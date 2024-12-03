The New Day Explodes! - Notsam Wrestling EMERGENCY Podcast
Sam Roberts instantly reacts to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turning on Big E on WWE Raw
Subscribe to the show YouTube page at YouTube.com/NotsamWrestling
--------
23:48
Is Kevin Owens Actually Right? - Notsam Wrestling 528
Sam Roberts talks about the end of War Games, CM Punk and Roman Reigns shaking hands, Paul Heyman's favor, Solo Sikoa's future, Kevin Owens saying that he is right against Cody Rhodes, the New Day breaking up, ESPN's top wrestlers under 30, WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, and of course, answers emails.
Support the show and get cell service for just 15 bucks a month. Head to https://www.mintmobile.com/NOTSAM
Subscribe to the show YouTube page at YouTube.com/NotsamWrestling
--------
1:29:13
Survivor Series Instant Reaction - Notsam Wrestling EMERGENCY Podcast
Sam Roberts and Megan Morant instantly react to everything that went down at Survivor Series War Games
Subscribe to the show YouTube page at YouTube.com/NotsamWrestling
--------
1:13:51
Paul Walter Hauser | Notsam Wrestling
Sam Roberts talks to Paul Walter Hauser in studio about his career as an actor, winning and Emmy and Golden Globe, working with Clint Eastwood and Spike Lee, calling out Matt Cardona in an award speech, becoming a wrestling fan, the reaction to him wrestling, and so much more
Subscribe to the show YouTube page at YouTube.com/NotsamWrestling
--------
1:31:13
Why Paul Heyman Brought CM Punk to The Bloodline - Notsam Wrestling 427
Sam Roberts talks about Paul Heyman's return with CM Punk and how and why they could turn, the evolution of Gunther and Damien Priest, Travis Scott coming to Raw on Netflix, The Rizzler and AEW Full Gear, Who assaulted Jade Cargill, the women's US Title Tournament, Kevin Owens hating Cody Rhodes, and of course, answers emails.
Try VIIA Help! Use code NOTSAM at https://bit.ly/viianotsam
Subscribe to the show YouTube page at YouTube.com/NotsamWrestling
The Last Professional Broadcaster Sam Roberts gives his weekly takes on all things WWE, AEW, Professional Wrestling, and Sports Entertainment - as well as has the best conversations with the biggest superstars and supporters in the industry.