Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition in the App
Listen to The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition

The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition

Podcast The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition
Podcast The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition

The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition

RE—INC
add
From Christen Press and Tobin Heath – 2X World Cup Champions and RE—INC Co-Founders – comes The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition, a front row seat to the thrillin...
More
SportsSoccerSociety & CultureNewsSports News
From Christen Press and Tobin Heath – 2X World Cup Champions and RE—INC Co-Founders – comes The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition, a front row seat to the thrillin...
More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Episode 1: World Cup Preview (with Jill Ellis)
    Tobin and Christen kickoff their inaugural episode of The RE—CAP Show with a preview of the upcoming World Cup, USA’s match against Vietnam, a debate over which is easier; starting or coming off the bench, and answer questions from the community like, “How do you stay positive during a recovery period,” and “What is your go-to karaoke song?” Then, they sit down for an in-depth, insightful and highly entertaining conversation with their iconic head coach, Jill Ellis, covering her first days with the USWNT, her history coaching Christen and Tobin, her unique role during the lawsuit against US Soccer for pay equity in 2019, and much more.Listen to semiweekly episodes every week. Watch the video version of the show on YouTube.Follow Tobin and Christen:Tobin: Instagram and Twitter @TobinHeathChristen: Instagram and Twitter @ChristenPressFollow RE—INC:YouTube: Youtube.com/@re__incInstagram: @re__incThreads: @re__incTikTok: @re__capTwitter: @re__incThis first season of The RE—CAP Show wouldn’t be possible without the support of our incredible sponsors including OOFOS, Ally, UKG and Tequila KOMOS. Thank you.About RE—INC:In 2019, USWNT champions Christen Press, Tobin Heath, Meghan Klingenberg and Megan Rapinoe founded RE—INC with the mission of making the world a more inclusive and equitable place for all. A brand that lives at the intersection of sports, progress, and equity, they offer eco-conscious gender-free fashion and a membership that invites anyone to join in the pursuit of boldly reimagining our world. Now, they are launching a content division to change the way women are seen and experienced in sports.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/20/2023
    1:05:37
  • Welcome to The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition (Trailer)
    From Christen Press and Tobin Heath – 2X World Cup Champions and RE—INC Co-Founders – comes The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition, a front row seat to the thrilling, unpredictable, hard-charging world of women’s sports. This is an unfiltered, humorous, inside look at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, brought to life through never-before-told-stories about the triumphs and heartbreaks on the road to victory.Listen to semiweekly episodes starting July 20th. Watch the video version of the show on YouTube.Follow Tobin and Christen: Tobin: Instagram and Twitter @TobinHeathChristen: Instagram and Twitter @ChristenPress Follow RE—INC:YouTube: YouTube.com/@re__inc Instagram: @re__incThreads: @re__incTikTok: @re__capTwitter: @re__incAbout RE-INC:In 2019, USWNT champions Christen Press, Tobin Heath, Meghan Klingenberg and Megan Rapinoe founded RE—INC with the mission of making the world a more inclusive and equitable place for all. A brand that lives at the intersection of sports, progress, and equity, they offer eco-conscious gender-free fashion and a membership that invites anyone to join in the pursuit of boldly reimagining our world. Now, they are launching a content division to change the way women are seen and experienced in sports.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/18/2023
    1:02

More Sports podcasts

About The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition

From Christen Press and Tobin Heath – 2X World Cup Champions and RE—INC Co-Founders – comes The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition, a front row seat to the thrilling, unpredictable, hard charging world of women’s sports. This is an unfiltered, humorous, inside look at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, brought to life through never-before-told-stories about the triumphs and heartbreaks on the road to victory.
Podcast website

Listen to The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition

The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store