Raiders at Broncos Preview & JMU HC Bob Chesney on CFB Week 11 | Wake Up Barstool Full Episode
Welcome to the Nov, 6, 2025 FULL EPISODE of Wake Up Barstool on FS1. Today, T-Bob is with PFT Commenter, Mark Titus, Jersey Jerry and Big T. The crew previews tonight's Thursday Night Football game and the rest of NFL Week 10. James Madison Head Coach Bob Chesney joins the show, PFT answers questions from a third grader, Big T gives his College Football Week 11 Big Tease and Kate returns for her Thursday Night Football Roast.
1:32:05
CFP Bracket Reactions, NFL Trade Deadline & Heisman 2025 Watch | Wake Up Barstool Full Episode
Welcome to the Nov. 5, 2025 FULL EPISODE of Wake Up Barstool. T-Bob is with Brandon Walker, Connor Griffin, Ebo and Stu Feiner. Brandon Walker talks about the fist College Football Playoff Rankings, Connor Griffin gives his Ins & Outs of the week, Hannah Montoya brings back her Football Fashion Report and then we put the Wake Up Barstool coaches curses to the test by having both Memphis Head Coach Ryan Silverfield & Mississippi Head Coach Jeff Lebby join the show.
1:32:29
Cardinals Defeat Cowboys, Bears Big Win & CFB Committee Woes | Wake Up Barstool Full Episode
Welcome to the Nov. 4, 2025, FULL EPISODE of Wake Up Barstool on FS1. Today, T-Bob is in the studio with Big Cat, Eddie Farrer, Nick Turani and Steven Cheah. Panthers fan and rapper Carolina Mic opens the show and talks about his hit son 'If I had 15000'. Then the crew dives into a Monday Night Football recap where the Cardinals defeated the Cowboys 21-17, Big Cat celebrates the Bears win against the Bengals and Nick Turani shows his newest diagram explaining College Football Coaches. Ryan Dempster joins the show to recap the World Series and last but not least, Bears Tight End Colston Loveland calls in to talk about Sundays game.
1:30:55
Dodgers Win World Series, NFL Week 9, Disney vs. YouTube & Luke Kwon | Wake Up Barstool Full Episode
Welcome to the Nov. 3, 2025 FULL EPISODE of Wake Up Barstool on FS1. Today, T-Bob is with Dave Portnoy and Brandon Walker with Luke and Meek Phil on the nerds desk. The crew dives into Dodgers winning the World Series, Jon Gruden and Greg Olsen break down NFL week 9, Brandon Walker gives his new CFP Top 10 and Dave goes off on ESPN and YouTube.
1:26:36
CFB Week 10 with The Bear, LSU AD Out & Ravens TNF Win | Wake Up Barstool Full Halloween Episode
Welcome to the Oct. 31, 2025 FULL EPISODE of Wake Up Barstool on FS1 and HAPPY HALLOWEEN. Today, T-Bob is with the big boys: Mike Katic & Dana Beers with Megan Makin Money at the desk. The crew dives into a TNF recap where the Ravens defeated the Dolphins 38-6. They discuss LSU parting ways with AD Scott Woodward, Chris Fallica, aka, The Bear, calls in to talk College Football Week 10 and finally, Texas A&M coach Mike Elko joins.