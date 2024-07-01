Michigan humiliated No. 2 Ohio State, leading to a massive brawl after the game. Bruce was on the ground in Columbus and gives us all the details of the brutal day for OSU coach Ryan Day. Texas beat Texas A&M in the teams’ first matchup in 13 years, Syracuse upset Miami and conference championship matchups are set. Bruce and Stew break down all the mayhem on this episode of “The Audible.”
Latest CFP Ranking Reaction, UNC Fires Mack Brown
The latest College Football Playoff rankings are out, and Bruce and Stew are breaking it all down on this episode of “The Audible.” UNC parted ways with Hall of Fame coach Mack Brown. What does this mean going forward? Plus, a look ahead to Saturday’s rivalry slate as the race to the Playoff continues.
Week 13 Recap: SEC Upsets Shake Up The Playoff
The College Football Playoff drama continues after three SEC teams lost to unranked opponents. On this episode of “The Audible,” Bruce and Stew break down losses from Ole Miss, Alabama and Texas A&M. Ohio State dismantled Indiana. And there’s chaos in the BIG 12 as Colorado and BYU lose, and ASU comes out on top.
Latest CFP Rankings and Coaching Carrousel Update
On this episode of “The Audible,” Bruce and Stew are making sense of the latest CFP rankings and how the playoff picture is going to shake out. FAU is getting national attention for its coaching carousel drama. Plus, the guys answer your mailbag questions.
You can send your questions to [email protected].
Week 12 Recap: The SEC Two-Loss Chaos Continues
With a Georgia win over Tennesee, the Bulldogs are expected to soar back into the top 10. LSU continues to fall, Oregon barely squeaks by Wisconsin, BYU falls to Kansas, and with three weeks left of the season, all eyes are on…Arizona State? On this episode of “The Audible,” Bruce and Stew break down the week’s biggest moments in college football.
About The Audible with Stew & Bruce: A show about college football
Bruce Feldman and Stewart Mandel discuss the latest in college football, interview the biggest names in the sport and give insight into the most relevant topics dominating the discussion. From National Signing Day to the National Championship, Bruce and Stew have you covered year-round.