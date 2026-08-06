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1880 episodes
- Bud Elliott talks with Josh Callaway of Sooners Illustrated to preview Oklahoma’s 2026 season. They discuss the pressure facing Brent Venables, the return of quarterback John Mateer, and just how high Oklahoma’s ceiling could be in 2026. Plus, a look at the Sooners’ biggest strengths, concerns, and expectations heading into another season in the SEC.
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Oklahoma Team Site: https://247sports.com/college/oklahoma/
(0:00) Vibes in Norman
(1:00) Coaching
(3:39) John Mateer
(7:27) Offensive Line
(9:40) Wide Receivers
(12:45) Running Backs
(18:00) 2026 Defense
(21:40) Schedule Breakdown
(25:00) Pressure on Venables
#cover3 #oklahoma #boomersooner #oklahomafootball #johnmateer #ACC #BigTen #SEC #Big12 #Football #CFB #CollegeFootball #TomFornelli #ChipPatterson #BudElliott #DannyKanell
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🎙ABOUT THE SHOW
The 'Cover 3 College Football' Podcast is the perfect call for any die-hard fan. Join hosts Chip Patterson, Tom Fornelli, Danny Kanell and Bud Elliott as they take you from National Signing Day to the national championship with in-depth analysis from some of the biggest names in the sport. Cover 3 offers insider insight on the hottest topics in college football, tells you who is creating a buzz and previews each weekend with against-the-spread locks. From coaching searches to quarterback battles and everything in between, Cover 3 has it locked down.
Ranking EVERY Power Four College Football Coach | SEC Meetings Update | Brendan Sorsby Latest 🏈01/01/1 | 1h 5 mins.The Cover 3 crew is back and they're running through head coach rankings for the power four conferences. The guys will also discuss the latest from SEC Spring Meetings, update the Brendan Sorsby situation, and much more!
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(00:00) Intro
(3:00) Brendan Sorsby Latest
(9:45) SEC Spring Meetings
(29:53) Danny’s Advise For An FSU Visit
(33:40) Which Coach Would You Let Date Your Daughter?
(25:19) CFB Head Coach Rankings
(47:29) Agreements and Disagreements In Coach Rankings
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Cover 3 is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
Visit the betting arena on CBSSports.com for all the latest in sportsbook reviews and sportsbook promos for betting on college football.
Watch Cover 3 on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/cover3
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @Chip_Patterson, @TomFornelli, @DannyKanell, @BudElliott3
For more college football coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/
To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/
ACC Win Totals Part 1: Clemson, Florida State, Miami & MORE | 2026 College Football Futures08/06/2026 | 1h 1 mins.The Cover 3 crew is back to continue their 2026 win totals breakdown for every Power Four team! This episode focuses on the first half of ACC teams.
(00:00) Intro
(3:30) Boston College O/U 3.5 Wins
(9:50) Cal O/U 6.5 Wins
(17:18) Clemson O/U 7.5 Wins
(25:22) Duke O/U 5.5 Wins
(30:38) Florida State O/U 6.5 Wins
(37:39) Georgia Tech O/U6.5 Wins
(44:30) Louisville O/U 8.5 Wins
(52:20) Miami O/U 10.5 Wins
(56:30) NC State O/U 7.5 Wins
Have you ever wanted to play fantasy football with Chip and Tom? Now’s your chance! Enter today and support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 👏
https://tiltify.com/@cbs-sports/fft-draftathon-2026
Cover 3 is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
Visit the betting arena on CBSSports.com for all the latest in sportsbook reviews and sportsbook promos for betting on college football.
Watch Cover 3 on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/cover3
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @Chip_Patterson, @TomFornelli, @DannyKanell, @BudElliott3
For more college football coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/
To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/
Big 12 Win Totals Part 2: Kansas State, Texas Tech, Utah & MORE | Preseason Coaches Poll Reaction08/05/2026 | 1hThe Cover 3 is back to continue their 2026 win totals breakdown for every Power Four team! This episode focuses on the second half of Big 12 teams. The guys also react to the preseason coaches poll and much more!
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(00:00) Intro
(1:44) Preseason Coaches Poll
(12:09) Kansas O/U 5.5 Wins
(19:08) Kansas State O/U 8.5 Wins
(26:07) Oklahoma State O/U 6.5 Wins
(35:11) TCU O/U 7.5 Wins
(42:23) Texas Tech O/U 10.5 Wins
(50:03) UCF O/U 5.5 Wins
(54:37) Utah O/U 8.5 Wins
(58:25) West Virginia O/U 5.5
-
Have you ever wanted to play fantasy football with Chip and Tom? Now’s your chance! Enter today and support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 👏
-
https://tiltify.com/@cbs-sports/fft-draftathon-2026
-
Cover 3 is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
Visit the betting arena on CBSSports.com for all the latest in sportsbook reviews and sportsbook promos for betting on college football.
Watch Cover 3 on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/cover3
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @Chip_Patterson, @TomFornelli, @DannyKanell, @BudElliott3
For more college football coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/
To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/
Everything We Learned From 2026 College Football Media Days + Group of Six Teams to Watch!08/04/2026 | 44 mins.The Cover 3 crew is back to put a bow on 2026 Media Days from the Power Four conferences! They also give under-the-radar Group of Six candidates for this season.
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(00:00) Intro
(00:40) Big Ten Takeaways
(11:24) SEC Takeaways
(23:30) ACC Takeaways
(38:54) Big 12 Takeaways
(42:53) Group of Six Spotlight
-
Cover 3 is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
Visit the betting arena on CBSSports.com for all the latest in sportsbook reviews and sportsbook promos for betting on college football.
Watch Cover 3 on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/cover3
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @Chip_Patterson, @TomFornelli, @DannyKanell, @BudElliott3
For more college football coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/
To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/
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About Cover 3 College Football
The 'Cover 3 College Football' Podcast is the perfect call for any die-hard fan. Join hosts Chip Patterson, Tom Fornelli, Danny Kanell and Bud Elliott as they take you from National Signing Day to the national championship with in-depth analysis from some of the biggest names in the sport. Cover 3 offers insider insight on the hottest topics in college football, tells you who is creating a buzz and previews each weekend with against-the-spread locks. From coaching searches to quarterback battles and everything in between, Cover 3 has it locked down.Podcast website
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Cover 3 College Football
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Cover 3 College Football: Podcasts in Family