Baseball is Dead
Baseball is Dead

Underdog Fantasy
An MLB podcast for both new and established fans, this show works to disprove the notion that baseball is "dead" and has been for years. Hosted by Jared Carrabi...
SportsBaseball

Available Episodes

  • Baseball Is Dead Episode 289: Ben Casparius
    World Series champion Ben Casparius joins the show to talk about what it’s like to play for the Dodgers franchise, Mookie’s World Series party, his approach to the ’25 season, and meeting Ohtani for the first time. -Cubs Offseason Goals -Soto Sweeptakes -Joe’s Freddie Freeman Video -Dodgers Extend Edman Use promo code “Jared” to get up to $1000 in bonus cash AND a special pick on Underdog! PLAY HERE: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/pc-d2PyPbHAPu BID MERCH: baseballisdeadmerch.com 0:00 - Jared’s Sick 2:30 - Playoff Shares 11:51 - Joe’s Freeman Video 19:08 - Soto Sweepstakes 26:00 - Cubs Mediocrity 44:04 - Ben Casparius 1:32:15 - Tommy Edman 1:39:00 - Joe’s Tik Toks 1:47:24 - Brandon Crawford Retires 1:50:30 - Final Thoughts Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:56:51
  • Baseball Is Dead Episode 288: Dodgers Playing Chess, MLB Playing Checkers
    The Dodgers are playing chess while the rest of MLB is playing checkers as the World Series champs just signed Blake Snell. -Deferred Money Cheat Code -Rule Changes? -Red Sox Soto Smoke -2008 Re-Draft -2015 MVP Hindsight (feat. Josh Donaldson) -Family Feud Use promo code “Jared” to get up to $1000 in bonus cash AND a special pick on Underdog! PLAY HERE: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/pc-d2PyPbHAPu BID MERCH: baseballisdeadmerch.com 0:00 - Snell To Dodgers 28:48 - Deferred Money 57:00 - Red Sox/Soto 1:05:53 - 2008 Re-Draft 1:32:55 - 2015 MVP Hindsight 1:53:00 - Family Feud 2:07:00 - Final Thoughts Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    2:12:47
  • Baseball Is Dead Episode 287: Angels Making A Push (feat. Bob Kendrick)
    The Angels signed Yusei Kikuchi to a 3-year, $63 million deal and seem to be making a run at a wild card spot in 2025. -Kikuchi To LAA -Dallas Shaves Head -India/Singer Trade -Soto Offer Week -Bob Kendrick Joins BID! -Baseball In ’28 Olympics? Use promo code “Jared” to get up to $1000 in bonus cash AND a special pick on Underdog! PLAY HERE: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/pc-d2PyPbHAPu BID MERCH: baseballisdeadmerch.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    2:13:08
  • Baseball Is Dead Episode 286: Chris Sale Wins First Cy Young
    Chris Sale wins his first Cy Young Award in his age-35 season to complete one of the greatest individual comebacks in MLB history. -Sale/Skubal Cy Young -Skenes/Gil ROY -Vogt/Murphy MOY -Sasaki/Soto Updates -Trivia Night -Wall Of Fame Use promo code “Jared” to get up to $1000 in bonus cash AND a special pick on Underdog! PLAY HERE: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/pc-d2PyPbHAPu BID MERCH: baseballisdeadmerch.com 0:00 - Milky Update 1:28 - Last Dive Bar 1:53 - MLB Awards 3:50 - Sasaki/Soto 26:47 - Chris Sale 41:08 - Skenes ROY 42:01 - Luis Gil ROY 45:38 - Vogt MOY 51:27 - Murphy MOY 53:08 - News & Notes 1:00:40 - Trivia Night 1:06:00 - Jose Siri Mets 1:08:10 - Wall Of Fame 1:19:42 - 1981 Cy Young 1:39:22 - Final Thoughts Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:44:59
  • Baseball Is Dead Episode 285: Negotiations Heating Up
    Free Agent negotiations are starting to heat up between Soto meetings, Bregman target numbers, and more suitors for Burnes. -Joe’s On The Juice -Orioles In On Corbin? -Bregman Contract Demands -Astros 2025 Outlook -ROY Awards Tonight -Skenes Debut Patch -Soto Rumors Use promo code “Jared” to get up to $1000 in bonus cash AND a special pick on Underdog! PLAY HERE: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/pc-d2PyPbHAPu BID MERCH: baseballisdeadmerch.com 0:00 - Joe On The Juice 2:45 - Corbin Burnes 26:36 - Bregman/Astros 1:00:43 - Holiday Shopping 1:06:23 - ROY Awards 1:15:00 - Skenes Debut Patch 1:22:58 - Soto Rumors 1:32:10 - QO Offers 1:34:31 - Final Thoughts Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:50:07

About Baseball is Dead

An MLB podcast for both new and established fans, this show works to disprove the notion that baseball is "dead" and has been for years. Hosted by Jared Carrabis, Baseball is Dead covers the sport from top to bottom, analyzing different divisions, leagues and teams, all while curating the best guest list in baseball media.
