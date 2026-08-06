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The Power Trip

Chris Hawkey, Cory Cove, Paul Lambert (KFXN)
Sports
The Power Trip
Latest episode

2103 episodes

  • The Power Trip

    HR. 1 – TazTattoo.com

    08/06/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Football season unofficially begins, Cory recaps the World Series of Poker Main Event, the guys investigate a stolen Nicolas Cage movie and a terrifying Jim Carrey fish, and Sauce shares two of his friends’ greatest ideas: seven seconds without gravity and TazTattoo.com.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Power Trip

    HR. 2 – Sectional Meeting

    08/06/2026 | 47 mins.
    Marney Gellner joins the show, Hawk plans his future as the hottest man in a senior-living facility, the crew discusses root beer floats, dangerous beavers and Florida’s champion python hunter, and Hawk shares the Vikings players turning heads at training camp.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Power Trip

    HR. 3 – Infant Girl

    08/06/2026 | 44 mins.
    William Sawalich announces his contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing and previews this weekend’s race in Iowa, the crew plays Team Codes, reacts to some astonishing baby names and debates how many inches of height they would surrender for money.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Power Trip

    HR. 1 – Shake That Healthy Butt

    08/05/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    The guys recap the World Series of Poker Main Event, Sauce shares Vikings training-camp intel, Cory continues praising Matt Damon in The Odyssey, and Hawk reviews Hadestown and revisits the unforgettable ending of Hamnet.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Power Trip

    HR. 2 - You’re Dead, Willie.

    08/05/2026 | 51 mins.
    Parker Fox returns from an Alabama wedding with stories about a bizarre jury-duty scam and his newfound appreciation for bidets, while the crew discusses outrageous Noah Kahan ticket prices, Sturgis and the exploding NFL wide-receiver market.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Power Trip
The Power Trip Morning Show - Sports, Movies, Music, Comedy and more...
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