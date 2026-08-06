Bud Elliott talks with Josh Callaway of Sooners Illustrated to preview Oklahoma’s 2026 season. They discuss the pressure facing Brent Venables, the return of quarterback John Mateer, and just how high Oklahoma’s ceiling could be in 2026. Plus, a look at the Sooners’ biggest strengths, concerns, and expectations heading into another season in the SEC.



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Oklahoma Team Site: https://247sports.com/college/oklahoma/



(0:00) Vibes in Norman

(1:00) Coaching

(3:39) John Mateer

(7:27) Offensive Line

(9:40) Wide Receivers

(12:45) Running Backs

(18:00) 2026 Defense

(21:40) Schedule Breakdown

(25:00) Pressure on Venables



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🎙ABOUT THE SHOW

The 'Cover 3 College Football' Podcast is the perfect call for any die-hard fan. Join hosts Chip Patterson, Tom Fornelli, Danny Kanell and Bud Elliott as they take you from National Signing Day to the national championship with in-depth analysis from some of the biggest names in the sport. Cover 3 offers insider insight on the hottest topics in college football, tells you who is creating a buzz and previews each weekend with against-the-spread locks. From coaching searches to quarterback battles and everything in between, Cover 3 has it locked down.