Why Paul Heyman Brought CM Punk to The Bloodline - Notsam Wrestling 427

Sam Roberts talks about Paul Heyman's return with CM Punk and how and why they could turn, the evolution of Gunther and Damien Priest, Travis Scott coming to Raw on Netflix, The Rizzler and AEW Full Gear, Who assaulted Jade Cargill, the women's US Title Tournament, Kevin Owens hating Cody Rhodes, and of course, answers emails.