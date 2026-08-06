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2103 episodes
- Football season unofficially begins, Cory recaps the World Series of Poker Main Event, the guys investigate a stolen Nicolas Cage movie and a terrifying Jim Carrey fish, and Sauce shares two of his friends’ greatest ideas: seven seconds without gravity and TazTattoo.com.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Marney Gellner joins the show, Hawk plans his future as the hottest man in a senior-living facility, the crew discusses root beer floats, dangerous beavers and Florida’s champion python hunter, and Hawk shares the Vikings players turning heads at training camp.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- William Sawalich announces his contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing and previews this weekend’s race in Iowa, the crew plays Team Codes, reacts to some astonishing baby names and debates how many inches of height they would surrender for money.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- The guys recap the World Series of Poker Main Event, Sauce shares Vikings training-camp intel, Cory continues praising Matt Damon in The Odyssey, and Hawk reviews Hadestown and revisits the unforgettable ending of Hamnet.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Parker Fox returns from an Alabama wedding with stories about a bizarre jury-duty scam and his newfound appreciation for bidets, while the crew discusses outrageous Noah Kahan ticket prices, Sturgis and the exploding NFL wide-receiver market.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Power Trip
The Power Trip Morning Show - Sports, Movies, Music, Comedy and more...Podcast website
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