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1596 episodes
- Fantasy Football PPR Mock Draft | Josh and Hayden run their first Yahoo PPR mock draft of the 2026 fantasy football season with some of the sharpest viewers in the community. They break down positional strategy, surprising ADP values, notable fallers, and key training camp storylines before wrapping up with a College Fantasy Football primer alongside Yahoo's college football expert Eric Froton (https://x.com/CFFroton).
🏈 Eric Froton's College Fantasy Football Rankings:
https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy/article/college-fantasy-football-full-ppr-rankings-top-rbs-for-2026-drafts-155336468.html
📊 Josh Norris' Rankings:
Half-PPR: https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy/article/2026-fantasy-football-rankings-josh-norris-185744350.html
PPR: https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy/article/2026-fantasy-football-rankings-ppr-josh-norris-194558691.html
📊 Hayden Winks' Rankings:
Half-PPR: https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy/article/2026-fantasy-football-rankings-hayden-winks-200458512.html
PPR: https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy/article/2026-fantasy-football-rankings-ppr-hayden-winks-195906903.html
Timestamps
0:00 – Fantasy Football PPR Mock Draft on Yahoo
1:43 – Half-PPR vs. Full-PPR Strategy
3:25 – Round 1 Running Back Turn
5:18 – Jaylen Waddle & Training Camp Injuries
9:41 – Round 2/3 Turn Running Back Strategy
11:39 – Trey McBride
14:16 – Quarterback Value in Multi-Flex Leagues
22:47 – Jadarian Price
25:38 – QB4 Discussion
27:40 – Rhamondre Stevenson & TreVeyon Henderson
29:54 – Chris Godwin
33:28 – Jonathon Brooks
34:41 – Chuba Hubbard vs. J.K. Dobbins
40:18 – Travis Hunter
44:29 – De'Zhaun Stribling
45:56 – Jalen McMillan
51:53 – AJ Barner vs. Greg Dulcich
53:04 – College Fantasy Football
54:18 – Nick Marsh
58:00 – Dierre Hill Jr. & Oregon Running Backs
1:00:11 – Oregon vs. USC
1:03:09 – Mason Heintschel
🏈 Play Yahoo Fantasy Football:
https://yahoofantasy.com/football
📲 Follow Yahoo Fantasy Football with Josh & Hayden:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yahoofantasyjh
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jhfootballshow
X: https://x.com/YahooFantasyJH
- Fantasy Football Rankings Updates – Camp Buzz Edition | Josh and Hayden break down the biggest training camp developments from around the NFL and explain how the latest news is impacting their 2026 fantasy football rankings. With preseason kicking off this week, they'll be updating their rankings every week throughout August.
📊 Josh Norris' Rankings:
Half-PPR: https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy/article/2026-fantasy-football-rankings-josh-norris-185744350.html
PPR: https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy/article/2026-fantasy-football-rankings-ppr-josh-norris-194558691.html
📊 Hayden Winks' Rankings:
Half-PPR: https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy/article/2026-fantasy-football-rankings-hayden-winks-200458512.html
PPR: https://sports.yahoo.com/fantasy/article/2026-fantasy-football-rankings-ppr-hayden-winks-195906903.html
Timestamps
0:00 – Camp News & Rankings Updates
1:51 – Stefon Diggs Signs with the Washington Commanders
5:51 – Chig Okonkwo
7:04 – Bill Croskey-Merritt
9:23 – San Francisco 49ers Wide Receivers
15:35 – Kenneth Walker III
18:21 – TreVeyon Henderson
22:12 – Green Bay Packers Wide Receivers
25:48 – Josh Downs
31:15 – Travis Etienne Jr. & Alvin Kamara
35:03 – Jeremiyah Love & Arizona Cardinals
40:27 – Makai Lemon & Dontayvion Wicks
44:08 – KC Concepcion & Denzel Boston
46:01 – Chris Brazzell & Tetairoa McMillan
48:29 – Jonathon Brooks
50:08 – Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receivers
53:06 – Caleb Douglas
54:18 – Ja'Kobi Lane
55:54 – Kenyon Sadiq
57:07 – Rashid Shaheed
1:00:47 – Rapid Fire: Backup Running Backs (MarShawn Lloyd)
1:02:45 – Jaydon Blue & Phil Mafah
🏈 Play Yahoo Fantasy Football:
https://yahoofantasy.com/football
📲 Follow Yahoo Fantasy Football with Josh & Hayden:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yahoofantasyjh
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jhfootballshow
X: https://x.com/YahooFantasyJH
- Fantasy Football Good Players on Good Teams | Josh and Hayden are joined by Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice (https://x.com/Nate_Tice) to break down 2026 NFL team point total projections and discuss which offenses are most likely to overperform—or disappoint—this season. From backfield debates in Seattle and Washington to offensive line play, breakout offenses, and fantasy stars like Ashton Jeanty and Brian Thomas Jr., the crew explains why betting on the right team environment can be just as important as betting on the player.
