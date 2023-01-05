The Totally Football Show with James Richardson

James Richardson and Team Totally are here three times a week with all the football news you need to know - and plenty that you don’t. On Monday, we review all ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 791
Everton and Forest find some goals and a way out of the bottom three
It’s Jimbo in the company of Tim Spiers, Tom Williams and many more after one of the most remarkable days in Premier League history.
The table is turned on its head. Everton fans thought they might be gone but another un-Dyche-like performance sees them run out 5-1 winners at Brighton.
Forest are also out of the relegation zone after edging a 7 goal thriller against doomed Southampton. Is sticking with the manager about to pay off for them and West Ham?
Leicester concede 5 at Fulham as they slip into the drop zone. Would Brendan Rodgers have done any worse?
There’s an incredible finale in the Championship with Sunderland stealing into the play-offs at the expense of Millwall and Blackburn.
Plus a marquee match-up in the Inter Totally Cup as defending champion Daniel Storey takes on Julien Laurens!
Produced by Charlie Jones.
RUNNING ORDER:
• PART 1: Brighton 1-5 Everton (04.00)
• PART 2a: Nottingham Forest 4-3 Southampton (15.00)
• PART 2b: Fulham 5-3 Leicester (20.00)
• PART 3a: West Ham 1-0 Man United (31.00)
• PART 3b: The title race is still alive (40.00)
• PART 4a: The final day of the Championship season (46.00)
• PART 4b: The rest of the Premier League weekend (49.00)
• PART 5: Inter Totally Cup - Storey v Laurens (54.00)
SIGN UP TO THE ATHLETIC TODAY FOR £2 A MONTH FOR 12 MONTHS
• theathletic.com/totally
***
• Take your business to the next level and sign up today for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/totally
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/9/2023
1:09:01
Guardiola looking to banish memories of Bernabeu bedlam
Jimbo, James Horncastle, Raphael Honigstein, Julien Laurens and Alvaro Romeo are with you earlier than usual ahead of a massive midweek of European football.
Man City travel to Madrid in a rematch of last year’s Champions League semi-final. Can Real halt Haaland? Can City vanquish Vinicius?
The fitness of Rafael Leao is the big concern for Milan as they prepare for the derby with Inter in the other semi-final.
In the Europa League, can apprentice Alonso get one over master Mourinho? And will Mourinho be wearing a wire?
Michiel Jongsma joins us to outline AZ Alkmaar’s chances in their Conference League semi against West Ham.
Plus the game of the season in Europe’s top 5 leagues and the worst miss in xG history.
Produced by Charlie Jones.
RUNNING ORDER:
• PART 1: Moment of the weekend (03.00)
• PART 2: Real Madrid v Man City preview (10.00)
• PART 3: Milan v Inter preview (22.00)
• PART 4: Europa League semi-finals preview (29.00)
• PART 5: Lyon 5-4 Montpellier and the Messi situation at PSG (40.00)
• PART 6: Conference League semi-finals preview with Michiel Jongsma (56.00)
SIGN UP TO THE ATHLETIC TODAY FOR £2 A MONTH FOR 12 MONTHS
• theathletic.com/totally
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/8/2023
1:07:19
Big Sam’s return, Haaland’s record and Lampard’s future
Jimbo is joined by Duncan Alexander, Adrian Clarke and Sasha Goryunov in a week of yet more managerial upheaval.
Leeds replace Javi Gracia with Sam Allardyce for the final 4 matches of the season. Is Big Sam as good as he says he is? And could we see yet more managerial changes in the Premier League this season?
The panel debate Frank Lampard’s future in management after a 6th defeat in a row against Arsenal at the Emirates. Plus there’s a guy at the Etihad who’s breaking records as Man City stay top of the table.
The battle at the bottom promises to excite as Leicester go all-out attack under Dean Smith. And we dig deeper into Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new role at Liverpool.
Finally, it’s Sasha’s turn to step up in the Inter Totally Cup as he takes on Nancy Froston!
Produced by Charlie Jones.
