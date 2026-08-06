Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast

Tom Curran and Phil Perry report from Foxborough following a competitive Patriots practice in the bubble. A.J. Brown suffers a brief thumb dislocation before returning to action. What did we see from the backfield? How has the O-line held up so far? Tom and Phil break down everything you need to know.



00:00 Patriots hold physical competitive session on Monday



02:30 A.J. Brown dislocates thumb, returns to practice



05:30 Confidence level for Patriots’ run game this season



11:00 How has the offensive line looked so far?



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