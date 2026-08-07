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Yahoo Fantasy Football with Josh & Hayden

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Yahoo Fantasy Football with Josh & Hayden
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1596 episodes

  • Yahoo Fantasy Football with Josh & Hayden

    Our Audience Challenged Us To a Fantasy Football Mock Draft

    08/07/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Fantasy Football PPR Mock Draft | Josh and Hayden run their first Yahoo PPR mock draft of the 2026 fantasy football season with some of the sharpest viewers in the community. They break down positional strategy, surprising ADP values, notable fallers, and key training camp storylines before wrapping up with a College Fantasy Football primer alongside Yahoo's college football expert Eric Froton (https://x.com/CFFroton).

    🏈 Eric Froton's College Fantasy Football Rankings:
    https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy/article/college-fantasy-football-full-ppr-rankings-top-rbs-for-2026-drafts-155336468.html

    📊 Josh Norris' Rankings:

    Half-PPR: https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy/article/2026-fantasy-football-rankings-josh-norris-185744350.html

    PPR: https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy/article/2026-fantasy-football-rankings-ppr-josh-norris-194558691.html

    📊 Hayden Winks' Rankings:

    Half-PPR: https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy/article/2026-fantasy-football-rankings-hayden-winks-200458512.html

    PPR: https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy/article/2026-fantasy-football-rankings-ppr-hayden-winks-195906903.html

    Timestamps

    0:00 – Fantasy Football PPR Mock Draft on Yahoo

    1:43 – Half-PPR vs. Full-PPR Strategy

    3:25 – Round 1 Running Back Turn

    5:18 – Jaylen Waddle & Training Camp Injuries

    9:41 – Round 2/3 Turn Running Back Strategy

    11:39 – Trey McBride

    14:16 – Quarterback Value in Multi-Flex Leagues

    22:47 – Jadarian Price

    25:38 – QB4 Discussion

    27:40 – Rhamondre Stevenson & TreVeyon Henderson

    29:54 – Chris Godwin

    33:28 – Jonathon Brooks

    34:41 – Chuba Hubbard vs. J.K. Dobbins

    40:18 – Travis Hunter

    44:29 – De'Zhaun Stribling

    45:56 – Jalen McMillan

    51:53 – AJ Barner vs. Greg Dulcich

    53:04 – College Fantasy Football

    54:18 – Nick Marsh

    58:00 – Dierre Hill Jr. & Oregon Running Backs

    1:00:11 – Oregon vs. USC

    1:03:09 – Mason Heintschel

    🏈 Play Yahoo Fantasy Football:
    https://yahoofantasy.com/football

    📲 Follow Yahoo Fantasy Football with Josh & Hayden:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yahoofantasyjh
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jhfootballshow
    X: https://x.com/YahooFantasyJH
  • Yahoo Fantasy Football with Josh & Hayden

    22 Rankings Changes We Made This Week

    08/05/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Fantasy Football Rankings Updates – Camp Buzz Edition | Josh and Hayden break down the biggest training camp developments from around the NFL and explain how the latest news is impacting their 2026 fantasy football rankings. With preseason kicking off this week, they'll be updating their rankings every week throughout August.

    📊 Josh Norris' Rankings:

    Half-PPR: https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy/article/2026-fantasy-football-rankings-josh-norris-185744350.html

    PPR: https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy/article/2026-fantasy-football-rankings-ppr-josh-norris-194558691.html

    📊 Hayden Winks' Rankings:

    Half-PPR: https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy/article/2026-fantasy-football-rankings-hayden-winks-200458512.html

    PPR: https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy/article/2026-fantasy-football-rankings-ppr-hayden-winks-195906903.html

    Timestamps

    0:00 – Camp News & Rankings Updates

    1:51 – Stefon Diggs Signs with the Washington Commanders

    5:51 – Chig Okonkwo

    7:04 – Bill Croskey-Merritt

    9:23 – San Francisco 49ers Wide Receivers

    15:35 – Kenneth Walker III

    18:21 – TreVeyon Henderson

    22:12 – Green Bay Packers Wide Receivers

    25:48 – Josh Downs

    31:15 – Travis Etienne Jr. & Alvin Kamara

    35:03 – Jeremiyah Love & Arizona Cardinals

    40:27 – Makai Lemon & Dontayvion Wicks

    44:08 – KC Concepcion & Denzel Boston

    46:01 – Chris Brazzell & Tetairoa McMillan

    48:29 – Jonathon Brooks

    50:08 – Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receivers

    53:06 – Caleb Douglas

    54:18 – Ja'Kobi Lane

    55:54 – Kenyon Sadiq

    57:07 – Rashid Shaheed

    1:00:47 – Rapid Fire: Backup Running Backs (MarShawn Lloyd)

    1:02:45 – Jaydon Blue & Phil Mafah

    🏈 Play Yahoo Fantasy Football:
    https://yahoofantasy.com/football

    📲 Follow Yahoo Fantasy Football with Josh & Hayden:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yahoofantasyjh
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jhfootballshow
    X: https://x.com/YahooFantasyJH
  • Yahoo Fantasy Football with Josh & Hayden

    Fantasy Football Is Simple - Draft Good Players on Good Teams

    08/04/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Fantasy Football Good Players on Good Teams | Josh and Hayden are joined by Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice (https://x.com/Nate_Tice) to break down 2026 NFL team point total projections and discuss which offenses are most likely to overperform—or disappoint—this season. From backfield debates in Seattle and Washington to offensive line play, breakout offenses, and fantasy stars like Ashton Jeanty and Brian Thomas Jr., the crew explains why betting on the right team environment can be just as important as betting on the player.

