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836 episodes
The Arena BATTLES Over Kawhi’s Return, PG's Fit In Boston & Westbrook’s All-Time Legacy Part 109/16/2026 | 1h 33 mins.Gilbert Arenas, Evan Turner, DeMarcus Cousins, Iman Shumpert, Brendan Haywood, and Josiah Johnson bring you the best NBA show on the planet! This episode the couch gives their opinion on the Kawhi trade, blasts new age coaching for being lazy, discusses Paul George's new role in Boston and more!
Presented by Polymarket - the world's largest prediction market. Use code ARENA when you sign up for a $50 bonus with a qualifying deposit of $10. https://app.polymarket.us/S8ac/ARENA 18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
Follow Gil's Arena on socials: Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/gilsarena0/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GilsArena0 Threads - https://www.threads.com/@gilsarena0 Twitter/X - https://x.com/GilsArenaShow Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/gilsarenashow TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@gilsarena
TimeStamps:
0:00 - INTRO
7:50- KAWHI TRADE
10:00- PLAYOFF MOVER
13:00- OFFENSIVE QUESTIONS
16:00- TEAM COMPARISONS
20:00- THE BIGGEST QUESTIONS
25:00- KAWHI’S STYLE OF HOOPS
28:00- PLAYOFF STRUGGLES
33:00 - KAWHI OR BRANDON INGRAM?
35:00- OFFENSIVE LIABILITIES
38:00- LAZY COACHES
43:00- OFFENSIVE IDENTITIES
46:00- BAD SHOOTERS SHOOTING
51:00 - PAUL GEORGE ROLE IN BOSTON
55:00- PG IS NOT EVEN CLOSE TO A STAR
58:00- 2ND OPTION WARS
1:02:00 - NORMAL CELTICS STRUGGLES
1:04:11-NOT A CHIP TEAM
1:09:00- EASTERN TEAM PROBLEMS
1:13:00- A MIDDLETON MISSING IN ATL ???
1:17:00 - Pat Riley built team
1:21:00- BAD GIANNIS SITUATION
1:26:00 - THE KNICKS DIFFERENCE
1:30:00 - PRESSURE ON JASON TATUM
(Timestamps may vary based on ads)
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Luka's The KING of LA, LeBron & the Sixers look unfair! And The Arena's Perfect Hooper Part 209/16/2026 | 1h 51 mins.Gilbert Arenas, Evan Turner, Iman Shumpert, Brendan Haywood, and Josiah Johnson bring you the best NBA show on the planet! This episode the cast predicts how Luka Dončić will perform in the 2026 -27. Season after losing weight in the off-season, what LeBron James will do in year 24 with his new crew in Philadelphia, whether or not the 76ers will win at least 51 games, and whether or not the Los Angeles Lakers will win 45 games.
Presented by Polymarket - the world's largest prediction market. Use code ARENA when you sign up for a $50 bonus with a qualifying deposit of $10. https://app.polymarket.us/S8ac/ARENA 18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
Follow Gil's Arena on socials: Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/gilsarena0/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GilsArena0 Threads - https://www.threads.com/@gilsarena0 Twitter/X - https://x.com/GilsArenaShow Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/gilsarenashow TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@gilsarena
TimeStamps:
0:00 - The cast gives predictions on Luka's 2026-27 season after losing weight in the offseason
32:02 - Lebron's expectation in year 24
01:24:09 - Will the Sixers win at least 51 games?
01:26:18 - Will the Lakers win at least 45 games?
(Timestamps may vary based on advertisements.)
