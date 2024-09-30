PMS 2.0 1246 - College Football Playoff Rankings Reaction, JJ Watt, Stanford Steve, AQ Shipley, Darius Butler, & AJ Hawk
On today's show, Pat, AQ Shipley, Darius Butler, AJ Hawk, and the boys chat about last night's new College Football Playoff rankings and the ensuing chaos that will follow including who should be upset that they aren't in, if Indiana is in no matter what what happens against Ohio State on Saturday, the seeding process, how many teams the SEC and B1G are going to get, and much much more. Joining the progrum to give his biggest takeaway's from week 11 of the NFL season, preview tomorrow night's Thursday Night Football game between the Steelers and Browns, and answer questions from around the internet from the hashtag #AskJAGE, future 1st ballot Hall of Famer, 3x DPOY, countless Pro Bowl's and All Pro's, and NFL on CBS analyst, JJ Watt. Later, panelist on College GameDay, cohost of SVPod, and contributor to a countless number of show's on ESPN's family of networks, the legend, Stanford Steve Coughlin joins the show to chat about the scenario of whether or not Ohio State is out if they get beat by Indiana, and some of his biggest questions from the College Football Playoff rankings.
--------
3:29:49
PMS 2.0 1245 - MNF Recap, Adam Schefter, Shams Charania, Dan Mullen, Ladd McConkey, Darius Butler, & AJ Hawk
On today's show, Pat, Darius Butler, AJ Hawk, and the boys recap last night's Monday Night Football game between the Texans and Cowboys that saw the Cowboys get dominated for their fifth straight loss, and raises a lot of questions about how Jerry Jones has been running the Cowboys for the last several years and why it ultimately doesn't matter because we'll be seeing them on primetime regardless. They are also joined by several incredible guests including ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter to chat about the news that General Manager Joe Douglas has been fired by the New York Jets, and to speculate about what other coaches openings we might see in the coming weeks. Next, ESPN Senior NBA Insider, Shams Charania joins the show to give an update about everything happening around the NBA including a team meeting for the Sixers to address some issues, the Lakers up to this point and Bronny James' status, Zion Williamson's health situation, and tonight's marquee matchups. Next, former Head Coach of Mississippi State and Florida, and now ESPN College Football analyst, Dan Mullen joins the show to discuss the College Football Playoff, why he thinks Indiana is in regardless, who he likes to win the Heisman, and everything else happening in the college football world. Lastly, rookie Wide Receiver for the LA Chargers and 2x National Champion at Georgia, Ladd McConkey joins the show to chat about his first NFL season thus far, his relationship with Justin Herbert, what Coach Harbaugh is like compared to Kirby Smart, that last drive against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football, and much more.
--------
3:09:10
PMS 2.0 1244 - OVERREACTION MONDAY, NFL Week 11 Recap, MNF Preview, Adam Schefter, Bill Belichick, Jonnu Smith, Darius Butler, & AJ Hawk
On today's show, Pat, Darius Butler, AJ Hawk, and the boys overreact to everything that happened in week 11 of the NFL season including the Bills ending the Chiefs hopes at an undefeated season, the Steelers outlasting the Ravens in a typical AFC North battle, the Packers blocking a last second field goal to beat the Bears in Chicago, an incredible Sunday Night Football matchup that saw the Chargers avoid a major comeback from the Bengals, and everything else that happened across the league. Joining the progrum to chat about some of the biggest injury news, what's going to happen to Doug Pedersen in Jacksonville, if there's real concern for the 49ers and Falcons, and more. Later, 8x Super Bowl Champion, the GOAT, Bill Belichick joins the show to give his biggest takeaway's from week 11 of the NFL season, which teams he thinks are starting to take form, and he previews tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Texans and Cowboys. Lastly, Tight End for the Miami Dolphins, Jonnu Smith joins the show after a career day to chat about playing in that offense, why he loves Tua as his quarterback, unknowingly throwing a ball into the stands to his son, his coaching career with a local youth league, the differences between Bill Belichick and Mike McDaniel, and if Pitbull is doing anything for NIL at FIU.
--------
3:40:48
PMS 2.0 1243 - TNF Recap, NFL Week 11 Preview/Picks, Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni, Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart, Nick Saban, Dana White, & AJ Hawk
On today's show, Pat is live from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on the University of Georgia campus ahead of tomorrow's College GameDay culminating in the Tennessee vs. Georgia game, while AJ Hawk and the boys are back in Indianapolis in studio. They recap last night's Thursday Night Football game that saw the Eagles take a commanding lead in the division over the Commanders, before previewing and picking the entire week 11 NFL slate. They are also joined by several incredible guests including Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach, Nick Sirianni, Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart, 7x National Champion, The GOAT, Nick Saban, President and CEO of the UFC Dana White, and ESPN's Marty and McGee make a special guest appearance as well.
--------
3:05:25
PMS 2.0 1242 - Thursday Night Football Preview, Michael Lombardi, Chiefs GM Brett Veach, Tyrese Haliburton, Chuck Pagano, & AJ Hawk
On today's show, Pat, Coach Chuck Pagano, AJ Hawk, and the boys preview tonight's Thursday Night Football game between the Commanders and Eagles before making their picks against the spread, chat about Aaron Rodgers' comments about playing next year and what the Jets need to do, and go to the Coach's Hot Seat with Chuck Pagano to chat about some of the biggest storylines of this week in the NFL. Joining the progrum to chat about the biggest storylines going into week 11 and give out some of his picks for the weekend is 3x Super Bowl Champion, former GM of the Cleveland Browns, and host of the Lombardi Line and GM Shuffle, Michael Lombardi. Next, GM of the Kansas City Chiefs, Brett Veach joins the show to chat about constructing their roster, being in this extended Super Bowl window, how incredible their coaching staff is, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and much more. Later, 2x NBA All-Star, All-NBA, starting Point Guard for the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton joins the show to chat about the new City uniforms that were unveiled today, the NBA Cup and the importance of it, how the season has been going so far, load management in the NBA, whether or not he's going to be in the Royal Rumble, and much more.
Join Pat McAfee, AJ Hawk, the Toxic Table, and Tone Digs Monday-Friday as they tackle the biggest news in sports. Former Pro Bowl punter McAfee and his friends make an extremely uncommon combination of insider expertise, insightful perspective, and relatable ridiculousness. Every day promises one-of-a-kind entertainment that won't be seen anywhere else.