The 'Cover 3 College Football' Podcast is the perfect call for any die-hard fan. Join hosts Chip Patterson, Tom Fornelli, Danny Kanell and Bud Elliott as they t... More
Available Episodes
5 of 975
Mailbag! What's one moment in college football you would change? (05/04)
First, what to make of the Big 12 exploring enhancements to its football and basketball product (1:12), a debate of whether Jimbo Fisher or Mel Tucker might receive their buyout first (10:51) and the latest transfer portal headlines (16:42). Then, picking one moment in college football history to change (23:54), whether Josh Allen would have transferred if he played in the portal era (31:50), why 5-star prospects might consider not signing a national letter of intent (38:50), Liberty's 2023 schedule (46:25), Florida State's preseason hype (52:13) and more!
Cover 3 is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Castbox and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
Get 20% off Cover 3 merch in the CBS Sports Store:
https://store.cbssports.com/collections/cover-3?utm_source=podcast-apple-com&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=buy-our-merch&utm_content=cover-3-collection
Watch Cover 3 on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/cover3
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @Chip_Patterson, @TomFornelli, @DannyKanell, @BudElliott3
For more college football coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/
To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/4/2023
57:35
Next Man Up! Who are college football's next stars after the 2023 NFL Draft?
The Cover 3 crew discuss players that will be stepping into bigger roles for the 2023 season! First, the crew discusses the pros and cons of the new College Football Playoff schedule slated to begin in the 2024 postseason (1:08) Next, we take a look at the high profile quarterbacks that will be replaced. (24:30) Then, the high draft picks that will have younger players step in for them at their respective schools. (38:34)
Cover 3 is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Castbox and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
Watch Cover 3 on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/cover3
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @Chip_Patterson, @TomFornelli, @DannyKanell, @BudElliott3
For more college football coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/
To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/3/2023
55:01
Transfer portal exodus at Michigan State, 2023 NFL Draft recap, 2024 Mock Draft instant reaction! (05/01)
The Cover 3 crew talks transfers, draft takeaways and the early 2024 Mock Drafts. First, the transfer portal closed over the weekend, and the late portal additions included three starters from Michigan State. What to make of the departures and what's next for the former Spartans as well as the top uncommitted players in the portal (1:20). Then it's on to discussing the weekend takeaways from the NFL Draft, including Deion Sanders' criticism (14:55), the wide receiver class (28:07) and Stetson Bennett's 4th Round selection (33:25). Finally, turning the page to 2024 with thoughts on Ryan Wilson's first mock draft of the cycle (44:57).
Cover 3 is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Castbox and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
Get 20% off Cover 3 merch in the CBS Sports Store:
https://store.cbssports.com/collections/cover-3?utm_source=podcast-apple-com&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=buy-our-merch&utm_content=cover-3-collection
Watch Cover 3 on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/cover3
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @Chip_Patterson, @TomFornelli, @DannyKanell, @BudElliott3
For more college football coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/
To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/1/2023
1:03:55
2023 NFL Draft Full Recap: Best Pick & Biggest Steal selections for every team + Day 3 Takeaways (NFL Draft 4/29)
You've followed them playing on Saturdays and now they are ready to play on Sundays. Check out CBS Sports' NFL Draft podcast called With the First Pick. You can find With the First Pick on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else podcasts are found.
Ryan Wilson, Rick Spielman and Emory Hunt react to Day 3 of the NFL Draft and then discuss the best pick and biggest steal for all 32 teams.
(0:30) Day 3 QBs
(3:00) Eagles
(5:00) Commanders
(6:45) Giants
(9:25) Cowboys
(11:45) Bears
(14:30) Lions
(17:30) Packers
(20:45) Vikings
(22:30) Panthers
(26:30) Falcons
(34:00) Seahawks
(36:30) Cardinals
(40:00) 49ers
(42:00) Rams
(45:45) Jets
(47:30) Patriots
(49:30) Bills
(52:30) Dolphins
(54:00) Steelers
(55:45) Ravens
(59:00) Bengals
(1:01:00) Browns
(1:04:00) Texans
(1:06:45) Colts
(1:11:30) Titans
(1:14:00) Jaguars
(1:16:15) Raiders
(1:18:45) Chargers
(1:20:45) Chiefs
(1:23:45) Broncos
Watch With the First Pick on the NFL on CBS YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@NFLonCBS
'With the First Pick' is available for free on the Audacy app as well as on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Castbox and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
You can listen to With the First Pick on your smart speakers! Simply say "Alexa, play the latest episode of the With the First Pick podcast" or "Hey Google, play the latest episode of the With the First Pick podcast."
Follow the With the First Pick team on Twitter: @nfldraftcbs, @ryanwilsonCBS, @spielman_rick, @E_DeBerardinis
Follow With the First Pick on TikTok & Instagram: @nfldraftcbs
Produced by: Eric DeBerardinis
Read the Pick Six newsletter here: https://www.cbssports.com/newsletters/picksix/
For more NFL Draft coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/
To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/30/2023
1:30:07
2023 NFL Draft preview, plus Alabama lands commitment from ex-Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner
The Cover 3 crew talks Tyler Buchner to Alabama and previews the 2023 NFL Draft. First, discussing whether storming the field should be preserved in college football in the wake of the SEC considering much stronger penalties for schools who engage in such celebratory behavior (1:16). Then it's on to previewing the 2024 NFL Draft, with the official Cover 3 Mock Draft of the first five picks of the first round (14:26). After that a quick breaking news discussion of former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner committing to Alabama (27:41) and then back to more draft talk with a spotlight on running backs and wide receivers (42:09).
Cover 3 is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Castbox and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
Get 20% off Cover 3 merch in the CBS Sports Store:
https://store.cbssports.com/collections/cover-3?utm_source=podcast-apple-com&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=buy-our-merch&utm_content=cover-3-collection
Watch Cover 3 on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/cover3
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @Chip_Patterson, @TomFornelli, @DannyKanell, @BudElliott3
For more college football coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/
To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
The 'Cover 3 College Football' Podcast is the perfect call for any die-hard fan. Join hosts Chip Patterson, Tom Fornelli, Danny Kanell and Bud Elliott as they take you from National Signing Day to the national championship with in-depth analysis from some of the biggest names in the sport. Cover 3 offers insider insight on the hottest topics in college football, tells you who is creating a buzz and previews each weekend with against-the-spread locks. From coaching searches to quarterback battles and everything in between, Cover 3 has it locked down.