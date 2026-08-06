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- With the World Junior Summer Showcase in the books and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup wrapping up this weekend, the guys get together to give their thoughts on the tournaments, including the outlooks for Canada and the US, and discuss which players stood out and which didn’t. Plus, thoughts on how 2027 and 2028 NHL Draft prospects, including the potential No. 1 pick in next summer’s draft, Landon DuPont, have fared so far at the Hlinka Gretzky.
Hosts: Max Bultman, Corey Pronman, and Scott Wheeler
Executive Producer: Chris Flannery
Producer: Chris Flannery
Watch full episodes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@theathletichockeyshow
Join our Discord Server: https://discord.gg/VTm9VjkF
Subscribe to The Athletic: https://theathletic.com/hockeyshow
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- The St. Louis Blues were very busy this offseason, acquiring Mason McTavish, Brandon Carlo and Connor McMichael in trades, as legendary Blue Alex Steen officially takes over as general manager. Jeremy Rutherford joins Sean Gentille to discuss the Blues’ changes, the longterm statuses of Robert Thomas and Colton Parayko in the organization, Joel Hofer set to take the starting job in goal from Jordan Binnington and if the team has done enough to get back into the playoff conversation in the Western Conference.
Host: Sean Gentille
With: Jeremy Rutherford
Executive Producer: Chris Flannery
Producer: Jeff Domet
Watch full episodes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@theathletichockeyshow
Join our Discord Server: https://discord.gg/VTm9VjkF
Subscribe to The Athletic: https://theathletic.com/hockeyshow
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Just two years removed from winning the Presidents’ Trophy as the best team in the NHL, the underachieving New York Rangers have missed the playoffs the past two seasons, even with building blocks Igor Shesterkin, Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox in place. Mark Lazerus welcomes Peter Baugh and Vince Mercogliano to discuss the Rangers’ offseason, including drafting Albert Smits fifth overall, trading Vincent Trochek and acquiring Pavel Dorofeyev and Joonas Korpisalo, as New York looks to return to the playoffs and avoid sending another “letter” to their long-suffering fans.
Host: Mark Lazerus
With: Peter Baugh and Vince Mercogliano
Executive Producer: Chris Flannery
Producer: Jeff Domet
Watch full episodes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@theathletichockeyshow
Join our Discord Server: https://discord.gg/VTm9VjkF
Subscribe to The Athletic: https://theathletic.com/hockeyshow
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- The Vancouver Canucks are in full rebuild mode, from the front office down to drafting Caleb Malhotra third overall. With the Quinn Hughes era now over, Thomas Drance joins Sean Gentille to discuss the Sedin twins, Ryan Johnston and Manny Malhotra instilling some order to the chaotic Canucks, the trade value of Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser and Filip Hronek, if goalie Thatcher Demko can rebound from the injuries that have stalled his career and what a successful season in Vancouver would look like for Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, the Canucks, and their rabid fans.
Host: Sean Gentille
With: Thomas Drance
Executive Producer: Chris Flannery
Producer: Jeff Domet
Watch full episodes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@theathletichockeyshow
Join our Discord Server: https://discord.gg/VTm9VjkF
Subscribe to The Athletic: https://theathletic.com/hockeyshow
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- The New Jersey Devils traded goalie Jacob Markstrom and defenseman Simon Nemec this offseason as new General Manager Sunny Mehta looks to make his mark on a team that underachieved in the Tom Fitzgerald era. Sean Gentille welcomes Peter Baugh to discuss the Devils’ outlook for the upcoming season, including captain Nico Hischier committing longterm to the franchise, the failed offer sheet for Barrett Hayton, new additions Evan Rodriguez and Jesper Boqvist, and a change in net for the Devils.
Host: Sean Gentille
With: Peter Baugh
Executive Producer: Chris Flannery
Producer: Jeff Domet
Watch full episodes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@theathletichockeyshow
Join our Discord Server: https://discord.gg/VTm9VjkF
Subscribe to The Athletic: https://theathletic.com/hockeyshow
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Athletic Hockey Show
The Athletic's flagship hockey podcast delivers daily insights, prospect rankings, betting picks, and much more, Monday through Friday, all season long. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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