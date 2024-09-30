PMS 2.0 1245 - MNF Recap, Adam Schefter, Shams Charania, Dan Mullen, Ladd McConkey, Darius Butler, & AJ Hawk

On today's show, Pat, Darius Butler, AJ Hawk, and the boys recap last night's Monday Night Football game between the Texans and Cowboys that saw the Cowboys get dominated for their fifth straight loss, and raises a lot of questions about how Jerry Jones has been running the Cowboys for the last several years and why it ultimately doesn't matter because we'll be seeing them on primetime regardless. They are also joined by several incredible guests including ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter to chat about the news that General Manager Joe Douglas has been fired by the New York Jets, and to speculate about what other coaches openings we might see in the coming weeks. Next, ESPN Senior NBA Insider, Shams Charania joins the show to give an update about everything happening around the NBA including a team meeting for the Sixers to address some issues, the Lakers up to this point and Bronny James' status, Zion Williamson's health situation, and tonight's marquee matchups. Next, former Head Coach of Mississippi State and Florida, and now ESPN College Football analyst, Dan Mullen joins the show to discuss the College Football Playoff, why he thinks Indiana is in regardless, who he likes to win the Heisman, and everything else happening in the college football world. Lastly, rookie Wide Receiver for the LA Chargers and 2x National Champion at Georgia, Ladd McConkey joins the show to chat about his first NFL season thus far, his relationship with Justin Herbert, what Coach Harbaugh is like compared to Kirby Smart, that last drive against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football, and much more.