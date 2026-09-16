Gil's Arena Reacts To A THRILLING Night of NBA Playoff Basketball as Gilbert Arenas & The Gil's Arena Crew return to the arena and break down an incredible night of upsets in the 2nd Round of the NBA Playoffs. They start things off with the reigning champs as the Boston Celtics choked away a 20 point 2nd half lead to fall to the New York Knicks in overtime and discuss if this win for New York showed more about the Celtics or their feisty opponent. They also break down how the Celtics' affinity for shooting 3 pointers at a high clip came back to bite them on an off night for Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown and debate if Jalen Brunson is the perfect leader for this Knicks squad. They predict if this Game 1 upset will carry the Knicks throughout the series before turning their attention to the West, where Nikola Jokic shined and set up Aaron Gordon for another game winning shot to carry the Denver Nuggets over the OKC Thunder in Game One. The Gil's Arena Crew debates what has gotten into Gordon after hitting multiple game winners this season and highlight how Nikola Jokic's insane stat line and ability to coach the team after the firing of Mike Malone is proving he's the NBA's Best Player. Finally, they give Gregg Popovich his flowers after the legendary head coach announced his retirement this season and discuss his incredible impact on the game of basketball, before giving their series predictions for the matchup between the Golden State Warriors & Minnesota Timberwolves. Please give us a like and subscribe!!!



Gil's Arena Crew - Gilbert Arenas Josiah Johnson, Rashad McCants, Nick Young, Jordan Crawford & Brandon Jennings



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0:00:00 – 2 Min Countdown



0:01:52 – Show Start



0:08:11 – Gilbert Arenas Previews His Netflix Doc



0:13:39 – MET Gala Fit Reactions



0:17:47 – Knicks Thrilling Overtime Win



0:31:54 – Jalen Brunson Is The Perfect Knick



0:41:44 – Naming The Best Corner Guy



0:52:12 – Trolling The Celtics For Their Bad Game



1:14:43 – Jokic Showed SGA He's The Real MVP



1:37:31 – Breaking Down The Game Winning Play



1:49:32 – Will The Thunder Bounce Back In Game 2?



1:52:38 – Rashad Celebrates Lakers In 5



1:58:06 – Jordan Crawford's Time Playing With Steph



2:03:22 – How Is Swaggy P As A Head Coach



2:08:58 – Kenny Atkinson Coach Of The Year



2:17:03 – Should The Cavs Be Worried About Their Injuries?



2:23:46 – Timberwolves - Warriors Predictions



2:29:33 – MostlyFans

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