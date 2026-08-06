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966 episodes
Ugly Offensive Finish & Heated Battles Between A.J. Brown and Christian Gonzalez08/06/2026 | 23 mins.Tom Curran and Phil Perry report from Gillette Stadium following Thursday’s training camp practice. An ugly finish from the offense ends the day, Kayshon Boutte jumps in to separate A.J. Brown and Christian Gonzalez, plus key notes from the injury report.
00:00 Takeaways from Thursday’s training camp
05:30 Boutte jumps in to separate A.J. Brown from Christian Gonzalez
06:30 Latest on Gonzalez contract negotiations
11:00 Injury report
14:00 Kayshon Boutte on his future
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Tuesday takeaways: Offense slow to get in gear, run game mentality, and benefits of trash talk08/04/2026 | 17 mins.Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry report from Gillette Stadium about what they saw at Tuesday’s Patriots training camp. How can the Patriots find consistency in the run game this season? What are the benefits of trash-talking during camp?
00:00 Takeaways from Tuesday’s training camp
05:30 How will Bijan Robinson’s new deal impact Christian Gonzalez?
07:00 Finding consistency in the run game this season
10:30 Vrabel on trash talk during camp
WATCH every episode of the Patriots Talk podcast on YouTube
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FOLLOW ➡️ NBC Sports Boston ➡️ Site | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Facebook | X
Subscribe to our other podcasts:
Tom Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast
The Next Pats Podcast with Phil Perry
Celtics Talk with Chris Forsberg
The Quick Snap with Brian Hoyer and David Andrews
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Foxboro Unlimited - One feed for all Patriots related NBCSB shows + bonus clips
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Patriots Training Camp: A.J. Brown Injury Scare & Physical Bubble Practice Takeaways08/03/2026 | 18 mins.Tom Curran and Phil Perry report from Foxborough following a competitive Patriots practice in the bubble. A.J. Brown suffers a brief thumb dislocation before returning to action. What did we see from the backfield? How has the O-line held up so far? Tom and Phil break down everything you need to know.
00:00 Patriots hold physical competitive session on Monday
02:30 A.J. Brown dislocates thumb, returns to practice
05:30 Confidence level for Patriots’ run game this season
11:00 How has the offensive line looked so far?
WATCH every episode of the Patriots Talk podcast on YouTube
+++++++
FOLLOW ➡️ NBC Sports Boston ➡️ Site | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Facebook | X
Subscribe to our other podcasts:
Tom Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast
The Next Pats Podcast with Phil Perry
Celtics Talk with Chris Forsberg
The Quick Snap with Brian Hoyer and David Andrews
NBC Sports Boston Superfeed - One feed for all NBCSB shows + bonus clips
Foxboro Unlimited - One feed for all Patriots related NBCSB shows + bonus clips
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- Phil Perry is flying solo on today's Patriots Talk Podcast. He breaks down another efficient day from Drake Maye, discusses Gabe Jacas' training camp debut, and provides the latest update on Christian Gonzalez's contract situation.
WATCH every episode of the Patriots Talk podcast on YouTube
+++++++
FOLLOW ➡️ NBC Sports Boston ➡️ Site | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Facebook | X
Subscribe to our other podcasts:
Tom Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast
The Next Pats Podcast with Phil Perry
Celtics Talk with Chris Forsberg
The Quick Snap with Brian Hoyer and David Andrews
NBC Sports Boston Superfeed - One feed for all NBCSB shows + bonus clips
Foxboro Unlimited - One feed for all Patriots related NBCSB shows + bonus clips
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry are back with another edition of the Patriots Talk Podcast from training camp. They discuss the growing connection between Drake Maye and A.J. Brown, how Maye is distributing the ball across the offense and why Eli Raridon continues to turn heads.
WATCH every episode of the Patriots Talk podcast on YouTube
+++++++
FOLLOW ➡️ NBC Sports Boston ➡️ Site | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Facebook | X
Subscribe to our other podcasts:
Tom Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast
The Next Pats Podcast with Phil Perry
Celtics Talk with Chris Forsberg
The Quick Snap with Brian Hoyer and David Andrews
NBC Sports Boston Superfeed - One feed for all NBCSB shows + bonus clips
Foxboro Unlimited - One feed for all Patriots related NBCSB shows + bonus clips
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast
NBC Sports Boston Insiders Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry talk about the New England Patriots and the NFL. New episodes drop after each game and every Tuesday and Thursday.Podcast website
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