (1:01:00) Browns (1:04:00) Texans (1:06:45) Colts (1:11:30) Titans (1:14:00) Jaguars (1:16:15) Raiders (1:18:45) Chargers (1:20:45) Chiefs (1:23:45) Broncos Watch With the First Pick on the NFL on CBS YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@NFLonCBS 'With the First Pick' is available for free on the Audacy app as well as on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Castbox and wherever else you listen to podcasts. You can listen to With the First Pick on your smart speakers! Simply say "Alexa, play the latest episode of the With the First Pick podcast" or "Hey Google, play the latest episode of the With the First Pick podcast." Follow the With the First Pick team on Twitter: @nfldraftcbs, @ryanwilsonCBS, @spielman_rick, @E_DeBerardinis Follow With the First Pick on TikTok & Instagram: @nfldraftcbs Produced by: Eric DeBerardinis Read the Pick Six newsletter here: https://www.cbssports.com/newsletters/picksix/ For more NFL Draft coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/ To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/ To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices