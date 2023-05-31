Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast in the App
Listen to Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast

Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast

Podcast Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast
Podcast Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast

Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast

NBC Sports Boston
add
NBC Sports Boston Insiders Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry talk about the New England Patriots and the NFL. New episodes drop after each game and every Tuesday and... More
SportsFootballNewsSports News
NBC Sports Boston Insiders Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry talk about the New England Patriots and the NFL. New episodes drop after each game and every Tuesday and... More

Available Episodes

5 of 595
  • Offensive tackle is a growing concern for Patriots
    Tom Curran and Phil Perry report from Day 2 of Patriots minicamp. We got to see Trent Brown but not for long. How concerning is the tackle position? How good can this defense be? 2:00-Trent Brown sighting! 3:30-Dicey proposition at tackle once again 14:00-What did we see from Calvin Anderson? 15:30-The upside of the 2023 Patriots’ defense Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/BOh2R6Ex3LgDownload the new NBC Sport Boston app: https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/the-new-nbc-sports-boston-mobile-app-is-here/534513/See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    6/13/2023
    34:26
  • Slim pickings at WR as Patriots begin minicamp
    Tom Curran and Phil Perry report from Day 1 of Patriots minicamp. Who was missing and why? What did Mac Jones and Bill Belichick have to say about DeAndre Hopkins?  1:30-Who didn’t make it and why? 8:30-The reason the Patriots are kicking tires on wideouts is becoming obvious 13:00-Bill Belichick and Mac Jones on DeAndre Hopkins 19:30-Examing the Mac-Belichick relationship Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/x3ew_T6dt8wSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    6/12/2023
    32:17
  • The perfect DeAndre Hopkins sales pitch from the Patriots
    Tom Curran and Phil Perry recap the Patriots’ final OTA practice. They also debate what the perfect sales pitch would be for DeAndre Hopkins. 1:00-Kendrick Bourne is too honest for his own good! 5:00-Is the slate clean heading into 2023? 10:30-What’s your pitch to DeAndre Hopkins? 16:45-Examining potential chemistry between Hopkins and Mac Jones Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/zbH8_7rDFwcSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    6/9/2023
    33:25
  • Fist flies at Patriots’ OTA!
    Things get chippy at Tuesday’s OTAs! Tom Curran and Phil Perry break down what they saw and give their biggest takeaways.  2:00-Fist flies at Patriots’ OTA 14:00-WR absences becoming concerning 16:30-First impressions of Christian Gonzalez 19:30-What are the expectations for Kyle Dugger and Josh Uche? Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/gp7rjJjFN1wSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    6/6/2023
    31:22
  • Easy to tell who’s running the offense at Patriots’ OTA
    Tom Curran gives his takeaways from the Patriots’ first open OTA practice. Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/HkX06HofHFMSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/31/2023
    21:51

More Sports podcasts

About Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast

NBC Sports Boston Insiders Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry talk about the New England Patriots and the NFL. New episodes drop after each game and every Tuesday and Thursday.

You can leave a question or comment for Tom or Phil on Twitter (@tomecurran - @PhilAPerry), by leaving us a review on Apple podcasts, or by leaving us a voice mail to use in the show by calling 781-214-0753.

Podcast website

Listen to Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast, Notebook Wagering and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast

Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast: Podcasts in Family