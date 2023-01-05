The Totally Football Show with James Richardson

Everton and Forest find some goals and a way out of the bottom three

It’s Jimbo in the company of Tim Spiers, Tom Williams and many more after one of the most remarkable days in Premier League history. The table is turned on its head. Everton fans thought they might be gone but another un-Dyche-like performance sees them run out 5-1 winners at Brighton. Forest are also out of the relegation zone after edging a 7 goal thriller against doomed Southampton. Is sticking with the manager about to pay off for them and West Ham? Leicester concede 5 at Fulham as they slip into the drop zone. Would Brendan Rodgers have done any worse? There’s an incredible finale in the Championship with Sunderland stealing into the play-offs at the expense of Millwall and Blackburn. Plus a marquee match-up in the Inter Totally Cup as defending champion Daniel Storey takes on Julien Laurens! Produced by Charlie Jones. RUNNING ORDER: • PART 1: Brighton 1-5 Everton (04.00) • PART 2a: Nottingham Forest 4-3 Southampton (15.00) • PART 2b: Fulham 5-3 Leicester (20.00) • PART 3a: West Ham 1-0 Man United (31.00) • PART 3b: The title race is still alive (40.00) • PART 4a: The final day of the Championship season (46.00) • PART 4b: The rest of the Premier League weekend (49.00) • PART 5: Inter Totally Cup - Storey v Laurens (54.00) SIGN UP TO THE ATHLETIC TODAY FOR £2 A MONTH FOR 12 MONTHS • theathletic.com/totally *** • Take your business to the next level and sign up today for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/totally Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices