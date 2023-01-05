The Right Time with Bomani Jones

Bomani Jones weighs in on sports, pop culture, social topics and more, with your comments on Mondays, friends of the show on Wednesdays and Domonique Foxworth o... More
Monica McNutt on the Knicks, Steph vs. Magic, and Durant's mini-decline
Bomani Jones and Monica McNutt discuss the similarity between Philly and New York fans, the Steph vs. Magic debate (11:14), why Anthony Davis needs to dominate the Warriors (23:55), the Suns falling behind 0-2 to Denver (36:10), the Celtics losing to Philly without Embiid, and they share Clyde Frazier and John Starks stories (18:11).
5/3/2023
53:09
Never Going Back
Bomani Jones discusses Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat's impressive run in the playoffs (1:36), a quick aside on HBCU players not getting drafted (18:45), and the wildness in the western conference ( 23:30). Also an IYHH that includes surprising information on Millennials in the economy that you may not have known (33:44), and your voicemails on the time the game was cheating (49:30).
5/1/2023
1:01:34
Foxworth Friday: Lamar's Deal, Green Room Levis, and Richardson's fit in Indy
Bomani Jones and Domonique Foxworth discuss how Lamar Jackson is now in no excuses territory, Will Levis dropping out of the 1st round (16:07), the Texans giving up a haul for Will Anderson (31:21), Anthony Richardson's fit in Indy (33:04), the Falcons taking Bijan Robinson with the 8th pick (35:19), and the Eagles collecting Georgia defenders.
4/28/2023
1:00:34
Nate Tice on First Round QBs, Vikings Stories, And Trying His Dad
Bomani Jones and Nate Tice of The Athletic discuss why Anthony Richardson should be the top pick in the draft (6:50), pros and cons of Bryce Young (17:30), why teams like guys like Will Levis (24:05), why CJ Stroud might slip (30:35), the 20th anniversary of the Vikings not getting their pick in on time (36:16), and the time he tried his dad (1:40).
4/26/2023
58:05
The Old Guys Still Running the Show
Bomani Jones discusses the wild weekend of playoff basketball including: the Warriors fighting back against the Kings (1:30), the Wolves surviving against the Nuggets (12:24), the Knick handling the Cavs (17:05), and the Dillon Brooks show in Los Angeles (20:19). Also an IYHH that dives into the unnecessary shooting of Ralph Yarl (31:15) and your voicemails on the time you talked too much trash in pickup (47:34) All that and more!
