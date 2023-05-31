Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast

NBC Sports Boston Insiders Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry talk about the New England Patriots and the NFL. New episodes drop after each game and every Tuesday and... More
Offensive tackle is a growing concern for Patriots
Tom Curran and Phil Perry report from Day 2 of Patriots minicamp. We got to see Trent Brown but not for long. How concerning is the tackle position? How good can this defense be? 2:00-Trent Brown sighting! 3:30-Dicey proposition at tackle once again 14:00-What did we see from Calvin Anderson? 15:30-The upside of the 2023 Patriots' defense
6/13/2023
34:26
Slim pickings at WR as Patriots begin minicamp
Tom Curran and Phil Perry report from Day 1 of Patriots minicamp. Who was missing and why? What did Mac Jones and Bill Belichick have to say about DeAndre Hopkins? 1:30-Who didn't make it and why? 8:30-The reason the Patriots are kicking tires on wideouts is becoming obvious 13:00-Bill Belichick and Mac Jones on DeAndre Hopkins 19:30-Examing the Mac-Belichick relationship
6/12/2023
32:17
The perfect DeAndre Hopkins sales pitch from the Patriots
Tom Curran and Phil Perry recap the Patriots' final OTA practice. They also debate what the perfect sales pitch would be for DeAndre Hopkins. 1:00-Kendrick Bourne is too honest for his own good! 5:00-Is the slate clean heading into 2023? 10:30-What's your pitch to DeAndre Hopkins? 16:45-Examining potential chemistry between Hopkins and Mac Jones
6/9/2023
33:25
Fist flies at Patriots’ OTA!
Things get chippy at Tuesday's OTAs! Tom Curran and Phil Perry break down what they saw and give their biggest takeaways. 2:00-Fist flies at Patriots' OTA 14:00-WR absences becoming concerning 16:30-First impressions of Christian Gonzalez 19:30-What are the expectations for Kyle Dugger and Josh Uche?
6/6/2023
31:22
Easy to tell who’s running the offense at Patriots’ OTA
Tom Curran gives his takeaways from the Patriots' first open OTA practice.
