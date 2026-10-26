Fall time is HERE, and Chuck and Ernie are back in the Steam Room with the NBA season just around the corner. Charles tips things off with an update on his daily Diet Coke intake as he and EJ honor some of the Top Women in Media. Candace Parker joins to reminisce about her Hall of Fame induction this summer before diving into the WNBA Playoffs, top names to take over as commissioner, and teams to watch this coming NBA this season. EJ puts Chuckster to the test with some hot takes ahead of NBA Opening Night in ’Round Mound’ and educate us on the habits of cicadas. Then Ian Eagle stops by to drop some knowledge on the start of the NFL season, dark horse teams in the NBA, and Philly’s BIG offseason moves. The fellas end with takes on pumpkin spice lattes from Chuck's 'Answering Machine' and a ‘Good For the Soul’ moment featuring Justin Verlander’s final career start in Detroit.

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