Florida Panthers eliminate Boston Bruins in Game 7 OT stunner, Darryl Sutter out as Calgary Flames head coach, Snoop Dogg part of Ottawa Senators ownership bid, and much more

On today’s jam-packed Monday edition of The Athletic Hockey Show, Ian and Julian discuss the Florida Panthers’ stunning Game 7 overtime win to eliminate the record-breaking Bruins in Boston last night, the Calgary Flames relieving Darryl Sutter of his head coaching duties, Rick Bowness staying on as Winnipeg Jets head coach, the Seattle Kraken ousting the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, what to expect from a Toronto Maple Leafs-Florida Panthers second round matchup, Ian’s report that Snoop Dogg is part of the Neko Sparks ownership group bidding on the Ottawa Senators, and the guys wrap things up by handing out their Conn Smythe Winner of the Week award and playing a round of Multiple Choice Madness. Subscribe to The Athletic Hockey Show on YouTube: http://youtube.com/@theathletichockeyshow Get a 1-year subscription to The Athletic for just $1 a month when you visit http://theathletic.com/hockeyshow Right now, Nuts.com is offering new customers a free gift with purchase and free shipping on orders of $29 or more at http://Nuts.com/hockey23 Upgrade your closet with Rhone and use code NHLSHOW to save 20% at https://www.rhone.com/nhlshow Go to http://dave.com/nhlshow to sign up for an ExtraCash account and get up to $500 instantly! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices