The Audible with Stew & Bruce: A show about college football

Rivalry Week Recap: Michigan Stuns Ohio State, Texas beats Texas A&M

Michigan humiliated No. 2 Ohio State, leading to a massive brawl after the game. Bruce was on the ground in Columbus and gives us all the details of the brutal day for OSU coach Ryan Day. Texas beat Texas A&M in the teams’ first matchup in 13 years, Syracuse upset Miami and conference championship matchups are set. Bruce and Stew break down all the mayhem on this episode of “The Audible.” Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices