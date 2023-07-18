The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition

Episode 1: World Cup Preview (with Jill Ellis)

Tobin and Christen kickoff their inaugural episode of The RE—CAP Show with a preview of the upcoming World Cup, USA's match against Vietnam, a debate over which is easier; starting or coming off the bench, and answer questions from the community like, "How do you stay positive during a recovery period," and "What is your go-to karaoke song?" Then, they sit down for an in-depth, insightful and highly entertaining conversation with their iconic head coach, Jill Ellis, covering her first days with the USWNT, her history coaching Christen and Tobin, her unique role during the lawsuit against US Soccer for pay equity in 2019, and much more.Listen to semiweekly episodes every week. Watch the video version of the show on YouTube.Follow Tobin and Christen:Tobin: Instagram and Twitter @TobinHeathChristen: Instagram and Twitter @ChristenPressFollow RE—INC:YouTube: Youtube.com/@re__incInstagram: @re__incThreads: @re__incTikTok: @re__capTwitter: @re__incThis first season of The RE—CAP Show wouldn't be possible without the support of our incredible sponsors including OOFOS, Ally, UKG and Tequila KOMOS. Thank you.About RE—INC:In 2019, USWNT champions Christen Press, Tobin Heath, Meghan Klingenberg and Megan Rapinoe founded RE—INC with the mission of making the world a more inclusive and equitable place for all. A brand that lives at the intersection of sports, progress, and equity, they offer eco-conscious gender-free fashion and a membership that invites anyone to join in the pursuit of boldly reimagining our world. Now, they are launching a content division to change the way women are seen and experienced in sports.