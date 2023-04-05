Yahoo Fantasy Football with Josh & Hayden

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Join Josh Norris and Hayden Winks as they outline the most actionable information around the NFL. From Fantasy Football, Team Building, NFL Film and Analytics p... More
  • Top 22 Tight End Tier List (and why you're drafting the position all wrong)
    Fantasy Football Rankings 2023 - Drafting tight ends in fantasy football feels uncomfortable. The position is weird. So we open with strategy talk and then dive into a tier list and player rankings. Go draft on Underdog Fantasy, the home of best ball   GO DRAFT RIGHT NOW: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-underedog-football-show   RANKINGS: https://underdognetwork.com/football/fantasy-rankings/2023-best-ball-rankings-post-nfl-draft   🔴 Steve Smith WR Breakdowns - https://youtu.be/eh5Jf_LjIs8   🏈  RB Tier List Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zHi4D8mrIY   🏈  WR Tier List Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PAxyuQ2d7_4   ⚪ Dynasty Rookie Rankings: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3a694C6l6o   @FantasyPros @NFLStockExchange @NFL @NFL Network @CBS Sports HQ @CBS Sports @The Fantasy Footballers @The Fantasy Headliners @Fantasy Flock Network @BDGE Media @Pro Football Focus @Fantasy Football @Fantasy Football Advice @Barstool Sports @Underdog Fantasy @Sal Vetri  
    5/17/2023
    58:14
  • 7 Rookie Sleepers in Dynasty Fantasy Football
    Dynasty Rookie Sleepers - After creating a tier list of the Top 24 rookies for Dynasty Fantasy Football, Josh Norris and Hayden Winks add some of their favorites that were not mentioned.   And remember, Underdog Fantasy is the home of best ball   GO DRAFT RIGHT NOW: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-underedog-football-show   RANKINGS: https://underdognetwork.com/football/fantasy-rankings/2023-top-50-dynasty-rookie-rankings-and-notes   🔴 Steve Smith WR Breakdowns - https://youtu.be/eh5Jf_LjIs8   🏈  Hayden's RB Rankings & Write-Ups: https://underdognetwork.com/football/nfl-draft/2023-nfl-draft-rb-rankings-grades-and-profiles   🏈  Hayden's WR Rankings & Write-Ups: https://underdognetwork.com/football/nfl-draft/2023-nfl-draft-wr-rankings-grades-and-profiles   Timestamps! 0:00 Sleepers Intro 1:13 Tyjae Spears 6:36 Jayden Reed 11:05 Josh Downs 16:18 Hendon Hooker 21:03 DeWayne McBride 24:08 Zach Evans 28:12 Chase Brown 32:35 Rapid Fire RB Sleepers 34:26 Rapid Fire WR Sleepers 40:50 Rapid Fire TE Sleepers 42:45 Rapid Fire DEEP Sleepers   ⚪ Zach Charbonnet Video Analysis - https://youtu.be/GosK2CKVxBA   🔴 Jonathan Mingo Video Analysis - https://youtu.be/F_gQU_jroX0   🔵 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Video Analysis - https://youtu.be/ookP00EYu2s   @FantasyPros @NFLStockExchange @NFL @NFL Network @CBS Sports HQ @CBS Sports @The Fantasy Footballers @The Fantasy Headliners @Fantasy Flock Network @BDGE Media @Pro Football Focus @Fantasy Football @Fantasy Football Advice @Barstool Sports @Underdog Fantasy @Sal Vetri   Today's topics: dynasty fantasy football,2023 dynasty fantasy football,2023 rookie sleepers,2023 fantasy football,fantasy football advice,2023 dynasty rookie mock draft,dynasty football,fantasy football strategy,fantasy football draft,rookie sleepers,underdog fantasy,fantasy football,2023 dynasty rookie rankings,dynasty fantasy football 2023,dynasty fantasy football 2023 rookies,fantasy football 2023 dynasty,dynasty football 2023,dynasty football rankings,nfl  
    5/15/2023
    45:25
  • Top 24 Dynasty Rookie Rankings and Tier List
