Cardinals Defeat Cowboys, Bears Big Win & CFB Committee Woes | Wake Up Barstool Full Episode

Welcome to the Nov. 4, 2025, FULL EPISODE of Wake Up Barstool on FS1. Today, T-Bob is in the studio with Big Cat, Eddie Farrer, Nick Turani and Steven Cheah. Panthers fan and rapper Carolina Mic opens the show and talks about his hit son 'If I had 15000'. Then the crew dives into a Monday Night Football recap where the Cardinals defeated the Cowboys 21-17, Big Cat celebrates the Bears win against the Bengals and Nick Turani shows his newest diagram explaining College Football Coaches. Ryan Dempster joins the show to recap the World Series and last but not least, Bears Tight End Colston Loveland calls in to talk about Sundays game.