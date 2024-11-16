7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony

Kiyan Anthony Makes His College Decision Feat. Carmelo & La La Anthony
The long awaited college decision of Kiyan Anthony is here, as he sits down with his parents to share this major news.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
55:41
Rich Paul Gets Real on Beef with Knicks, Rumors of LeBron to the Warriors, State of NBA and More
For the Season 1 Finale of 7PM in Brooklyn, Klutch Founder and CEO Rich Paul came through to discuss the state of the NBA, his alleged beef with the New York Knicks, how close was LeBron to becoming a Golden State Warrior and more.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:02:05
Jay Pharoah on Hilarious Life Lessons from Charlie Murphy, Hollywood Game from Jamie Foxx & More
Keeping in theme with Comedy Week on 7PM in Brooklyn, comedian and writer Jay Pharoah stopped to chop it up with Melo and Mero about the internal difficulties of Saturday Night Live, what key Hollywood lessons Jamie Foxx shared and much more. Tap In!
0:00 - Introduction
10:05 - Doing Different Comedy Shows
19:00 - 7 PM Moment 24:00 - New Comedy Special
35:09 - OG’s in the Comedy Show - Working with Jamie Foxx
39:20 - The Temple: SNL Experience
45:17 - FWIorFOH
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
58:28
Hasan Minhaj Reveals Hilarious Old Melo Tweets, Major Challenges Facing Today’s Athletes, and the One Secret to Great Comedy
7PM in Brooklyn’s Comedy Week gets underway with award-winning comedian and writer Hasan Minhaj. He stopped by 7PM in Brooklyn to take Melo down Melo lane with some incredible photos from his past, revisits old Carmelo tweets, the challenges of being a high-profile athlete in today’s era, and more. Tap In!
0:00 - Introduction
4:28 - Melo’s Wild Fashion Looks
21:00 - Melo on Working with Tommy Davidson
25:00 - Becoming A Melo Fan in Sac Town
27:50 - How To Make A Post-Season Run
33:00 - Defining Being A Casual / Melo Old Tweets
37:10 - Biggest Challenge Facing Today’s NBA Players
45:20 - 7PM Moment
49:45 - Cancel Culture / Becoming A Great Comedian
58:40 - Becoming A Master At Your Art
1:03:53 - FWIorFOH
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:21:41
Fabolous on Legacy of Lil’ Wayne, Studio Stories with Jadakiss, Keys to Longevity in Hip-Hop & More
Brooklyn’s own Fabolous stopped by to chop it up with the guys to discuss his near 25-year career in Hip-Hop, the legacy and legendary influence of Lil’ Wayne, hilarious studio stories with Jadakiss, keys to longevity in Hip-Hop and much more! Tap In!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
7PM in Brooklyn isn’t a time. It’s a destination.
Carmelo Anthony and a rotating all-star cast of The Kid Mero, Rudy Gay, Monica McNutt, and Kazeem Famuyide chop it up about today's biggest basketball stories, forgotten moments from Melo’s iconic NBA career, and the latest in entertainment alongside special guests. New episodes drop every Thursday.
A Wave Sports + Entertainment Original.
Executive produced by Creative 7.
Listen to 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, The Pat McAfee Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app