Top Shelf + Paul Bissonnette
'Biz Nasty' skates onto the show to talk playoff hockey and what it's REALLY like in the steam room with Chuck. In honor of Charles' newest grandchild, Inside the NBA producer Tim Kiely brings the laughs with some LEGENDARY 'grandpa jokes.' EJ and The Chuckster discuss everything from the NFL draft to which movies make them cry, before taking some fun calls from the answering machine.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/3/2023
1:07:58
Not Cake + George Foreman & Khris Davis
What a treat! We’ve got TWO George Foremans in the Steam Room to discuss the release of the upcoming film Big George Foreman — first, the heavyweight champ himself joins EJ and Chuck to to talk about staying fit at 74, naming all his kids ‘George’, and more. Next, actor Khris Davis talks playing the boxing legend, making weight for the role and what it really feels like when you forget a line. Speaking of treats…Chuck eats his words when it comes to his donut preferences.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/21/2023
1:03:17
Disappearing Soap + Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck joins to talk about his new movie Air, including insight into MJ’s relationship with Nike, and the experience of directing his longtime friend and collaborator, Matt Damon. Ernie gives Charles a chance to convince Ben that Krispy Kreme is better than Dunkin Donuts, but some loyalties are non-negotiable. Chuck unpacks a lot of feelings about the men and women’s Final Four, the ‘load management’ details from the NBA’s new CBA, and LIV golfers at the Masters. Come for a story about hotel soap that is just as unforgettable as it is uncomfortable, stay to learn which body parts of autograph-seekers the Chuckster has scribbled on.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/7/2023
1:02:35
Stars Aligned + Jay Wright
Charles opens up and shares his thoughts about Ja Morant. Jay Wright keeps the March Madness mayhem going with his top picks and sleeper teams. The 2x National Champion former HC of Villanova talks retirement, if he’ll ever return to coaching and Chuck doesn’t miss a chance to give out a ‘pretty man’ compliment. TK is all about astrology and compatibility and Chuck’s Answering Machine features calls about rubber duckies, freeloaders and famous Inside the NBA segments.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
3/10/2023
58:53
You Can’t Test Him! He’s Andy Katz!
March Madness is here! College Basketball insider Andy Katz joins to give the guys an NCAA Tournament primer on hottest teams, upset predictions, and players who could be difference-makers in the dance. Ernie and Charles debate the do’s (stretching???) and don’ts (nudity, sitting too close) of Steam Room etiquette. Chuck calls EJ soft, argues Shaq isn’t even the best basketball player from LSU, and invites someone to go see Adele with him in Las Vegas.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
After 20 years together on Inside The NBA, Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley still have a lot to talk about. The Steam Room podcast is the new platform for EJ, Chuck, and weekly guests to explore conversations beyond the world of basketball. Grab your bracelet and step into The Steam Room every Thursday… and please, remember to keep your towel on.