Good Vibes FC 11/12/24: Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams

The Good Vibes Derby is in the books along with three other quarterfinal matchups - and don't worry - Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams are here to take you through the pains, the gains, and the glory as we enter playoff mode. First, Lynn talks through the Gotham vs Portland matchup, including the VAR call against best friend and co-host Becky Sauerbrunn, that Gotham depth, and what is to come for them in the semis. Sam and Lynn also dig into what's ahead in Orlando vs. KC, aka Barbra vs. Temwa, and how two players circled in red on the team sheet affect a strategy heading into a match. Plus, Lily Yohannes is officially declaring for the USWNT. They analyze how big this could be for the team and harken back to when they were that age. And a question from a listener who... funnily enough... plays for Good Vibes FC. It's playoff time! Fwa fwa fwa fwaaaaa!