Baseball Is Dead Episode 289: Ben Casparius

World Series champion Ben Casparius joins the show to talk about what it’s like to play for the Dodgers franchise, Mookie’s World Series party, his approach to the ’25 season, and meeting Ohtani for the first time. -Cubs Offseason Goals -Soto Sweeptakes -Joe’s Freddie Freeman Video -Dodgers Extend Edman Use promo code “Jared” to get up to $1000 in bonus cash AND a special pick on Underdog! PLAY HERE: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/pc-d2PyPbHAPu BID MERCH: baseballisdeadmerch.com 0:00 - Jared’s Sick 2:30 - Playoff Shares 11:51 - Joe’s Freeman Video 19:08 - Soto Sweepstakes 26:00 - Cubs Mediocrity 44:04 - Ben Casparius 1:32:15 - Tommy Edman 1:39:00 - Joe’s Tik Toks 1:47:24 - Brandon Crawford Retires 1:50:30 - Final Thoughts Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices