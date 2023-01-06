Founded and run by the one and only, Gilbert Arenas. LIVE T-W-Th 11:30PT/2:30 ET on YouTube.
Beyond becoming one of the most unstoppable scorers of his era, ... More
The NBA Is Way Too Soft!!!
Jimmy Butler Continues his NBA Playoffs dominance by trademarking the name Himmy Butler where Gilbert Arenas finally anoints him as an NBA Superstar. Other NBA Topics in Gils Arena include, the Philadelphia 76ers hiring Nick Nurse, Lonzo Ball's Career Ending injury, Pat Riley's spot in NBA History and so much more!!!!!!!!!!
6/1/2023
2:13:34
The Miami Heat HAVE NO CHANCE In The NBA Finals
Jimmy Butler Leads The Heat to The NBA Finals as Gilbert Arenas and the Gils Arena Crew recaps the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. Other NBA Topics Include - Scottie Pippen's comments on Michael Jordan, Bob Myers Dismissal from Golden State and The NBA Coaching Carousel.
5/30/2023
2:11:35
Boston BATTLES Back!!!
The Boston Celtics Battle Back to Win Game 2 vs the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs. Gilbert Arenas breaks down how Jaylen Brown and the Celtics spoiled the return of NBA MVP Joel Embiid to even the series. Other NBA Topics include, previewing a wild weekend of playoff basketball between the Lakers - Warriors and Suns - Nuggets!!!
5/4/2023
1:50:39
The Lakers And Knicks Win BIG!!!
The Lakers And Knicks Win BIG as Gilbert Arenas reacts to a crazy night in the NBA Playoffs!! Other NBA topics include the injuries to Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid, Steph Curry vs Lebron James and The Boston Celtics MUST WIN Game against the 76ers.
5/3/2023
1:52:30
Lebron James vs Steph Curry: Gil's Pick To Win The West
Lebron James vs Steph Curry as Gilbert Arenas breaks down the first round of the NBA Playoffs and previews what's to come!! NBA Topics include...The Boston Celtics loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Suns vs Nuggets, Warriors - Kings Game 7 and Jimmy Butler's continued dominance through the NBA Playoffs.
Beyond becoming one of the most unstoppable scorers of his era, Agent Zero is one of the most celebrated personalities the league has ever seen. Follow along for his insight, views on the game, and theories that will make you look at basketball (plus the world around it) differently…
