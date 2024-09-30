The Women's Game 11/15/24: NWSL Playoff Special with Barbra Banda
Sam is joined by Orlando Pride and Zambia forward Barbra Banda to look ahead to this weekend's NWSL semifinal, discuss her early career in boxing, and what she's learned from playing with Marta.
--------
24:54
Friendlies with Sam Mewis 11/14/24: With Emily Sonnett
Sam is joined by USWNT and Gotham defender Emily Sonnett to preview this weekend's NWSL Playoff Semifinal between Gotham and the Washington Spirit, celebrate her recent accomplishment of reaching 100 caps for the USWNT, and to tell her side of THAT Alex Morgan handball story.
--------
35:50
Good Vibes FC 11/12/24: Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams
The Good Vibes Derby is in the books along with three other quarterfinal matchups - and don't worry - Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams are here to take you through the pains, the gains, and the glory as we enter playoff mode. First, Lynn talks through the Gotham vs Portland matchup, including the VAR call against best friend and co-host Becky Sauerbrunn, that Gotham depth, and what is to come for them in the semis. Sam and Lynn also dig into what's ahead in Orlando vs. KC, aka Barbra vs. Temwa, and how two players circled in red on the team sheet affect a strategy heading into a match. Plus, Lily Yohannes is officially declaring for the USWNT. They analyze how big this could be for the team and harken back to when they were that age. And a question from a listener who... funnily enough... plays for Good Vibes FC. It's playoff time! Fwa fwa fwa fwaaaaa!
--------
55:25
Friendlies with Sam Mewis 11/09/24: With Sam Coffey
Sam is joined by USWNT and Portland Thorns midfielder Sam Coffey to discuss winning Gold in Paris, how she has embraced the pressure that comes with a lead role on the USWNT, and how excited she is to head into NWSL playoffs with the Thorns.
--------
45:16
Good Vibes FC 11/05/24: Sam Mewis and Becky Sauerbrunn
The Halloween to Christmas pipeline is real and so are the vibes. Join Sammy and Becky as they dissect the final weekend of NWSL regular season action and all of the drama and scorelines that decided it all, including Becky and the Thorns' famous win over Angel City. Becky speaks to Christine Sinclair's last ever home appearance and the magic on the ball. They also get into Racheal Kundananji's "Get Over Here," and Chicago's slip that made them the bottom playoff seed. Then, it's quarterfinal weekend ahead! They dissect each match up including the epic match up of Orlando vs. Chicago on Amazon prime as well as the historic and terrifying Good Vibes Derby where Becky and Lynn will face off in a win-or-go-home this coming weekend. Get everything you need to know and keep the vibes high today!
