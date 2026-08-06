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399 episodes
Why the New Bill WON’T fix College football + Lincoln Riley + Kalen DeBoer’s hot seat | 8.608/06/2026 | 46 mins.Bomani Jones is joined by Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated to break down college football's broken rules, shifting power structure, and political future. They discuss Lincoln Riley's pressure-filled season at USC, why the Big Ten and SEC continue to pull away, and how the Protect College Sports Act could reshape revenue sharing, transfers, and roster movement.
Bo and Pat also examine the proposed player spending caps, the lack of athlete representation, the NCAA's confusing enforcement system, Notre Dame's independent future, Indiana's chances to repeat, and the pressure on Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer. Along the way, they make sense of the money, politics, and chaos driving college football.
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Subscribe to The Right Time with Bomani Jones on Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts and follow the show on Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok for all the best moments from the show.
Download Full Podcast Here:
Spotify:
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Apple:
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Elle Duncan on Caitlin Clark's Sophie Cunningham problem, Olivia Miles' Ceiling | 8.408/04/2026 | 1h 19 mins.Bomani Jones is joined by Elle Duncan for a new episode of The Right Time to discuss the current state of sports media, the WNBA, and why online discourse so often overshadows the games themselves. They start by talking about Elle's move to Netflix Sports, the challenges of producing daily sports television, and why the slowest parts of the sports calendar always seem to revolve around the same headlines. Later, Bo and Elle celebrate the emergence of young WNBA stars like Olivia Miles, explain why A'ja Wilson continues to redefine greatness, and discuss how the league's rapid growth has changed the way fans engage with women's basketball. They also examine the media narratives surrounding Caitlin Clark, the political debates sparked by Sophie Cunningham's comments on transgender athletes, and why so many conversations about the WNBA drift away from basketball. The two also weigh in on the reaction to Monica McNutt's viral pedicure appearance, reflect on how remote television has evolved since the pandemic, and close with stories about competitive family game nights, recreational sports, and the perspective that comes with success, wealth, and getting older. Along the way, Bo and Elle share plenty of laughs, personal stories, and thoughtful conversations about sports and culture.
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Subscribe to Supercast for Ad-Free Episodes: https://righttime.supercast.com/
Buy 'The Right Time' merch: http://therighttimebomani.com/
Subscribe to The Right Time with Bomani Jones on Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts and follow the show on Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok for all the best moments from the show.
Download Full Podcast Here:
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/6N7fDvgNz2EPDIOm49aj7M?si=FCb5EzTyTYuIy9-fWs4rQA&nd=1&utm_source=hoobe&utm_medium=social
Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-right-time-with-bomani-jones/id982639043?utm_source=hoobe&utm_medium=social
Follow The Right Time with Bomani Jones on Social Media:
http://lnk.to/therighttime
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Danny Parkins on Caleb Williams’ MVP ceiling, Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow’s Future | 7.3007/30/2026 | 1hBomani Jones is joined by Danny Parkins for a new episode of The Right Time to discuss why every NFL quarterback seems to be on the clock heading into the season. They start with Caleb Williams and the expectations surrounding his second year in Chicago, including whether Ben Johnson can help him make an MVP-level leap. Later, Bo and Danny debate whether Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are facing the same level of postseason pressure, and which quarterback is more likely to age better. They also discuss Kyler Murray’s chances of winning the Vikings’ starting job over J.J. McCarthy, why C.J. Stroud may be on a “hot clock” in Houston, and whether Bo Nix and Drake Maye are truly safe from scrutiny. They close by examining Joe Burrow’s future in Cincinnati, the pressure on Jalen Hurts despite winning a Super Bowl, and why Justin Herbert may finally be entering a season without the same expectations. Along the way, Danny revisits his infamous Deshaun Watson take and the two share plenty of classic stories and laughs.
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Subscribe to Supercast for Ad-Free Episodes: https://righttime.supercast.com/
Buy 'The Right Time' merch: http://therighttimebomani.com/
Subscribe to The Right Time with Bomani Jones on Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts and follow the show on Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok for all the best moments from the show.
Download Full Podcast Here:
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/6N7fDvgNz2EPDIOm49aj7M?si=FCb5EzTyTYuIy9-fWs4rQA&nd=1&utm_source=hoobe&utm_medium=social
Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-right-time-with-bomani-jones/id982639043?utm_source=hoobe&utm_medium=social
Follow The Right Time with Bomani Jones on Social Media:
http://lnk.to/therighttime
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Bomani Jones is joined by Jason Goff for a new episode of The Right Time to break down the mysterious circumstances surrounding 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's serious car accident and why it took nearly two weeks for the news to become public. They discuss what it says about media access, reporting, and why they think there's more to the story.
Later, Bo and Jason react to LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers, discussing his fit alongside Joel Embiid and the expectations for the Sixers' new-look roster. They also close by talking about the possibility of Aaron Donald returning to the Rams to team up with Myles Garrett, plus plenty of classic stories and laughs along the way.
Subscribe to Supercast for Ad-Free Episodes: https://righttime.supercast.com/
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Buy 'The Right Time' merch: http://therighttimebomani.com/
Subscribe to The Right Time with Bomani Jones on Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts and follow the show on Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok for all the best moments from the show.
Download Full Podcast Here:
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/6N7fDvgNz2EPDIOm49aj7M?si=FCb5EzTyTYuIy9-fWs4rQA&nd=1&utm_source=hoobe&utm_medium=social
Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-right-time-with-bomani-jones/id982639043?utm_source=hoobe&utm_medium=social
Follow The Right Time with Bomani Jones on Social Media:
http://lnk.to/therighttime
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Steph Curry's Uncertain future with Warriors + Ryan Clark’s ESPN fallout | 7.2707/27/2026 | 51 mins.Bomani Jones is back with a loaded episode of The Right Time, starting with the biggest NBA news of the week: LeBron James’ decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers. From there, Bo examines the Golden State Warriors' roster dynamics, reacting to owner Joe Lacob’s public comments about preparing for the post-Steph Curry era. He breaks down whether it is truly worth it for aging superstars with multiple titles to leave their long-time franchises in search of final rings.1234He also tackles the biggest media story on the internet, reacting to Ryan Clark’s departure from ESPN. Bo offers an insider perspective on corporate structures, the reality of network layoffs, and what it truly means to challenge the status quo. Later, he breaks down the speculation surrounding Jayson Tatum’s Instagram story and how it fuels ongoing discussions about his relationship with teammate Jaylen Brown. Plus, he reacts to Mike Vrabel's press conference puppy, explains why Arizona State University's new "influencer major" is the ultimate modern scam, and closes the show by taking classic fan voicemails
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Subscribe to Supercast for Ad-Free Episodes: https://righttime.supercast.com/
Buy 'The Right Time' merch: http://therighttimebomani.com/
Subscribe to The Right Time with Bomani Jones on Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts and follow the show on Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok for all the best moments from the show.
Download Full Podcast Here:
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/6N7fDvgNz2EPDIOm49aj7M?si=FCb5EzTyTYuIy9-fWs4rQA&nd=1&utm_source=hoobe&utm_medium=social
Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-right-time-with-bomani-jones/id982639043?utm_source=hoobe&utm_medium=social
Follow The Right Time with Bomani Jones on Social Media:
http://lnk.to/therighttime
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Right Time with Bomani Jones
Bomani Jones weighs in on sports, pop culture, social topics and more, with your comments on 4 times a week.Podcast website
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