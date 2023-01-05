The Athletic's flagship hockey podcast delivers daily insights, player interviews, analytics, prospect rankings, betting picks, and much more, Monday through Fr... More
Florida Panthers eliminate Boston Bruins in Game 7 OT stunner, Darryl Sutter out as Calgary Flames head coach, Snoop Dogg part of Ottawa Senators ownership bid, and much more
On today’s jam-packed Monday edition of The Athletic Hockey Show, Ian and Julian discuss the Florida Panthers’ stunning Game 7 overtime win to eliminate the record-breaking Bruins in Boston last night, the Calgary Flames relieving Darryl Sutter of his head coaching duties, Rick Bowness staying on as Winnipeg Jets head coach, the Seattle Kraken ousting the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, what to expect from a Toronto Maple Leafs-Florida Panthers second round matchup, Ian’s report that Snoop Dogg is part of the Neko Sparks ownership group bidding on the Ottawa Senators, and the guys wrap things up by handing out their Conn Smythe Winner of the Week award and playing a round of Multiple Choice Madness.
5/1/2023
1:07:44
U18 Worlds: Will Smith, Gabe Perreault, Ryan Leonard leading the way for Team USA, Macklin Celebrini, Matthew Wood bright spots for Team Canada, listener questions, and more
On this week’s Prospect Series episode of The Athletic Hockey Show, Corey is on location in Basel, Switzerland at the U18 World Championship and is joined by Max and FloHockey’s Chris Peters to discuss Team USA’s tournament so far, including the big line of Will Smith, Gabe Perreault, and Ryan Leonard, Cole Eiserman’s impressive play, now just 4 goals away from Cole Caufield’s all-time goals record, as well as thoughts on James Hagens, Danny Nelson, and more.
Plus, Matthew Wood’s strong production despite Team Canada’s rocky play, a nice start for 2024’s potential No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini, how top European prospects have fared, and a quick mailbag to close things out.
4/28/2023
1:09:34
Winnipeg Jets first team eliminated from postseason ahead of a weekend slate of elimination games
Hailey and Sean discuss the Vegas Golden Knights eliminating the Winnipeg Jets from round one, give a postmortem on the Jets' season, and look ahead to Friday night's packed slate of elimination games.
4/28/2023
1:05:43
Game 5 of Maple Leafs-Lightning on deck, Kraken push Avalanche to brink of elimination, vintage Bobrovsky appears in Panthers win
Ahead of Thursday night's Maple Leafs- Lightning matchup, Ian checks on how Sean is feeling about the team, about watch parties, and the pair make some predictions. Then, the Kraken may be the feel good story of the playoffs so far as they push the Avalanche to the brink of elimination, and Sergei Bobrovsky looks like his old self again in the Panthers' win over the Bruins Wednesday night to stave off their elimination.
Then, in "Granger Things", Jesse Granger discusses Golden Knights- Jets, and how the odds stack up for matchups currently at 3-2. Then to wrap up, lots of Swiss Chalet feelings in the mailbag and a look back with "This Week in Hockey History".
Have a question for Ian and Sean? Email [email protected] or leave a VM: 845-445-8459!
4/27/2023
1:13:42
Islanders stave off elimination vs. Hurricanes, Panthers’ season on the brink against Bruins, Oilers one win away from advancing
Rob Pizzo, Jesse Granger and guest co-host Jeremy Rutherford look back on the Islanders outlasting Carolina and forcing a game five, the Stars Jake Oettinger shutting out Minnesota, who can't seem to stay out of the box as Dallas takes a 3-2 series lead and we welcome Daniel Nugent-Bowman from Edmonton to talk about the Oilers big game five win over Los Angeles in what we feel is the best first round series to date.
Pizzo, Granger and J.R. look ahead to Florida hoping to save their season tonight in Boston, Seattle, without Jared McCann looking to take game five against the Cup Champion Avalanche without Cale Maker and the guys discuss Ryan O'Reilly's impact on the Toronto Maple Leafs, Laurent Brossoit out duelling Connor Hellebuyck in the Vegas/Winnipeg series and Akira Schmid coming out of nowhere to even the Rangers / Devils series at 2 games a piece.
