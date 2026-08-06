The Vancouver Canucks are in full rebuild mode, from the front office down to drafting Caleb Malhotra third overall. With the Quinn Hughes era now over, Thomas Drance joins Sean Gentille to discuss the Sedin twins, Ryan Johnston and Manny Malhotra instilling some order to the chaotic Canucks, the trade value of Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser and Filip Hronek, if goalie Thatcher Demko can rebound from the injuries that have stalled his career and what a successful season in Vancouver would look like for Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, the Canucks, and their rabid fans.



Host: Sean Gentille

With: Thomas Drance

Executive Producer: Chris Flannery

Producer: Jeff Domet



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