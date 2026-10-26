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141 episodes
- The NBA is BACK and so are Chuck and EJ with another episode of The Steam Room! Charles dives in with his ‘First of All’ takes on Jalen Hurts and Bill Belichick before Spike Lee joins to discuss the Knicks’ historic run and the stories behind some of his iconic films. Chuck shares his NBA season award predictions, including some hot takes on Giannis and the Heat. Buffalo Bills star tackle Dion Dawkins steps into the Steam Room (with his towel on) to talk life as an NFL lineman, playing alongside Josh Allen, and giving back to the youth in his community. The Fellas answer listener messages on Chuck’s ‘Answering Machine’, and EJ ends on a high note with a ‘Good For the Soul’ message.
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- Fall time is HERE, and Chuck and Ernie are back in the Steam Room with the NBA season just around the corner. Charles tips things off with an update on his daily Diet Coke intake as he and EJ honor some of the Top Women in Media. Candace Parker joins to reminisce about her Hall of Fame induction this summer before diving into the WNBA Playoffs, top names to take over as commissioner, and teams to watch this coming NBA this season. EJ puts Chuckster to the test with some hot takes ahead of NBA Opening Night in ’Round Mound’ and educate us on the habits of cicadas. Then Ian Eagle stops by to drop some knowledge on the start of the NFL season, dark horse teams in the NBA, and Philly’s BIG offseason moves. The fellas end with takes on pumpkin spice lattes from Chuck's 'Answering Machine' and a ‘Good For the Soul’ moment featuring Justin Verlander’s final career start in Detroit.
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- Chuck & EJ are BACK for the final episode of Season 7 of The Steam Room after a wild March Madness! Chuck sounds off on tanking in the NBA and salutes the astronauts of the Artemis II mission in his 'First of All'. National Champion and Michigan Head Coach Dusty May joins the guys to talk Michigan's dominance, the aftermath of winning a national title, and how his 2023 run with FAU prepared him for the moment. The Fellas get some parting gifts for the season's end before Chuck takes a few Masters-related calls on his answering machine. Ernie then takes us back with a 'Good for the Soul' recap from throughout the season.
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- Chuck and EJ are back for another Steam Room session ahead of March Madness! Michigan legends Jalen Rose and Chris Webber join to talk the upcoming NCAA Tournament, the Wolverines and Pistons chances at championships this year, tell stories of the rise of the 'Fab Five', and share their perspectives on the infamous 'Timeout Game'. Chuckster sounds off on Bam Adebayo's record-breaking 83-point game, takes a few calls on his 'Answering Machine' about Timothée Chalamet and Pie Day, then leaves it to EJ to bring us home with his weekly 'Good for the Soul.'
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- The Steam Room is back in session with EJ and Chuck! Chuckster starts off by talking his improved golf game and playing with Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton before chiming in on the WNBA's ongoing CBA negotiations in his “First of All.” Transformational speaker Ryan Leak joins the fellas to share his story and the keys to having a positive mentality. Chuck kicks off his “Round Mound” reactions with his latest Publix obsession, undefeated Miami (OH)’s March Madness chances, and the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. The guys wrap things up with a few messages on Chuck’s Answering Machine and EJ’s “Good for the Soul” of the week.
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About The Steam Room
After 20 years together on Inside The NBA, Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley still have a lot to talk about. The Steam Room podcast is the new platform for EJ, Chuck, and weekly guests to explore conversations beyond the world of basketball. Grab your bracelet and step into The Steam Room every Thursday… and please, remember to keep your towel on.Podcast website
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