📺 Follow Nate Tice:
https://www.youtube.com/@YahooSports
Timestamps
0:00 – Good Players on Good Teams
3:18 – Seattle Seahawks Running Backs
11:45 – Washington Commanders Running Backs
20:58 – 2025 Running Back Overperformers
23:08 – Which Teams Could Overperform in 2026?
28:56 – Denver Broncos & Minnesota Vikings
32:44 – Los Angeles Chargers
39:40 – San Francisco 49ers
42:13 – Ashton Jeanty & Las Vegas Raiders
44:38 – James Conner & Arizona Cardinals
46:29 – Miami Dolphins Offensive Line
46:54 – Quinshon Judkins
53:11 – Cincinnati Bengals Under Center
59:29 – Brian Thomas Jr. & Jacksonville Jaguars
1:02:21 – Indianapolis Colts
1:03:54 – New England Patriots
1:06:09 – Offensive Lines Sinking Fantasy Offenses
🏈 Play Yahoo Fantasy Football:
https://yahoofantasy.com/football
📲 Follow Yahoo Fantasy Football with Josh & Hayden:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yahoofantasyjh
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jhfootballshow
X: https://x.com/YahooFantasyJH
- Fantasy Football League Winning Upside | Josh and Hayden break down 13 players with true league-winning upside for the 2026 fantasy football season. Rather than settling for safe WR2s and RB2s, they identify the players who have the ceiling to swing fantasy leagues and help you bring home a championship.
Timestamps
0:00 – Fantasy Football League Winning Upside
2:56 – Brock Bowers
8:03 – Colston Loveland
11:42 – Luther Burden III
15:10 – Rome Odunze
17:48 – Jaylen Waddle
21:57 – Emeka Egbuka
26:12 – Christian Watson
30:37 – Cam Skattebo
34:58 – Chase Brown
38:31 – Breece Hall
43:41 – Ashton Jeanty
45:54 – Bhayshul Tuten
48:45 – Kyle Pitts
🏈 Play Yahoo Fantasy Football:
https://yahoofantasy.com/football
📲 Follow Yahoo Fantasy Football with Josh & Hayden:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yahoofantasyjh
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jhfootballshow
X: https://x.com/YahooFantasyJH
- Fantasy Football Stats vs. Film – Preseason Edition | Josh and Hayden kick off the first Stats vs. Film episode of the 2026 fantasy football season, breaking down one player-driven narrative for every NFL team ahead of Preseason Week 1. From the Marvin Harrison Jr. debate to optimism (and skepticism) surrounding several RB2s, they separate what the numbers say from what the film actually shows.
Timestamps
0:00 – Stats vs. Film: Preseason Edition
1:14 – Arizona Cardinals
5:06 – Atlanta Falcons
7:38 – Baltimore Ravens
10:31 – Buffalo Bills
13:35 – Carolina Panthers
16:26 – Chicago Bears
19:10 – Cincinnati Bengals
22:34 – Cleveland Browns
26:19 – Dallas Cowboys
29:20 – Denver Broncos
33:19 – Detroit Lions
36:38 – Green Bay Packers
39:41 – Houston Texans
43:24 – Indianapolis Colts
46:04 – Jacksonville Jaguars
50:23 – Kansas City Chiefs
53:14 – Las Vegas Raiders
55:45 – Los Angeles Chargers
58:41 – Los Angeles Rams
1:01:27 – Miami Dolphins
1:03:51 – De'Von Achane
1:05:20 – Minnesota Vikings
1:08:13 – New England Patriots
1:10:49 – New Orleans Saints
1:13:17 – New York Giants
1:15:49 – New York Jets
1:18:27 – Philadelphia Eagles
1:21:32 – Pittsburgh Steelers
1:23:37 – San Francisco 49ers
1:26:18 – Seattle Seahawks
1:28:34 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:30:49 – Tennessee Titans
1:33:43 – Washington Commanders
🏈 Play Yahoo Fantasy Football:
https://yahoofantasy.com/football
📲 Follow Yahoo Fantasy Football with Josh & Hayden:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yahoofantasyjh
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jhfootballshow
X: https://x.com/YahooFantasyJH
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About Yahoo Fantasy Football with Josh & Hayden
Join Josh Norris and Hayden Winks as they outline the most actionable information around the NFL. From fantasy football to team building, NFL Draft coverage, rankings, analytics and more...it's all covered here.Podcast website
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