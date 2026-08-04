The Totally Football Show with James Richardson

The Three Lions are through to just their 4th World Cup semi-final after coming from behind to beat Norway.



Jimbo is joined by Tim Spiers, Felipe Cardenas, Phil Hay and Michael Cox after extra-time in Miami.



It wasn’t pretty for England but for the second match in a row, a Jude Bellingham brace did the job as the Norwegians row home.



Where does Bellingham’s performance at this tournament rank in terms of all-time England performances? And do Thomas Tuchel’s team have what it takes to go all the way?



Up next in the semi-finals, it will be holders Argentina! They overcome Switzerland after extra-time and after a second yellow for simulation for Breel Embolo.



We cast an eye over the semi-final line-up which sees the top four ranked teams in the world go head to head. And England and Messi come face-to-face for the very first time!

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