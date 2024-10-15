Dudes on Dudes with Gronk and Jules

Dudes on Ray Lewis, Jack Lambert, and James Harrison | Scariest Dudes

In honor of Halloween, this week, Gronk & Jules are getting on some of the NFL's scariest dudes of all time: Ray Lewis, Jack Lambert, and James Harrison. We're talking what it's like to get knocked out by Ray Lewis and his love for all things Gladiator. We decide if Jack Lambert is indeed the scariest looking NFL player of all time. We talk about what it's like to witness James Harrison in the weight room. We wrap up the show by comparing NFL stars to classic horror movie villains.