The Totally Football Show with James Richardson

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1315 episodes
- The European champions have become the world champions. Spain overcome Argentina to claim the world title for the second time.
Jimbo, Tom Williams and Tim Spiers are poolside in LA one last time, with Duncan Alexander and Pol Ballus for company.
An utterly dominant performance from La Roja cements Luis De La Fuente’s legacy. Can they be stopped? And will that be the end of Lionel Messi’s World Cup career?
Plus we look back at our big tournament takeaways from the last 6 weeks. The goals, the drama, the government interference, the altitude and the skunk.
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- It was an incredible 10-goal thriller in Miami as England secured their best ever World Cup finish on foreign soil.
Jimbo, Tom Williams, Tim Spiers and Daniel Storey react to a scarcely believable 90 minutes and look ahead to the biggest game in football.
Bukayo Saka scores a hat-trick as England take home the bronze medal. But does this performance only increase the anger over Thomas Tuchel’s decisions in the semi-final? And what next for France as they say au revoir to Didier Deschamps and bonjour to Zinedine Zidane?
Argentina look to defend their trophy as they face European champions Spain in the final on Sunday. Where will the game be won? Will it be Lionel Messi’s last match? Martin Mazur from El Grafico has more.
Plus Morgan Rogers is off to Chelsea for £117million?
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- The Three Lions were minutes away from just their second ever World Cup final - but Argentina always find a way.
Jimbo, Tim Spiers and Tom Williams are live in LA, with Duncan Alexander in the UK, after an incredible late comeback from the holders.
1-0 down with 85 minutes played, goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez turn the game around and send Argentina through to the final against Spain on Sunday. Does Thomas Tuchel have big questions to answer about his defensive approach in the closing stages?
Plus we look ahead to the big one - the 3rd/4th place play-off.
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- The European champions bid to become the world champions on Sunday as Spain sweep aside France in the first semi-final.
Jimbo, Tom Williams and Tim Spiers are poolside in LA after a masterclass from La Roja.
France barely lay a glove on the Spanish as Didier Deschamps will bow out as Les Bleus manager on Saturday. Can anyone trouble Luis De La Fuente’s side?
Will we see another Spain v England final? Jack Pitt-Brooke is in Atlanta ahead of the second semi with Argentina. Can the Three Lions overcome Messi and co and reach their first World Cup final in 60 years?
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- The Three Lions are through to just their 4th World Cup semi-final after coming from behind to beat Norway.
Jimbo is joined by Tim Spiers, Felipe Cardenas, Phil Hay and Michael Cox after extra-time in Miami.
It wasn’t pretty for England but for the second match in a row, a Jude Bellingham brace did the job as the Norwegians row home.
Where does Bellingham’s performance at this tournament rank in terms of all-time England performances? And do Thomas Tuchel’s team have what it takes to go all the way?
Up next in the semi-finals, it will be holders Argentina! They overcome Switzerland after extra-time and after a second yellow for simulation for Breel Embolo.
We cast an eye over the semi-final line-up which sees the top four ranked teams in the world go head to head. And England and Messi come face-to-face for the very first time!
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About The Totally Football Show with James Richardson
James Richardson and Team Totally are with you four times a week with all the football news and chat you need - and plenty that you don’t too. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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