The Right Time with Bomani Jones

Bomani Jones is joined by Elle Duncan for a new episode of The Right Time to discuss the current state of sports media, the WNBA, and why online discourse so often overshadows the games themselves. They start by talking about Elle's move to Netflix Sports, the challenges of producing daily sports television, and why the slowest parts of the sports calendar always seem to revolve around the same headlines. Later, Bo and Elle celebrate the emergence of young WNBA stars like Olivia Miles, explain why A'ja Wilson continues to redefine greatness, and discuss how the league's rapid growth has changed the way fans engage with women's basketball. They also examine the media narratives surrounding Caitlin Clark, the political debates sparked by Sophie Cunningham's comments on transgender athletes, and why so many conversations about the WNBA drift away from basketball. The two also weigh in on the reaction to Monica McNutt's viral pedicure appearance, reflect on how remote television has evolved since the pandemic, and close with stories about competitive family game nights, recreational sports, and the perspective that comes with success, wealth, and getting older. Along the way, Bo and Elle share plenty of laughs, personal stories, and thoughtful conversations about sports and culture.



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