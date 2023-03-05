Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Felger & Massarotti
Full show podcasts in one-hour segments, of Felger & Massarotti, updated weekdays. Listen to Felger & Mazz live every weekday from 2pm-6pm ET on Boston's Home f... More
Available Episodes

  • Vrabel Elected to Patriots Hall of Fame // Should Bill Parcells be in the Patriots Hall? // Celtics Win Game 2 over 76ers - 5/4 (Hour 3)
    (0:00) Thoughts on Mike Vrabel being elected to the Patriots Hall of Fame!  (10:38) Should Bill Parcells be in the Patriots Hall of Fame?  (19:47) More on Bill Parcells and the Patriots Hall of Fame.  (26:56) Resetting Celtics thoughts after their game 2 win.
    5/4/2023
    37:21
  • Joe Mazzulla Postgame // Red Sox Stay Hot // Mazz’s Tiers - 5/4 (Hour 2)
    (0:00) Some thoughts on postgame comments made by Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla last night.  (11:18) The callers weigh in on the Celtics.  (22:10) The Red Sox stay hot and Mazz’s Tiers!  (31:00) Red Sox twitter wants you to know where the Red Sox are in the standings!
    5/4/2023
    43:41
  • Celtics Take Game 2 over 76ers // Tatum or Brown: Who is the guy? // Caller Reaction - 5/4 (Hour 1)
    (0:00) The guys open the show with their thoughts on the Celtics game 2 win over the 76ers.  (13:46) More on the Celtics win and thoughts on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.  (25:05) More thoughts on who’s the guy between Brown and Tatum. (32:28) The callers weigh in on the Celtics.
    5/4/2023
    42:27
  • Bonus Felger and Mazz: Celtics vs 76ers Game 2 // Caller Reaction
    (0:00) A bonus Felger and Mazz hour opens with thoughts on Game 2 of the Celtics vs 76ers series.  (15:24) The callers weigh in on everything!  (23:54) More thoughts from the callers! 
    5/3/2023
    43:12
  • Celtics Defense // Bruins Goaltending // The Final Word - 5/3 (Hour 4)
    (0:00) Resetting thoughts on the Celtics defense. (11:03) Resetting thoughts on Linus Ullmark and the Bruins goaltending.  (21:25) The Callers weigh in on all that the guys have discussed.  (36:32) The final word!
    5/3/2023
    39:30

More Sports podcasts

About Felger & Massarotti

Full show podcasts in one-hour segments, of Felger & Massarotti, updated weekdays. Listen to Felger & Mazz live every weekday from 2pm-6pm ET on Boston's Home for Sports, 98.5 The Sports Hub.