    📺 Follow Nate Tice:
    https://www.youtube.com/@YahooSports

    Timestamps

    0:00 – Good Players on Good Teams

    3:18 – Seattle Seahawks Running Backs

    11:45 – Washington Commanders Running Backs

    20:58 – 2025 Running Back Overperformers

    23:08 – Which Teams Could Overperform in 2026?

    28:56 – Denver Broncos & Minnesota Vikings

    32:44 – Los Angeles Chargers

    39:40 – San Francisco 49ers

    42:13 – Ashton Jeanty & Las Vegas Raiders

    44:38 – James Conner & Arizona Cardinals

    46:29 – Miami Dolphins Offensive Line

    46:54 – Quinshon Judkins

    53:11 – Cincinnati Bengals Under Center

    59:29 – Brian Thomas Jr. & Jacksonville Jaguars

    1:02:21 – Indianapolis Colts

    1:03:54 – New England Patriots

    1:06:09 – Offensive Lines Sinking Fantasy Offenses

    🏈 Play Yahoo Fantasy Football:
    https://yahoofantasy.com/football

    📲 Follow Yahoo Fantasy Football with Josh & Hayden:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yahoofantasyjh
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jhfootballshow
    X: https://x.com/YahooFantasyJH
  • Yahoo Fantasy Football with Josh & Hayden

    11 Players With the Upside To Win Fantasy Championships

    08/03/2026 | 55 mins.
    Fantasy Football League Winning Upside | Josh and Hayden break down 13 players with true league-winning upside for the 2026 fantasy football season. Rather than settling for safe WR2s and RB2s, they identify the players who have the ceiling to swing fantasy leagues and help you bring home a championship.

    Timestamps

    0:00 – Fantasy Football League Winning Upside

    2:56 – Brock Bowers

    8:03 – Colston Loveland

    11:42 – Luther Burden III

    15:10 – Rome Odunze

    17:48 – Jaylen Waddle

    21:57 – Emeka Egbuka

    26:12 – Christian Watson

    30:37 – Cam Skattebo

    34:58 – Chase Brown

    38:31 – Breece Hall

    43:41 – Ashton Jeanty

    45:54 – Bhayshul Tuten

    48:45 – Kyle Pitts

    🏈 Play Yahoo Fantasy Football:
    https://yahoofantasy.com/football

    📲 Follow Yahoo Fantasy Football with Josh & Hayden:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yahoofantasyjh
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jhfootballshow
    X: https://x.com/YahooFantasyJH
  • Yahoo Fantasy Football with Josh & Hayden

    32 Teams. 32 Facts To Win Your 2026 Fantasy Football Draft

    07/31/2026 | 1h 37 mins.
    Fantasy Football Stats vs. Film – Preseason Edition | Josh and Hayden kick off the first Stats vs. Film episode of the 2026 fantasy football season, breaking down one player-driven narrative for every NFL team ahead of Preseason Week 1. From the Marvin Harrison Jr. debate to optimism (and skepticism) surrounding several RB2s, they separate what the numbers say from what the film actually shows.

    Timestamps

    0:00 – Stats vs. Film: Preseason Edition

    1:14 – Arizona Cardinals

    5:06 – Atlanta Falcons

    7:38 – Baltimore Ravens

    10:31 – Buffalo Bills

    13:35 – Carolina Panthers

    16:26 – Chicago Bears

    19:10 – Cincinnati Bengals

    22:34 – Cleveland Browns

    26:19 – Dallas Cowboys

    29:20 – Denver Broncos

    33:19 – Detroit Lions

    36:38 – Green Bay Packers

    39:41 – Houston Texans

    43:24 – Indianapolis Colts

    46:04 – Jacksonville Jaguars

    50:23 – Kansas City Chiefs

    53:14 – Las Vegas Raiders

    55:45 – Los Angeles Chargers

    58:41 – Los Angeles Rams

    1:01:27 – Miami Dolphins

    1:03:51 – De'Von Achane

    1:05:20 – Minnesota Vikings

    1:08:13 – New England Patriots

    1:10:49 – New Orleans Saints

    1:13:17 – New York Giants

    1:15:49 – New York Jets

    1:18:27 – Philadelphia Eagles

    1:21:32 – Pittsburgh Steelers

    1:23:37 – San Francisco 49ers

    1:26:18 – Seattle Seahawks

    1:28:34 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    1:30:49 – Tennessee Titans

    1:33:43 – Washington Commanders

    🏈 Play Yahoo Fantasy Football:
    https://yahoofantasy.com/football

    📲 Follow Yahoo Fantasy Football with Josh & Hayden:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yahoofantasyjh
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jhfootballshow
    X: https://x.com/YahooFantasyJH
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About Yahoo Fantasy Football with Josh & Hayden
Join Josh Norris and Hayden Winks as they outline the most actionable information around the NFL. From fantasy football to team building, NFL Draft coverage, rankings, analytics and more...it's all covered here.
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