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Luka's The KING of LA, LeBron & the Sixers look unfair! And The Arena's Perfect Hooper Part 109/16/2026 | 55 mins.Gilbert Arenas, Evan Turner, Iman Shumpert, Brendan Haywood, and Josiah Johnson bring you the best NBA show on the planet! This episode Evan Turner gets introduced to the couch, Iman Shumpert gives a soft apology to Tracy McGrady, the couch goes off on Kevin Durant's opinion on MVPs versus championships, they argue over why star players receive more blame than anyone else on the season is unsuccessful, and they talk the off-season moves of the Los Angeles Lakers and give their expectations of the season
Presented by Polymarket - the world's largest prediction market. Use code ARENA when you sign up for a $50 bonus with a qualifying deposit of $10. https://app.polymarket.us/S8ac/ARENA 18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
Follow Gil's Arena on socials: Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/gilsarena0/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GilsArena0 Threads - https://www.threads.com/@gilsarena0 Twitter/X - https://x.com/GilsArenaShow Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/gilsarenashow TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@gilsarena
TimeStamps:
0:00 - Intros
03:41 - Evan Turner graces the couch
10:25 - Iman Shumpert "Soft" apologizes to Tracy McGrady
11:25 - The cast goes OFF on KD for his opinion on MVPs>Championships
24:18 - The cast argues over star players get more blame than anyone else when a team doesn't win a championship
42:43 - The couch talks about the Lakers off-season moves and gives their expectations for the season
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- Gil's Arena Reacts To A THRILLING Night of NBA Playoff Basketball as Gilbert Arenas & The Gil's Arena Crew return to the arena and break down an incredible night of upsets in the 2nd Round of the NBA Playoffs. They start things off with the reigning champs as the Boston Celtics choked away a 20 point 2nd half lead to fall to the New York Knicks in overtime and discuss if this win for New York showed more about the Celtics or their feisty opponent. They also break down how the Celtics' affinity for shooting 3 pointers at a high clip came back to bite them on an off night for Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown and debate if Jalen Brunson is the perfect leader for this Knicks squad. They predict if this Game 1 upset will carry the Knicks throughout the series before turning their attention to the West, where Nikola Jokic shined and set up Aaron Gordon for another game winning shot to carry the Denver Nuggets over the OKC Thunder in Game One. The Gil's Arena Crew debates what has gotten into Gordon after hitting multiple game winners this season and highlight how Nikola Jokic's insane stat line and ability to coach the team after the firing of Mike Malone is proving he's the NBA's Best Player. Finally, they give Gregg Popovich his flowers after the legendary head coach announced his retirement this season and discuss his incredible impact on the game of basketball, before giving their series predictions for the matchup between the Golden State Warriors & Minnesota Timberwolves. Please give us a like and subscribe!!!
Gil's Arena Crew - Gilbert Arenas Josiah Johnson, Rashad McCants, Nick Young, Jordan Crawford & Brandon Jennings
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0:00:00 – 2 Min Countdown
0:01:52 – Show Start
0:08:11 – Gilbert Arenas Previews His Netflix Doc
0:13:39 – MET Gala Fit Reactions
0:17:47 – Knicks Thrilling Overtime Win
0:31:54 – Jalen Brunson Is The Perfect Knick
0:41:44 – Naming The Best Corner Guy
0:52:12 – Trolling The Celtics For Their Bad Game
1:14:43 – Jokic Showed SGA He's The Real MVP
1:37:31 – Breaking Down The Game Winning Play
1:49:32 – Will The Thunder Bounce Back In Game 2?
1:52:38 – Rashad Celebrates Lakers In 5
1:58:06 – Jordan Crawford's Time Playing With Steph
2:03:22 – How Is Swaggy P As A Head Coach
2:08:58 – Kenny Atkinson Coach Of The Year
2:17:03 – Should The Cavs Be Worried About Their Injuries?
2:23:46 – Timberwolves - Warriors Predictions
2:29:33 – MostlyFans
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- NBA Free Agency LIVE Reaction Show as the Gil's Arena Crew reacts live to all the breaking news from NBA Free Agency as the tampering period is officially over, allowing teams to sign free agents that will reshape the NBA landscape. They tip things off by reacting to LeBron James saying goodbye to the Los Angeles Lakers as the King informed the team he will be signing elsewhere this offseason as he writes the final chapter of his legendary career. They discuss what is next for LeBron as he debates where to sign, highlighting the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards as the most likely landing spots for the NBA GOAT. They then react to Kawhi Leonard returning to the Toronto Raptors as the Los Angeles Clippers pulled off a blockbuster trade for their former Finals MVP and debate if the shocking move was smart for either side of the deal. Finally, they react to Ja Morant getting traded to the Portland Trail Blazers and react to any breaking news that comes through live.
Today's Gil's Arena Crew : Swaggy P, Skip Bayless, Brandon Jennings & Rashad McCants
Gil's Arena premieres every Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday at 11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET.
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2 Min Countdown 0:00:00
Show Start 0:02:02
LeBron James Decides To Leave Lakers 0:04:30
Should LeBron Sign With The Warriors? 0:32:18
Kawhi Leonard Traded Back To The Raptors 0:41:40
Ja Morant Traded To Portland 1:04:27
Tim Hardaway Signs With The Heat 1:29:03
How Will Ja & Dame Share The Floor? 1:32:10
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About Gil's Arena
Founded and run by the one and only, Gilbert Arenas. LIVE Mon-Fri 11:30PT/2:30 ET on YouTube. Beyond becoming one of the most unstoppable scorers of his era, Agent Zero is one of the most celebrated personalities the league has ever seen. Follow along for his insight, views on the game, and theories that will make you look at basketball (plus the world around it) differently… https://www.youtube.com/@GilsArenaShow/Podcast website
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