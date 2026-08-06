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5994 episodes
How Much Football Does Alex Barth Watch? // 5 Questions with Murray // The Final Word - 8/6 (Hour 4)08/06/2026 | 40 mins.(0:00) The final hour opens with the callers weighing in on all that has been discussed on the show.
(15:09) The guys discuss Alex Barth’s football viewing tendencies.Plus, more thoughts from the callers.
(26:00) 5 Questions that have nothing to do with sports with Jim Murray. Plus, the Email of the Day and The Final Word!
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Mazz’s (McCarthy’s) Tiers Reaction // Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum // Chad Tracy and the Red Sox Turnaround - 8/6 (Hour 3)08/06/2026 | 36 mins.(0:00) The third hour opens with the callers giving their additions to Tiers.
(9:22) Resetting thoughts on what Jaylen Brown had to say about his relationship with Jayson Tatum at his introductory press conference today.
(20:18) McCarthy’s thoughts on the Red Sox and their continued stretch of great baseball.
(30:37) How much credit should Chad Tracy get for the Red Sox turnaround?
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Drake Maye in QB Power Rankings // Mazz’s (McCarthy’s) Tiers // Caller Reaction - 8/6 (Hour 2)08/06/2026 | 47 mins.Drake Maye in QB Power Rankings // Mazz’s (McCarthy’s) Tiers // Caller Reaction - 8/6 (Hour 2)
(0:00) The second hour of the show opens with the callers giving their thoughts on all that has been discussed on the show.
(19:48) Barth and McCarthy fight over Drake Maye and where he ranks in QB power rankings.
(29:39) The debate on Drake Maye continues between Bath and McCarthy.
(38:57) With Mazz out today Matt McCarthy fills in on Mazz’s Tiers!
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Jaylen Brown Introductory Press Conference // Red Sox Win 7th Straight // American League Power Rankings - 8/6 (Hour 1)08/06/2026 | 40 mins.(0:00) Murray, Matt McCarthy, and Alex Barth open the show with their thoughts on the Red Sox latest win over the White Sox.
(9:17) As the guys wait for Jaylen Brown to get to the podium they discuss how he will fit in with the 76ers. Plus, McCarthy gives his American League power rankings.
(23:36) Jaylen Brown’s introductory press conference in Philadelphia.
(36:40) Reacting to Jaylen Brown saying he and Jayson Tatum haven’t really spoken since the trade.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Jaylen Brown’s Stream Comments // Email of the Day // The Final Word - 8/5 (Hour 4)08/05/2026 | 40 mins.(0:00) The final hour opens with Micahel Holley’s thoughts on Jaylen Brown’s comments on his stream the other night. Plus, caller reaction.
(18:53) The callers weigh in on all that has been discussed on the show.
(29:08) The Email of the Day and The Final Word!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Felger & Massarotti
Full show podcasts in one-hour segments, of Felger & Massarotti, updated weekdays. Listen to Felger & Mazz live every weekday from 2pm-6pm ET on Boston's Home for Sports, 98.5 The Sports Hub.Podcast website
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