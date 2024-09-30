World Series champion Ben Casparius joins the show to talk about what it’s like to play for the Dodgers franchise, Mookie’s World Series party, his approach to the ’25 season, and meeting Ohtani for the first time.
-Cubs Offseason Goals
-Soto Sweeptakes
-Joe’s Freddie Freeman Video
-Dodgers Extend Edman
0:00 - Jared’s Sick
2:30 - Playoff Shares
11:51 - Joe’s Freeman Video
19:08 - Soto Sweepstakes
26:00 - Cubs Mediocrity
44:04 - Ben Casparius
1:32:15 - Tommy Edman
1:39:00 - Joe’s Tik Toks
1:47:24 - Brandon Crawford Retires
1:50:30 - Final Thoughts
1:56:51
Baseball Is Dead Episode 288: Dodgers Playing Chess, MLB Playing Checkers
The Dodgers are playing chess while the rest of MLB is playing checkers as the World Series champs just signed Blake Snell.
-Deferred Money Cheat Code
-Rule Changes?
-Red Sox Soto Smoke
-2008 Re-Draft
-2015 MVP Hindsight (feat. Josh Donaldson)
-Family Feud
0:00 - Snell To Dodgers
28:48 - Deferred Money
57:00 - Red Sox/Soto
1:05:53 - 2008 Re-Draft
1:32:55 - 2015 MVP Hindsight
1:53:00 - Family Feud
2:07:00 - Final Thoughts
2:12:47
Baseball Is Dead Episode 287: Angels Making A Push (feat. Bob Kendrick)
The Angels signed Yusei Kikuchi to a 3-year, $63 million deal and seem to be making a run at a wild card spot in 2025.
-Kikuchi To LAA
-Dallas Shaves Head
-India/Singer Trade
-Soto Offer Week
-Bob Kendrick Joins BID!
-Baseball In ’28 Olympics?
2:13:08
Baseball Is Dead Episode 286: Chris Sale Wins First Cy Young
Chris Sale wins his first Cy Young Award in his age-35 season to complete one of the greatest individual comebacks in MLB history.
-Sale/Skubal Cy Young
-Skenes/Gil ROY
-Vogt/Murphy MOY
-Sasaki/Soto Updates
-Trivia Night
-Wall Of Fame
0:00 - Milky Update
1:28 - Last Dive Bar
1:53 - MLB Awards
3:50 - Sasaki/Soto
26:47 - Chris Sale
41:08 - Skenes ROY
42:01 - Luis Gil ROY
45:38 - Vogt MOY
51:27 - Murphy MOY
53:08 - News & Notes
1:00:40 - Trivia Night
1:06:00 - Jose Siri Mets
1:08:10 - Wall Of Fame
1:19:42 - 1981 Cy Young
1:39:22 - Final Thoughts
1:44:59
Baseball Is Dead Episode 285: Negotiations Heating Up
Free Agent negotiations are starting to heat up between Soto meetings, Bregman target numbers, and more suitors for Burnes.
-Joe’s On The Juice
-Orioles In On Corbin?
-Bregman Contract Demands
-Astros 2025 Outlook
-ROY Awards Tonight
-Skenes Debut Patch
-Soto Rumors
0:00 - Joe On The Juice
2:45 - Corbin Burnes
26:36 - Bregman/Astros
1:00:43 - Holiday Shopping
1:06:23 - ROY Awards
1:15:00 - Skenes Debut Patch
1:22:58 - Soto Rumors
1:32:10 - QO Offers
1:34:31 - Final Thoughts
An MLB podcast for both new and established fans, this show works to disprove the notion that baseball is "dead" and has been for years. Hosted by Jared Carrabis, Baseball is Dead covers the sport from top to bottom, analyzing different divisions, leagues and teams, all while curating the best guest list in baseball media.