    Dynasty Rookie Draft 2023 (Superflex and TE Premium) - Josh watched the press conferences. Hayden crunched the numbers. Both watched the games, in order to bring you the ultimate dynasty rookie rankings for your drafts. Where should you target names like Jonathan Mingo, Devon Achane, Jordan Addison, Roschon Johnson and others...   And remember, Underdog Fantasy is the home of best ball   GO DRAFT RIGHT NOW: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-underedog-football-show   RANKINGS: https://underdognetwork.com/football/fantasy-rankings/2023-top-50-dynasty-rookie-rankings-and-notes   🔴 Steve Smith WR Breakdowns - https://youtu.be/eh5Jf_LjIs8   🏈  Hayden's RB Rankings & Write-Ups: https://underdognetwork.com/football/nfl-draft/2023-nfl-draft-rb-rankings-grades-and-profiles   🏈  Hayden's WR Rankings & Write-Ups: https://underdognetwork.com/football/nfl-draft/2023-nfl-draft-wr-rankings-grades-and-profiles   ⚪ Zach Charbonnet Video Analysis - https://youtu.be/GosK2CKVxBA   🔴 Jonathan Mingo Video Analysis - https://youtu.be/F_gQU_jroX0   🔵 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Video Analysis - https://youtu.be/ookP00EYu2s   @FantasyPros @NFLStockExchange @NFL @NFL Network @CBS Sports HQ @CBS Sports @The Fantasy Footballers @The Fantasy Headliners @Fantasy Flock Network @BDGE Media @Pro Football Focus @Fantasy Football @Fantasy Football Advice @Barstool Sports @Underdog Fantasy @Sal Vetri  
    5/11/2023
    1:11:49
  • First Look at Fantasy Football WR Rankings (w/ Rookies)
    Fantasy Football Rankings 2023 - Pass catchers continue to get boosted in drafts ahead of the 2023 NFL Season. Josh Norris and Hayden Winks create their list of WR Tiers, which includes two rookies like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jordan Addison, among veterans Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp and Garrett Wilson.   GO DRAFT RIGHT NOW: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-underedog-football-show   RANKINGS: https://underdognetwork.com/football/fantasy-rankings/2023-best-ball-rankings-post-nfl-draft   Timestamps! 0:00 Why WRs Go Early 1:30 WR1 Justin Jefferson 3:08 WR2 Ja'Marr Chase 5:06 WR3 Cooper Kupp 7:24 WR4 Tyreek Hill 9:25 WR5 Davante Adams 11:07 WR6 A.J. Brown 12:40 WR7 Stefon Diggs 14:22 WR9 CeeDee Lamb 15:55 WR8 Garrett Wilson 18:32 WR10 Amon-Ra St. Brown 20:40 WR11 Tee Higgins 23:28 WR12 Devonta Smith 25:00 WR13 Jaylen Waddle 26:58 WR14 Amari Cooper 29:33 WR15 Calvin Ridley 32:00 WR16 DK Metcalf 33:47 WR17 Chris Olave 36:48 WR18 Deebo Samuel 37:56 WR19/20 Chargers WRs 39:14 WR21 Jerry Jeudy 40:37 WR22 Terry McLaurin 41:14 WR23 Chris Godwin 41:58 WR24 Christian Watson 44:37 WR25 DeAndre Hopkins 45:15 WR26 Drake London 46:13 Theo Von Dark Arts 47:25 WR29 DJ Moore 48:30 WR30 Brandon Aiyuk 50:00 WR33 Michael Pittman 50:40 WR32 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 51:20 Sleepers! Jonathan Mingo 53:10 Sleepers! Nico Collins 54:13 Sleepers! Alec Pierce 55:00 Sleepers! Rapid Fire (SICKOS) 56:07 Sleepers! Rashid Shaheed 56:28 Sleepers! Khalil Shakir   🔴 Steve Smith WR Breakdowns - https://youtu.be/eh5Jf_LjIs8   🏈  Hayden's RB Rankings & Write-Ups: https://underdognetwork.com/football/nfl-draft/2023-nfl-draft-rb-rankings-grades-and-profiles   🏈  Hayden's WR Rankings & Write-Ups: https://underdognetwork.com/football/nfl-draft/2023-nfl-draft-wr-rankings-grades-and-profiles   ⚪ Zach Charbonnet Video Analysis - https://youtu.be/GosK2CKVxBA   🔴 Jonathan Mingo Video Analysis - https://youtu.be/F_gQU_jroX0   🔵 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Video Analysis - https://youtu.be/ookP00EYu2s   @FantasyPros @NFLStockExchange @NFL @NFL Network @CBS