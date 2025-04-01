Powered by RND
The AC & JB Show

Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton
AC & JB: This is your go-to sports talk podcast, diving deep into the world of the SuperMotocross World Championship. Hosted by former pro racers Adam Cianciaru...
Sports

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • The Seattle Review Show
    We are doing this thing! Our very first full episode of the AC & JB Show is now HERE and we couldn't be more stoked to get this thing rolling. We possibly started this right after one of the best races of all time, so timing truly couldn't have worked more in our favor. Hear AC & JB give their thoughts on what happened between JuJu and Deegan, where they think Deegan's headspace is at and then who they have their eyes on as a possible superstar of the sport 👀On the 450 side it was Webb who got the best of the rest but how does he do it and what allowed him to make that late race pass on Sexton and how does this affect mindset moving forward?Check us out on Social ⬇️Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/acjbshow/Adam: https://www.instagram.com/adamcianciarulo/Justin: https://www.instagram.com/justinbrayton/
    1:06:56
  • Seattle Supercross Preview
    Adam, Justin, and Lewis Phillips preview this weekend's race at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA.
    45:44

About The AC & JB Show

AC & JB: This is your go-to sports talk podcast, diving deep into the world of the SuperMotocross World Championship. Hosted by former pro racers Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Brayton, both legends in the sport, the show offers insider perspectives, expert analysis, and behind-the-scenes stories from the highest level of motocross racing. Tune in for candid conversations, expert insights, and all things SuperMotocross!