RUNNING ORDER:
• PART 1: Big Sam’s back at Leeds (02.00)
• PART 2a: Man City 3-0 West Ham (14.30)
• PART 2b: Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea (22.30)
• PART 3a: Leicester 2-2 Everton (35.00)
• PART 3b: The relegation run-in (42.00)
• PART 4a: Women’s Champions League and the rest of the Premier League weekend (51.00)
• PART 4b: Inter Totally Cup - Goryunov v Froston (62.00)
SIGN UP TO THE ATHLETIC TODAY FOR £2 A MONTH FOR 12 MONTHS
• theathletic.com/totally
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/4/2023
1:15:15
PSG embarrassed again, Bayern back on top and Napoli nearly champions
Jimbo is back with the Euro crew, as James Horncastle, Raphael Honigstein, Alvaro Romeo and Julien Laurens discuss the business end of the season.
Bayern go top of the Bundesliga again as Dortmund are victims of a controversial penalty decision at Bochum. Meanwhile Rapha explains Fortuna Dusseldorf’s plans to start letting their fans in for free.
Napoli were 6 minutes away from sealing the Scudetto in Naples on Sunday. The locals will have to wait a bit longer before they start setting off volcanoes.
PSG lose at home for the 3rd time in 4 games. Jules is feeling thoroughly embarrassed by Christophe Galtier’s side.
Elsewhere, there’s silverware secured by PSV and Toulouse.
Plus Barcelona’s record-chasing defence, Girona’s European prospects and La Liga’s best relegation battle ever.
Produced by Charlie Jones.
RUNNING ORDER:
• PART 1: Moment of the weekend (02.00)
• PART 2: Bayern back on top and Fortuna freebies (09.00)
• PART 3: Napoli nearly champions (24.00)
• PART 4a: PSV and Toulouse win silverware (33.00)
• PART 4b: PSG beaten at home again (38.00)
• PART 5: Barca still impenetrable (47.00)
SIGN UP TO THE ATHLETIC TODAY FOR £2 A MONTH FOR 12 MONTHS
• theathletic.com/totally
***
• Go to indochino.com and use code TOTALLY to get 10% off any purchase of $399 or more.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/2/2023
1:00:05
Calling out Klopp, applauding Alvarez and asking what next for Kane and Hodgson?
Jimbo welcomes Natalie Gedra, Jon Mackenzie and Matt Davies-Adams along for a good old chat about a goal-tastic weekend of football.
Liverpool win 4-3 in an incredible counter with Spurs on Sunday but it’s the behaviour of Jurgen Klopp that has the panel’s blood boiling. Plus where is the most suitable destination for Harry Kane?
Man City are top of the Premier League for the first time since February. Erling Haaland may have 50 goals but it’s time to show some love to Julian Alvarez.
Elsewhere we discuss Roy Hodgson’s future, how much Leeds fans miss Marcelo Bielsa and whether or not Julen Lopetegui is the worst dressed manager in the Premier League.
Plus we salute Souness and bring you the marquee match-up of the Inter Totally Cup first round - Michael Cox versus Charlie Eccleshare!
Produced by Charlie Jones.
RUNNING ORDER:
• PART 1: Why so many goals? (01.30)
• PART 2: Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham (06.00)
• PART 3a: Fulham 1-2 Man City (23.00)
• PART 3b: Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham (29.00)
• PART 3c: Man United and Newcastle sew up top 4? (32.30)
• PART 4: The battle at the bottom and Brighton battering Wolves (40.00)
• PART 5: Inter Totally Cup - Cox v Eccleshare (62.00)
SIGN UP TO THE ATHLETIC TODAY FOR £2 A MONTH FOR 12 MONTHS
• theathletic.com/totally
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About The Totally Football Show with James Richardson
James Richardson and Team Totally are here three times a week with all the football news you need to know - and plenty that you don’t. On Monday, we review all the weekend’s action. On Tuesday, it’s the Euro crew with James Horncastle and Raphael Honigstein looking at matters across the continent. And on Thursday, Duncan Alexander brings the silliness and numbers.