Sports HQ @CBS Sports @The Fantasy Footballers @The Fantasy Headliners @Fantasy Flock Network @BDGE Media @Pro Football Focus @Fantasy Football @Fantasy Football Advice @Barstool Sports @Underdog Fantasy @Sal Vetri   Today's topics: 2023 fantasy football,fantasy football,fantasy football 2023,jordan addison,fantasy football rankings,zay flowers,fantasy football advice,underdog fantasy,jonathan mingo,2023 fantasy football sleepers,fantasy football 2023 rookies,fantasy football 2023 rankings,fantasy football 2023 draft,wr tier list fantasy football,wr tiers fantasy football,fantasy football 2023 tips,fantasy football 2023 predictions,fantasy football 2023 redraft,nfl draft 2023 reaction  
    5/5/2023
    58:31
  • First Look Fantasy Football RB Tiers - Top 24
    Fantasy Football Rankings - The NFL Draft reactions are complete, and now it's time to tier the RB position for a summer of drafting fantasy football. Josh Norris and Hayden Winks of Underdog Fantasy place Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs among their veteran peers. Plus call out a few fantasy football sleepers.   GO DRAFT RIGHT NOW: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-underedog-football-show   RANKINGS: https://underdognetwork.com/football/fantasy-rankings/2023-best-ball-rankings-post-nfl-draft   Timestamps! 0:00 RB Value In Best Ball 2:30 RB1 Christian McCaffrey 5:10 RB2 Bijan Robinson 8:02 RB3 Austin Ekeler 9:55 RB4 Saquon Barkley 11:36 RB5 Nick Chubb 13:53 RB6 Jonathan Taylor 17:27 RB7 Josh Jacobs 19:18 RB8 Rhamondre Stevenson 22:13 RB9 Breece Hall 24:42 RB10 Tony Pollard 27:13 RB11 Derrick Henry 29:33 RB12 Travis Etienne 33:06 RB13 Najee Harris 35:11 RB14 Miles Sanders 38:00 RB15 Jahmyr Gibbs 41:53 RB16 Kenneth Walker 47:55 RB17 Dameon Pierce 51:08 RB18 Aaron Jones 52:52 RB19 Joe Mixon 55:00 RB20 Dalvin Cook 55:28 RB21 David Montgomery 55:55 RB22 D'Andre Swift 59:59 RB23 Isiah Pacheco 1:01:28 RB24 James Conner 1:03:50 Sleepers! Elijah Mitchell 1:04:32 Sleepers! Devin Singletary 1:05:22 Sleepers! Jerome Ford 1:06:11 Sleepers! Kyren Williams 1:08:20 BEST BALL MANIA IV   🔴 Steve Smith WR Breakdowns - https://youtu.be/eh5Jf_LjIs8   🏈  Hayden's RB Rankings & Write-Ups: https://underdognetwork.com/football/nfl-draft/2023-nfl-draft-rb-rankings-grades-and-profiles   🏈  Hayden's WR Rankings & Write-Ups: https://underdognetwork.com/football/nfl-draft/2023-nfl-draft-wr-rankings-grades-and-profiles   ⚪ Zach Charbonnet Video Analysis - https://youtu.be/GosK2CKVxBA   🔴 Jonathan Mingo Video Analysis - https://youtu.be/F_gQU_jroX0   🔵 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Video Analysis - https://youtu.be/ookP00EYu2s   @FantasyPros @NFLStockExchange @NFL @NFL Network @CBS Sports HQ @CBS Sports @The Fantasy Footballers @The Fantasy Headliners @Fantasy Flock Network @BDGE Media @Pro Football Focus @Fantasy Football @Fantasy Football Advice @Barstool Sports @Underdog Fantasy @Sal Vetri   Today's Topics: fantasy football,2023 fantasy football,fantasy football 2023,fantasy football advice,bijan robinson,fantasy football rankings,jahmyr gibbs,2023 fantasy football rookies,2023 fantasy football sleepers,fantasy football 2023 rankings,fantasy football 2023 rookies,fantasy football 2023 tips,fantasy football 2023 predictions,fantasy football tiers,fantasy football advice live,underdog fantasy,best ball,RB rankings,Fantasy RB rankings,fantasy rankings RBs  
    5/4/2023
    1:09:18

More Sports podcasts

About The Underdog Football Show

Join Josh Norris and Hayden Winks as they outline the most actionable information around the NFL. From Fantasy Football, Team Building, NFL Film and Analytics plus game picks... it‘s all covered here.
