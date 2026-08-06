(0:00) Murray, Matt McCarthy, and Alex Barth open the show with their thoughts on the Red Sox latest win over the White Sox.

(9:17) As the guys wait for Jaylen Brown to get to the podium they discuss how he will fit in with the 76ers. Plus, McCarthy gives his American League power rankings.

(23:36) Jaylen Brown’s introductory press conference in Philadelphia.

(36:40) Reacting to Jaylen Brown saying he and Jayson Tatum haven’t really spoken since the trade.



See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.