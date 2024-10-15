Dudes on Dudes with Gronk and Jules

Dudes on George Kittle, Richard Sherman, and Howie Long
This week we're heading west to talk about some dudes that made their name balling out in the Pacific Time Zone. We're talking what makes George Kittle so tough to stop and his love for pro wrestling. We break down how Richard Sherman backed up the trash talk. We dive in on what a beast Howie Long was on and off the field. We wrap it up by cutting some wrestling promos.
44:04
Dudes on Michael Strahan, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Sebastian Vollmer | German Dudes
In honor of the NFL game in Germany this weekend, we're getting on some NFL dudes with German ties. We're talking Michael Strahan's single season sack record and his insanely successful broadcasting career. We break down Amon-Ra St. Brown's route running and his roll in the Lions' resurgence. We talk about Sebastian Vollmer's legendary weight room performances and how he's growing the game in Germany. We wrap it up by learning some German.
59:39
Dudes on Ray Lewis, Jack Lambert, and James Harrison | Scariest Dudes
In honor of Halloween, this week, Gronk & Jules are getting on some of the NFL's scariest dudes of all time: Ray Lewis, Jack Lambert, and James Harrison. We're talking what it's like to get knocked out by Ray Lewis and his love for all things Gladiator. We decide if Jack Lambert is indeed the scariest looking NFL player of all time. We talk about what it's like to witness James Harrison in the weight room. We wrap up the show by comparing NFL stars to classic horror movie villains.
1:06:47
Dudes on Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen, and Shannon Sharpe | National Tight Ends Day
It's National Tight Ends Day this Sunday! In honor of the holiday, Gronk & Jules are getting on three of the greatest Tight Ends of all time: Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen, and Shannon Sharpe. We talk the smoothness of Travis Kelce. Gronk reveals how Greg Olsen helped him prepare for the NFL. We talk Shannon Sharpe and the dangers of Instagram Live. Our dudes wrap it up by building the greatest tight end of all time.
1:06:32
Dudes on Patrick Mahomes, Fred Warner, and Tom Brady | Chiefs vs. 49ers
Rob Gronkowski & Julian Edelman are getting on dudes from this Sunday's game of the week: the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the San Francisco 49ers. In honor of this highly anticipated matchup, we're talking the Chief's Patrick Mahomes, the 49ers' Fred Warner, and FOX's Tom Brady. We're talking what it's like to chug beers with a rookie Patrick Mahomes. We breakdown Fred Warner and the "new age linebacker." Gronk and Jules talk about the most annoyed Tom Brady ever made them. Then we wrap it up by categorizing some of celebrity dudes using our patented Dude classification system.
