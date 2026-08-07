Yahoo Fantasy Football with Josh & Hayden

Fantasy Football Good Players on Good Teams | Josh and Hayden are joined by Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice (https://x.com/Nate_Tice) to break down 2026 NFL team point total projections and discuss which offenses are most likely to overperform—or disappoint—this season. From backfield debates in Seattle and Washington to offensive line play, breakout offenses, and fantasy stars like Ashton Jeanty and Brian Thomas Jr., the crew explains why betting on the right team environment can be just as important as betting on the player.



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Timestamps



0:00 – Good Players on Good Teams



3:18 – Seattle Seahawks Running Backs



11:45 – Washington Commanders Running Backs



20:58 – 2025 Running Back Overperformers



23:08 – Which Teams Could Overperform in 2026?



28:56 – Denver Broncos & Minnesota Vikings



32:44 – Los Angeles Chargers



39:40 – San Francisco 49ers



42:13 – Ashton Jeanty & Las Vegas Raiders



44:38 – James Conner & Arizona Cardinals



46:29 – Miami Dolphins Offensive Line



46:54 – Quinshon Judkins



53:11 – Cincinnati Bengals Under Center



59:29 – Brian Thomas Jr. & Jacksonville Jaguars



1:02:21 – Indianapolis Colts



1:03:54 – New England Patriots



1:06:09 – Offensive Lines Sinking Fantasy Offenses



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